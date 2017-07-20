Heroic Investing: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

There are ordinary soldiers, great soldiers and heroes. So I have heard from a military source, someone whose job it is to train soldiers and develop them to their maximum potential. The good soldiers have ordinary military discipline and perform well when things are going well, but fall apart when they’re not. The great soldiers are the ones who will go the extra mile under tough conditions. And the heroes? They’re the ones - the very rare ones - who don’t give up. It doesn’t matter what is happening, what the danger is, what the odds are - they just keep going and going through a blaze of bullets, a hail of rockets, whatever. They simply will not give up.

In the annals of world history, Napoleon leaps to mind. He started his career as an obscure artillery officer from Corsica. Through skill, ambition and determination, he rose through the ranks and secured victory for the French Revolution. Before long, he expanded his mission and, one by one, accumulated nearly all of Europe, eventually crowning himself Emperor. After years of humiliating losses, a coalition of anti-French forces massed enough strength to defeat him and deposed him to the island of Elba. Rather stunningly, he returned from exile, gathered new forces and fought again until his defeat at Waterloo.

Thomas Edison is said to have failed 10,000 times before inventing the light bulb. J.K. Rowling sustained years of apparent failure before she brought Harry Potter to light. You get the idea.

It is my privilege to present to you this year's Seeking Alpha Best Investor award to BuyandHold 2012. Those familiar with his comments, such as this one, recognize his heroic grit and determination through the fog of war in investing - the chaotic volatility of the stock market.

Though this award is somewhat tongue-in-cheek (i.e., I have no plaque, or the like, to offer), I do want to add a serious note - a continuation of our discussion earlier this month of “time diversification.” As I put it in a comment on yesterday’s article on resisting the pressure to sell, what makes for heroic investing is not befriending time but rather fighting the investor’s worst enemy, his emotions and irrational impulses.

Napoleon was a tireless fighter but time did not bail him out at Waterloo. Investors may one day face a market rout that exceeds their lifespans. Time will have played a cruel joke if their expectation was that their own end would match some sort of asset peak. But if they took the necessary precautions to diversify appropriately, and kept faith with their investment strategy, they and their heirs will know no shame in their financial journeys.

