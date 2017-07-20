Salesforce.com: Market Dominance Is Not The Best Investment Criterion

Does its market dominance justify investing in the company, or is there more than meets the eye?

Salesforce.com (CRM) gets a lot of credit for its stupendous growth rate as the company keeps doubling its revenue at an alarming frequency, but the company doesn’t actually get enough credit for the number one position it holds in the steadily growing customer relationship management ((NYSE:CRM)) software market.



There are several reasons Salesforce.com’s lead in the CRM market - a sub-segment of the enterprise software market - looks unassailable.

For starters, though we look up to companies like Amazon (AMZN), IBM (IBM), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) for bringing cloud computing to the enterprise doorstep, it was actually Salesforce.com that took the software as a service market mainstream. It disrupted the traditional annual licensing model with a much easier pay-as-you-go model that reduced upfront costs and made software deployment a much easier process, because all you needed was an Internet connection and a browser to access the software on the cloud.

Salesforce.com started using cloud in 1999, at a time when it was unheard of in the enterprise software industry. And it disrupted the market, its focus on staying put in the CRM market with a new deployment model allowing the company to quickly race past traditional players of the market like Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) - a lead that it holds to this day.



Source: Gartner

According to Gartner, Salesforce.com held 19.7% of the CRM market in 2015. Though the numbers are yet to be released for 2016, it is reasonable to assume that Salesforce.com is still on top of the CRM world.



How is Salesforce.com Staying Put at #1?

Salesforce.com is an aggressive company. The fact that it barely makes anything at the bottom line but keeps its revenue growth at the above-20% level year after year is the clearest sign that this company puts growth above everything else.

Salesforce.com often spends nearly half of its revenue on marketing and sales, and in the company’s own words, it expects the current trend of high marketing expenses in relation to revenues to continue for some more time.

“We expect that in the future, marketing and sales expenses will increase in absolute dollars and continue to be our largest cost.” – Salesforce.com 2017 Annual Report

Considering the rising competition with deep-pocketed software companies, spending nearly 50% of your net sales towards customer acquisition looks unsustainable. But what if someone told you that more than 90% of the customers you acquire will choose to renew the product at the end of their subscription period?



From that perspective, spending half your net sales on customer acquisition doesn’t look that bad, does it? That’s because you are incurring a one-time expense to acquire a customer that has a +90% chance of renewing the service contract.

This is exactly what is happening with Salesforce.com. In 2017, nine out of ten customers chose to continue with Salesforce.com, a renewal rate percentage that validates the management’s strategy and justifies its far-above-average marketing expense.

“Our attrition rate was between eight and nine percent during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2017, which is comparable to the eight and nine percent attrition rate during the same period a year ago.” – Salesforce.com 2017 Annual Report

As Salesforce.com’s revenue kept growing at a furious pace, the amount of money that the company was able to plough back on marketing kept growing as well. The more the money in the bag to spend, the higher the number of customers who can be brought in, and higher the number of products that can be sold.

Though marketing expense as a %age of net sales dropped by a few percentage points between 2013 and 2017, in absolute dollar terms it increased from $1.614 billion to $3.918 billion in 2017.



Select Financial Data from Salesforce.com 2017 Annual Report

A Sustainable Growth Strategy?

The question now is: is this growth strategy actually working - and sustainable?

Let’s take a look at their marketing expense from another angle.



In 2014, Salesforce.com spent $2,168 million towards marketing to increase its net sales by $1,020 million compared to the year before, a return of nearly 47%.



In 2017, Salesforce.com spent $3,918 million in marketing in increase its sales by $1,724 million compared to the year before, a return of nearly 44%.



If the competition were gaining on Salesforce.com, then the money Salesforce.com would need to spend to add each extra dollar to the top line would have gone up significantly, not just by a few percentage points.



In short, acquisition cost per customer would have shot up if competition were breathing down its neck. That’s not happening.



Moreover, with Salesforce.com’s revenue growing at the above 20% rate, the money available for marketing and sales also increases by 20%, which means more customers and more revenue at the top.



Put that together with an extremely high retention rate and what you have is a highly sustainable business model that doesn’t actually make any money at the end of the day.



That still leaves one question unanswered: how long is this sustainable for?



Source: Salesforce.com BOFA- Merrill- Lynch Technology Conference Presentation

With the CRM market expected to continue its strong growth for the next five years, Salesforce.com stands to benefit immensely from that growth. There is enough room for multiple players in the market, and I expect Salesforce.com to keep its lead in the CRM market for several more years.

The Investment Dilemma



This is not an easy investment decision to make. On the one side, high valuation could be justified by tremendous and consistent growth; on the other, there’s little to no money to give back to investors in the form of share buybacks or dividends.



With growth projection looking as good as it ever was, the stock will continue to trade at a high premium. That leaves very little room for investors to benefit from capital appreciation because, at seven times sales, the market is already expecting Salesforce.com to keep its double-digit growth rate intact.



Salesforce.com is a good company with a strong market position, but it is selling at a really bad price.

CRM PS Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.