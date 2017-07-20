Synchrony Financial: Worth A Look Heading Into The Q2 2017 Earnings Release

I will cover the three metrics that investors should closely monitor when the company reports the results for the most recent quarter.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) is scheduled to release its Q2 2017 financial results on July 21, 2017, and analysts are expecting the company to report adjusted EPS of $0.57 on revenues of $3.5b. For comparison purposes, Synchrony reported adjusted EPS of $0.58 on revenues of $3.2b for the same period of the prior year.

Synchrony's stock has sold off over the last year due largely to concerns related to the company's asset quality (read more about the concerns here). On a YTD basis, SYF shares are greatly underperforming the broader market.

(Source: Nasdaq)

I believe that the recent sell-off created a buying opportunity for long-term investors because this private-label credit card company still has great long-term business prospects. I am not expecting for Synchrony to report outstanding Q2 2017 results, but I do anticipate the company will continue its streak of reporting impressive operating results and growth metrics. To this point, I will be paying close attention to the following three metrics when Synchrony reports later this week: (1) top-line growth, (2) deposit growth, and (3) asset quality.

1. Top-line Growth

This company has reported impressive growth metrics – purchase volume, loans receivables, average active accounts, and interest and fees on loans – since being split out of General Electric (GE) in mid-2014, and I see no reason for the growth to stop anytime soon. In the last quarter, Synchrony reported growth in all four metrics and saw two out of the four metrics increase by double-digits.

From a revenue standpoint, the company also reported double-digit increases in net interest income and net interest income, after retail share arrangements for the first three months of 2017.

It was a great sign, in my opinion, that American Express (AXP) recently reported better-than-expected top and bottom-line numbers and an 8% increase in card member spending. This is a great downstream read and I fully anticipate that Synchrony will report similar type growth for Q2 2017 and to beat the consensus top-line estimate.

More importantly, looking forward, Synchrony has established itself as a major player in an industry that is expected to experience significant growth over He next few years (read more about the projected growth in this article: Is the Private-label Credit Card Market in the US on the Rise?). Therefore, investors should be excited about Synchrony’s long-term growth potential.

2. Deposit Growth

This is a metric that does not garner much attention but, in my opinion, the company’s growing deposit base has the potential to be a significant portion of the long-term bull case for Synchrony. For Q1 2017, the company reported deposit growth of ~15% (~$7b) and deposits now account for 72% of Synchrony’s sources of funding.

Why is this important? It's simple: an increasing deposit base will help management be successful in their plans to grow Synchrony into a full-scale online bank. On this topic, Ms. Margaret Keane, CEO of Synchrony, recently spoke about these plans in this interview (Bank Behind Gap and JC Penney Store Cards Looks Beyond Retail):

"There’s just one problem: “Macy’s announced and we went down, and we don’t even have Macy’s,” Synchrony’s chief executive officer Margaret Keane said in an interview at Bloomberg headquarters in New York. “We do have to think about more diversification..... For Synchrony, which was spun out of General Electric Co. in a 2014 initial public offering, the changing retail environment has been an opportunity to create new offerings for retail partners, Keane said. In March, the firm acquired software developer GPShopper to help smaller merchants they work with build customised mobile apps. To further diversify offerings, the firm is weighing expanding its retail bank, which has about $50 billion in deposit, Keane said. The company also would consider acquiring one of the online lenders that have sprung up in recent years, mainly for its technology, she said. “We have to protect the core, which is what we’re in, but there are a couple areas we’re exploring,” Keane said. “We’re spending some time over the summer to really dig into what else should we be thinking about.” Margaret Keane, CEO of Synchrony Financial

Deposit growth is very important to this company, especially right now during the "retail rout", so it would be wise to pay close attention to the progress made toward further shifting the sources of funding to deposits. A tremendous amount of value will be created, in my opinion, if Synchrony is able to diversify its business and grow into a full-scale online bank.

For Q2 2017, I expect Synchrony to report another quarter of low double-digit deposit growth and I also anticipate management will start to laying the groundwork for how they plan to diversify the company's business. As of Q2 2017, Synchrony should have close to 75% of its funding coming from deposits and the company should be able to maintain this level through 2020.

3. Asset Quality

There is no denying the fact that asset quality concerns have caused SYF shares to underperform the broader market, and these concerns will likely plague this company for at least the remainder of 2017. For Q1 2017, Synchrony reported YoY increases in all four of the asset quality metrics that get reported to investors.

However, as I described in this article, the company’s asset quality is a concern but I believe that it is already baked into the stock price. Moreover, the company recently reported a slight decrease in charge-offs and delinquencies for the month of May 2017.

For Q2 2017, I fully expect for Synchrony to report above-average asset quality metrics (this is not a good thing) but the stock price should not be punished like it was after the last quarterly results were released. The net charge-off rate will likely stay above 5% for the next few quarters, but let’s not forget that Synchrony is trading at a valuation that more than factors in an anticipated drop in earnings (i.e. SYF shares are trading at an P/E of ~11).

Bottom Line

There are definitely other important things to consider when Synchrony reports its Q2 2017 results - new partnerships, other expenses, etc. - but, in my opinion, investors should pay close attention to the three items mentioned in this article. I believe that there are many reasons to be excited about Synchrony’s long-term story so the company's Q2 2017 financial results will likely not make (or break) the bull thesis for this company. Yes, pundits will continue to focus on the company’s deteriorating asset quality metrics but it is important to remember that investing in Synchrony is more about the next three years instead of the last three months.

I believe that Synchrony's asset quality concerns, coupled with the uncertainty in the retail industry, is creating a long-term buying opportunity in a company that has great long-term business prospects. As such, investors with a time horizon over one year should consider layering into a SYF position at the current levels.

Author’s Note: All images were pulled from Synchrony’s Q1 2017 Earnings Presentation, unless otherwise stated.

