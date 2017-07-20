Corning Acquires SpiderCloud Wireless For In-Building Technology

Corning appears to be deepening its communications offerings to enterprises wanting complete connectivity solutions for their office environments.

Quick Take

Advanced materials company Corning (GLW) said it has acquired in-building wireless provider SpiderCloud Wireless for an undisclosed sum.

SpiderCloud has developed small-cell networking products that improve WiFi coverage and operation inside buildings.

Corning will integrate SpiderCloud into its Optical Communications segment and should be able to make a compelling case to enterprises seeking fewer vendors for their on-campus wireless operations.

Target Company

Milpitas, California-based SpiderCloud was founded in 2006 by Peter Wexler to provide medium and large enterprises with better wireless connectivity within their corporate offices and campuses.

Management is headed by CEO Mike Gallagher, who has been with the company since 2008 and was previously CEO at FiberTower, a backhaul and access transport provider in the wireless carrier market.

Below is a brief demo video about SpiderCloud’s approach to improving WiFi:

(Source: Pow Pow Media)

The company has developed a robust partner program consisting of systems integrators and mobile network operators.

Investors in SpiderCloud invested over $136 million in several financing rounds since 2009 and included venture capital firms such as CRV, Matrix Partners, Opus Capital, Shasta Ventures, and others.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the price or terms of the deal, and Corning didn’t file an 8-K, which would have been required had the transaction had materially changed the company’s financial position.

As of Corning’s March 31 2017 10-Q, the firm had $4.8 billion in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $9.9 billion, so would appear to have ample resources to acquire SpiderCloud assuming a purchase price in the range of $250 million to $350 million.

Corning operates in five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences, and Environment Technologies.

The acquisition of SpiderCloud will be integrated into its Optical Communications segment and ‘aligns with the business’ strategy of growing annual sales from $3 billion in 2016 to $5 billion in 2020 through innovation and acquisitions.’

As Clark Kinlin, EVP Optical Communications stated in the deal announcement,

Wireless connectivity has become more a necessity than an amenity, and mobile operators and enterprise customers are seeking cost-effective solutions to enhance service for their users inside buildings. With the acquisition of SpiderCloud Wireless, we believe our combined product solutions will help drive optical convergence and enable the advantages of fiber-deep architectures within the Enterprise Local Area Network.

So, Corning is expanding its offerings to enterprises by optimizing their local area networks as the rise of data usage continues unabated.

Presumably, SpiderCloud will also benefit from Corning’s technology development capabilities to speed up and improve their small cell approach within the enterprise.

Additionally, with the rise of heterogenous mobile device usage in the enterprise and the need for flexibility and efficient network configuration, the acquisition of SpiderCloud will position Corning as a more vertically integrated solutions provider to enterprises seeking fewer vendors with which to interact.

The deal should be a positive for Corning in the medium-term after it integrates the teams and is able to effectively sell the deeper offering set to enterprises.

