Don't Get Fooled By IBM

IBM (IBM) once again beat earnings estimates, but the underlying results are not very positive. It looks like IBM's dividend is the only positive the company has to offer right now.

This is what IBM's headline numbers looked like when the company reported its second quarter results earlier this week:

Revenues once again dropped year over year, with the decline rate being the highest since Q4 2015. The bottom line beat is not very meaningful when we take a closer look:

IBM's net income, gross profit and earnings per share all fell significantly on a GAAP basis, the bottom line beat was only possible due to big adjustments. Does it make sense to adjust for one time items in order to give investors a better picture of what the company's earnings power looks like? Definitely -- but when big adjustments, always into the same direction (IBM's adjusted earnings always are higher than its GAAP earnings) are the norm for years, those adjustments lose their right to exist.

And despite the fact that the company's GAAP earnings dropped seven percent year over year, that number looks unrealistically good due to an extremely low tax rate:

IBM's effective tax rate was at an extremely low level of just 4.5% during the second quarter -- about one fourth of the tax rate in the previous year's quarter. When we calculate what earnings would have looked like if the tax rate had remained stable at an already low level of 17.8%, we see that IBM would have earned just $2.01 billion during the most recent quarter -- distributed over a diluted share count of 940 million shares the company's GAAP EPS number would have come in at $2.14 if the tax rate had remained at the prior year's level -- that would have meant a whopping 18% decline over the last year.

The reasons for this weak earning power are pretty simple: IBM's revenues are falling, at the same time the company's gross margins are falling as well:

Each segment of IBM's operations saw its gross margins decline by at least 100 base points -- the combination of lower revenues and lower gross margins produces a big hit towards the company's gross income, which translates to a big hit to its operating income due to the fact that the company's operating expenses (R&D, SG&A) remained relatively flat year over year.

During the most recent quarter the big decline in the company's operating earnings could be masked due to a big decline in its tax rate, but that will not be possible for a long time -- the tax rate cannot drop much further from where it is right now.

IBM has been touting its Strategic Imperatives as a big growth driver going forward, but it doesn't look like those Strategic Imperatives are providing a lot of growth any longer:

SI Cloud non-Cloud Q2 2016 $8.2 billion $3.4 billion $4.8 billion Q2 2017 $8.8 billion $3.9 billion $4.9 billion

When we break up IBM's Strategic Imperatives into a cloud segment and a non-cloud segment, we see that the Cloud keeps performing relatively well (growth rate was 15% in Q2), but the other Strategic Imperatives are growing at a rate that is just in line with inflation -- two percent annually.

With its legacy business continuing to fall it seems hard to imagine how a 2% non-Cloud growth rate will allow the Strategic Imperatives to produce significant top line growth for IBM. Since the Cloud revenue growth rate has dropped significantly (and fallen behind the growth rates of competitors such as Microsoft (MSFT) or Amazon (AMZN)), IBM will likely not see a lot of relief from its cloud business, either.

Most of what I have written so far doesn't sound good, but IBM still offers a pretty nice dividend:

IBM Total Dividends Paid (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The company's dividend, which it continues to raise at an attractive pace, offers a dividend yield of 4.1% at the current price, higher than it has been over the last few years.

With free cash flow of $10.8 billion over the last year and dividends paid totaling $5.39 billion over the same time, the payout ratio stands at almost exactly 50% -- the dividend looks pretty safe for the foreseeable future.

If IBM does not manage to meaningfully turn around its business, the dividend growth rate will ultimately fall, as the payout ratio would otherwise rise towards levels that are unsustainable, but I don't think a dividend cut is likely anytime soon -- IBM would rather cut down its buyback pace further, or access its $12 billion cash pile.

Investors seeking a high and, for the foreseeable future, reliable income stream should think about IBM and its dividend yield that is more than twice as high as what investors get from the broad market, but for all others IBM is not very attractive as long as there are no signs of a successful turnaround, I believe.

Takeaway

IBM's earnings beat is a product of big adjustments to its GAAP earnings and an almost laughably low tax rate -- the company is having a lot of operational problems, and its strategic imperatives are not generating enough growth to make up for problems in other areas.

IBM nevertheless continues to produce relatively high cash flows, with those the company pays a pretty nice dividend at twice the market's yield. For income investors IBM thus still has merit - but for all others, not so much, I believe.

