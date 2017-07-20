Wells Fargo Second Quarter Results: Buy More

At $54.8 per share, a 13% ROE that will increase with the gearing of the economy and a historic balance sheet growth rate of 13% WFC is a buy.

Results from Q2 2017 have been moderately good: Wells Fargo managed to keep most of its business segments thriving and generated a 13% ROE.

In October 2016 we said that at $45.3 per share it was an excellent entry point for Wells Fargo.

On October 6th 2016 we wrote our article “Now it is an excellent entry point for Wells Fargo”. We said:

The pressure on the senior management of Wells Fargo has decreased over the last few days.

The impact of remaining reputational issues on profits of the bank over the next five years should be minimal and so will be the weight on Wells Fargo stock price.

At current prices Wells is an historic opportunity to load up cheaply on one of the best banks in the world at the start of a long recovery.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) presented results on the 14th July 2017. As we forecasted in our article of 10 months ago, it does not seem past scandals of the bank are having any permanent impact on the numbers for Wells Fargo.

Net Interest Income increased 6% YoY, from US$11,733 million to US$12,483 million while Net Interest Margin slightly increased from 2.86% to 2.9%, 3bps more. Wells Fargo’s margin, together with that of US Bancorp, is amongst the highest in the industry and it should continue to be so for the foreseeable future.

Non-interest income, an important part of Wells Fargo revenues –the business model of the US bank is designed to add around 50% of revenues from a diversified pool of fees such as trust, brokerage and mortgage servicing, typically more stable during crises – fell 7% during the period Q2 2016 – Q2 2017 and was stagnant quarter on quarter.

Nevertheless, this is not an issue to worry about in our view given that this P&L line should gain traction with the re gearing of the American economy over the next few years; Wells Fargo has a well-established reputation in many fee generating businesses, combined with healthy market shares in most of them.

Finally trading revenues, traditionally an obscure line to read, were up $22 million YoY and down 15% quartering the first quarter this year; again nothing to worry about, given the inherent volatility of these revenue sources.

The cost structure is being kept stable, with negative growth of 2% quarter on quarter and a moderate increase of 5% compared with the same period in 2016.

This state of affairs has generated an efficiency ratio of 61%, reasonable for the current level of the cycle, but still with potential to improve to 50s levels in the midterm future. With that goal in mind the targeting of $2bn savings for 2018 looks a feasible outcome that would enhance the cost / income ratio and return on equity (ROE) of the bank in the near future.

In terms of segments Community Banking underperformed with a net income fall of -1% quarter on quarter and -6% compared with the same period in 2016. Loans and deposits remained stable while the number of branches slightly increased.

The scandal that led to the resignation of John Stumpf could be partially responsible for the stagnation of the unit, but it is unlikely to have a permanent impact in the midterm.

Net Income for the Wholesale Banking Division increased 15% reflecting higher loan yields. A negative note worth mentioning is the lower investment banking share, down from 4.4% in 2017 to 3.6% annualised in 2017; this should be a temporary note though as the re leveraging of the cycle should increase revenues form M&A advisory significantly, at least in absolute numbers.

Finally, Wealth and Investment Management increased significantly Net Interest Income - +17% -when compared with 2016. Again, following the trend seen in Wholesale Banking this notable increase is driven by higher loan yields - Net Interest Income increased 21%.

The business kept humming, with Total Client Assets up 8% YoY to $1.8tn, retail brokerage Advisory Assets up 3% YoY and Asset Management AUM up 1% compared with the same period one year before.

Finally, Asset quality continued improving, with total NPL balances down from $13.1bn in Q2 2016 to $9.8bn in Q2 2017.

Cost of risk has decreased from 39bps to 27bps year on year. At this level cost of risk is already very low; therefore, it is unlikely to improve dramatically in the future; as a consequence increases in bottom line profits should come mainly from higher NIM and fees, driven by the gearing of the US economy and the expansion of Wells Fargo’s market share.

In terms of profitability, Wells Fargo posted a decent 12.99% ROE (Return on Equity) and ROA (Return on Assets) of 1.21% at the end of Q2 2017. Combining these returns at mid cycle with a historic balance sheet growth since 1995 of around 13% year on year (Data from Datastream) and adding still unlimited scope for business expansion in the fertile and never ending US banking consolidation process, we can define a very strong investment case at the right price.

Is it the right price? In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo stock does not seem to be particularly expensive; past scandals had the virtue of keeping WFC stock at reasonable levels for a historically top performing banking franchise.

Summarizing, at $54.8 per share, Price Earnings ratio of 13.63 and book value of 1.52 times stock price seems reasonable in the context of a leveraging US economy and significant potential for ROE and balance sheet expansion.

Wells Fargo has always been an excellent buy, it is still and it will be for the foreseeable future. Any prudent banks investor should have the stock in their portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.