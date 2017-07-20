Church & Dwight: Waterpik Deal Looks Decent; Valuation Remains Full

While the deal makes sense and management of CHD is excellent, shares have gotten quite expensive after a big multi-year run higher.

I like the deal as multiples appear fair, synergies can be achieved, and leverage was quite low to start with.

Church & Dwight (CHD) is a consumer brand powerhouse in terms of its achievements, although it remains a relatively small player in a field dominated by a few industry giants. The company has been an excellent allocator of capital over the past decade and has rightfully been awarded a premium valuation as the company makes another solid acquisition.

The reality is that quality has been recognised by the market, as the company now trades at 25 times forward earnings, being a steep multiple despite the excellent track record. As the spread versus risk-free rates is very narrow, despite the growth and low risk nature of the business, I am not buying this premium valuation despite the great business. While I congratulate management and investors with this great deal, I am holding off any purchases to levels in the low-forties.

A Brand Powerhouse

Church & Dwight operates a portfolio of power brands in the consumer space, including names like Trojan, Xtra, Nair, First Response, Batiste, Orajel and OxiClean, among others. These brands include a variety of products such as condoms, laundry detergent, pregnancy kits, toothbrushes, oral care pain relief, dry shampoo and vitamins among others. Most of these brands have been acquired by Church & Dwight over the past fifteen years, as the top 10 brands now make up 80% of sales and profits.

In making acquisitions, CHD focuses on the leading or second largest brand. The acquired companies furthermore have to post solid growth and steep margins, while the business needs to be capital light in terms of capital intensity. By leveraging CHD´s manufacturing, purchasing and logistical assets the company hopes to create value, something which it has clearly done in the past. Not only has the company created value by more efficiently running the businesses, each of the acquired business has seen growth in their respective market share as well.

The company remains largely focused on the US which makes up 80% of sales as the remainder of sales are split pretty evenly between personal care and household goods. Despite the solid growth over the past decade, it remains a small player with $3.5 billion in sales versus industry giants such as P&G, Unilever, Kimberly Clark and Colgate.

On top of pursuing larger deals, CHD has been active in making some bolt-on deals in recent times, including the purchase of Viviscal, Anusol, Rectinol and AgroBioSciences this year.

Another Major Purchase

CHD has announced another sizeable acquisition with the purchase of Water Pik, a leader in water-jet technology used in oral water flossers and replacement showerheads. The company will pay $1 billion in cash for the company, in a deal expected to close in Q3.

Waterpik´s business generated $265 million in revenues over the past years, of which 20% are achieved internationally. Flosser products are growing rapidly amidst increase in gum diseases and increased awareness of the importance of oral care. The showerhead business furthermore plays on the trend of water conservation. The business of Waterpik is highly profitable, as EBITDA comes in at $80 million, suggesting that CHD paid a 12.5 times multiple. If increased distribution capabilities and operational discipline is imposed on the company, synergies are seen at $10 million by 2019, reducing the multiple to 11.1 times.

The deal is expected to be neutral 2017 earnings per share, but this includes the costs related to the acquisition, including interest expenses and amortization charges. 2017 earnings are still seen at $1.76 per share, plus or minus a penny, as adjusted earnings are seen at $1.92. The Waterpik deal should boost adjusted earnings per share to $2.09 per share in 2018. 3% of this earnings number is expected to come from Waterpik, including a 1% headwind from one-time transaction costs.

CHD itself posts depreciation charges being equal to just 3% of sales. If the same metric applies to Waterpik, EBITDA of $80 million translates into EBIT of $72 million, or $82 million after synergies. A 4% cost of debt on $1 billion in debt yields additional interest costs of $40 million per annum, for pre-tax earnings accretion of $32-$42 million. That works out to $20-$27 million on the bottom line, close to $0.09 per share, plus or less a penny. This back-of-the-envelope calculation shows that CHD´s claims about earnings accretion in 2018 look reasonable.

Pro-Forma Impact

Church & Dwight ended Q1 of this year with $140 million in cash and $1.28 billion in debt, for a $1.14 billion net debt load. With EBITDA running at $860 million per year, leverage is very modest at 1.3 times. The net debt load will nearly double to $2.14 billion following this deal, but EBITDA will improve to $950 million including synergies, for a still reasonable 2.2 times leverage multiple.

The deal looks rather reasonable if you ask me. CHD has 260 million shares outstanding ahead of the deal, as this number will not change. At $52 per share, this values equity of the business at $13.5 billion, or the entire business at $14.6 billion ahead of the deal. That is equivalent to 4.2 times sales and and 17 times EBITDA. In that light the purchase looks rather appealing at 3.8 times sales, and 11.1-12.5 times EBITDA, depending if you include synergies or not.

So while this deal can be rationalized, in part thanks to synergies and the low leverage ratio ahead of the deal, the overall valuation remains steep. The company guides for earnings of $2.09 per share for next year, which at $52 per share translates into a 25 times multiple, for an earnings yield of just 4%.

Final Thoughts

CHD has been an excellent steward and allocator of capital in the past. While sales have been up 50% over the past decade, margins have increased from 14 to 21% and the company has bought back stock, a lot of good news has been reflected in the stock, as it has risen by a factor of 4 times.

The simply truth is that the current valuation is not that appealing, as the 4% earnings yield is just 1.5% ahead of the Treasury yield, which is a very narrow margin even for a growing and low risk business. The reality is that I like the business, but I am not buying today´s multiple. If the earnings yield approaches 5%, which translates into a stock price in the low forties, I am willing to start buying into this great long term capital allocator which just made another sound deal, yet quality has a price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.