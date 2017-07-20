An ETF That Tracks Dividends Growths - Not Equity Returns

It uses derivatives such as dividend swaps and futures to attempt to track dividend growth.

While it is focused on dividends, it does not pay out any. This is not an ETF for pure income seekers.

It has a relatively low correlation and volatility to both the equities market and bonds so it could be used as a diversifier to an equity/bond portfolio.

RealityShares offers a unique ETF, the Reality Shares DIVS ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) that allows you to gain from increases in dividends of large cap S&P 500 companies. It uses derivates such as dividend swaps and futures to achieve this goal. Over the past 44 years (1973-2016), S&P 500 dividends have increased for 41 of those years, according to the ETF's fact sheet.

Here's a chart comparing the S&P500 dividend growth to the growth in price that I've found on ContrarianOutlook.com. As you can see, dividend growth far exceeds stock price growth and does it with less volatility.

Here's another chart showing year-over-year dividend growth for the S&P 500, which is sourced from uncommonwisdomdaily.com:

It also features a low correlation compared to bonds, the S&P500 total return index, as well as to hedge funds (Chart from the ETF's fact sheet).

Here's how it compares to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG):

DIVY data by YCharts

Since its inception in December 2014, it has beaten the price performance of AGG and has gained 11.13% cumulatively since inception.

It has a Management Expense fee of 0.85% and acquired fees of 0.06%.

Because of the complex structure of the fund, it only performs if the actual dividend growth is greater than the expected dividend growth based on the market prices of the instruments being used.

If the actual dividend growth is equal to the expected dividend growth, then the fund will have a performance of zero before fees. Even if the dividend growth is positive.

If the actual dividend growth is less than the expected dividend growth, then the fund will have a negative return. Even if dividend growth is positive.

You can learn more about how the ETF is structured from the summary prospectus.

As of June 30, the trailing 12-month dividend of the S&P500 was $47.22 according to YCharts.

Here are the current holdings of the ETF (note that prices are as of July 17, which is what will be used when referring to the current price), which can be found on the ETF's profile page in the materials section:

As you can see, it holds cash, collateral deposits, treasury bills, money market funds, and CDs using the CDARS placement system so that it's covered by FDIC insurance. And dividend swaps from different institutions including BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) (a large French based international banking group), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), SOCG which is presumably SOCIETE DE CREDIT POUR LE LOGEMENT SA (based in France) or Credit Logement.

It holds dividend swaps for the S&P500 maturing on:

December 2017, priced at 48.98

December 2018, priced at 52.38

December 2019, priced at 53.88

December 2020, priced at 55.35

December 2021, priced at 56.78

Note: Prices are as of July 17, 2018.

Maturity Contracts Percentage of Swaps 2017-12 228250 20.59% 2018-12 291300 26.28% 2019-12 287500 25.93% 2020-12 251600 22.69% 2021-12 50000 4.51% TOTAL 1108650

(Table created by myself based on the csv provided by RealityShares in the ETF's' profile page material section - see holdings image above)

(Chart created by myself, based on above table on ETF's holdings)

Since the TTM dividend of the S&P 500 was 47.22 as of June 30, it is currently expected to grow by 3.727% from June to December. If you buy the ETF now, and the dividends grow, but does not reach 48.98 or dividends are cut - then the fund will have to pay the swap counterparties the difference between the actual dividend and 48.98 in December. However if the actual dividend grows to be above 48.98 in December, then the counterparty will pay the fund the difference between the actual dividend and 48.98.

The same applies to the swap contracts which mature in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

It is expected that dividends will grow at a CAGR of 7.404% between June 2017 and December 2018 or a cumulative growth of 10.93%. This is higher than the average CAGR of 6.4%, however, if Trump's tax cuts are passed that will allow companies to keep more of their profits and will allow them to pass on the savings to their shareholders. If the tax cuts don't pass, then that may mean a lower than expected dividend growth and that will cause a decline in fund value.

The value of the later swaps will also depend on the current actual dividend, so if the actual dividend grows more than expected in December 2017, the price of the Dec 18 and later swaps may also increase in value. As the swap reaches maturity, the gap between the swap price and the actual dividend will be reduced.

Current Dividend as of June 17 Date Swap Maturity Expected Dividend Expected CAGR Expected Culm. Growth Change from Last Year's Expected Div 47.22 Dec 17 48.98 8.433% 3.727% N/A 47.22 Dec 18 52.38 7.40% 10.93% 6.94% 47.22 Dec 19 53.88 5.528% 14.1% 2.86% 47.22 Dec 20 55.35 4.712% 17.22% 2.73% 47.22 Dec 21 56.78 3.634% 20.25% 2.58%

(Table created by myself based on the ETF's holdings table and the prices listed in it, as well as using the current dividend from the S&P500 TTM sourced from YCharts)

Based on the prices of the dividend swaps, the market expects dividends to grow at a rate of 2.86% from Dec. 2018-2019, 2.73% from Dec 2019-2020, and 2.58% from Dec 2020-21%. This is lower than the CAGR of 6.4% for dividend growth. Dividend growth tends to slow down before/during a recession, so it may be pricing in a recession or economic slowdown, or it may be underpriced.

If you believe that the dividends will grow higher than what the above table shows, then you may choose to invest in DIVY. Otherwise, if you believe that dividends will grow at a slower pace than shown, you may decide to not invest in the fund or even short it. You may also decide to invest in it using a buy-and-hold strategy to use as an equity/bond diversifier.

Please make sure you read the prospectus and understand how the ETF works and all the risks associated with it. You should also contact a qualified financial professional and/or accountant to discuss the purchase and taxes involved.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIVY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.