Focused The Present, Not Dreaming The Future - Why Zynga Canned Mafia Wars

By optimizing operations in this way, CFO Ger Griffin targets 20% EBITDA margin in 2018, up from 6.5% in FY16.

The reason is that it calculated it would generate higher ROI from spending on existing games.

After 3 months of testing, Zynga has killed one of its new products, Mafia Wars.

As news goes the announcement Zynga (ZNGA) is cancelling its new game Mafia Wars didn't grab a lot of headlines.

After all, Mafia Wars had only received a limited release - what the industry calls a 'soft launch'. That meant three months in four countries: Canada, Indonesia, the Philippines and Taiwan.

Similarly, although some Seeking Alpha contributors had high hopes for the game, market conditions mean the likelihood of launching any hit mobile game, and especially one outside of your area of expertise, is vanishingly small.



Plenty of titles receive a soft launch for testing purposes, only to be cancelled when their metrics don't meet expectations. For example, Mafia Wars joins a list of other high profile games such as Breaking Bad: Empire Business and Titanfall Frontline which didn't make the grade in 2017.



Instead, Zynga investors should be pleased the company is demonstrating operational rigor. As CEO Frank Gibeau never tires of repeating, his job is all about ensuring the company invests every dollar in the place that "provides us with our best return on investment".



Currently that place is better live operations on its existing games, not wild punts on new opportunities that have to be supported with expensive marketing campaigns.



Driving growth



Zynga will report its FY17 Q2 financials on 2 August, but it looks like its #1 game has improved its performance thanks to this live ops focus.



Launched in June 2016, CSR Racing 2 generated $18 million of non-GAAP bookings in the six months of FY16 H2, rising $21 million in FY17 Q1.

If its ranking on the key US iPhone grossing game chart is anything to go by, Q2’s total will be higher still.



That makes Zynga's Q2 guidance of $200 million in GAAP revenue, $205 million of bookings, and a net loss of $6 million look beatable.



Other of Zynga's existing portfolio appear to be holding steady too. Now in its 10th year, Zynga Poker remains a solid performer in the US game charts, as does its #1 slots game Wizard of Oz Slots, which peaked within the US iPhone top 20 during Q2.



Even Zynga’s #3 slots game, Willy Wonka Slots, popped into the top 75 grossing game charts for a period.



Of course, it's dangerous to read too much into such chart positions as they don’t capture in-app advertising revenue, nor in the case of Zynga Poker, in-app purchases from web players.



Yet, Gibeau's mantra is clear. Zynga's drive to regain profitability in FY17 and across FY18 doesn't rely on Hail Mary hits and surprise new games. This isn't to say it won't develop and release new products, only that it won't rely on them to hit its targets. That will arise from making the best of what it already has.

Moneyman speaks

This view was reinforced by an interesting interview with Zynga CFO Ger Griffin as part of the Cowen Technology, Media & Telecoms Conference.



Griffin says that on joining the company in late 2016, it was clear Zynga wasn't optimizing its existing products.



"We weren't driving the kind of value we’'d expect from what we call a 'forever franchise'," he stated, pointing out an EBITDA margin of 2 percent on FY15's $700 million of bookings as being 'wrong'.

"What you actually need is … innovation within the existing relationships. You need to be developing a deeper connection to the player you have, growing that player base," he added.

Sore spots

Yet despite market confidence lifting - the share price is up 41 percent year-to-date and analysts broadly bullish - Zynga isn't out of the woods yet.



For one thing, it remains loss-making, although $720 million in cash and equivalents makes that less of a short-term issue than it might otherwise have been. And not all its existing games are demonstrating return on investment from live ops.

Most notably, Zynga's action-strategy game Dawn of Titans now looks being like a terminal case.

During FY17 Q1, it remained in the US iPhone top 100 grossing game chart, but that wasn't the case in Q2, and this decline was also mirrored in higher ranking markets such as Germany and the UK.







Zynga's veteran social word game Words With Friends is another game raising concerns.

The current version is mainly ad-funded and despite hard work on its live operations - resulting in improved its daily active player base 4 percent - Zynga's total advertising revenue was down 18 year on year.

Zynga is looking to improve this situation with New Words With Friends, a new version of the game in soft launch testing, which includes improved monetization options in terms of in-app purchases.



Interestingly, in 2014, the company successfully migrated players from one version of the game to another. The original game - now called Words With Friends Classic - remains available on app stores. Doing so again is, of course, a risk but one it seems the company is willing to take.



One reason is guidance for FY17 advertising revenue is for 'marginal' growth compared to FY16's $195 million, which was 26 percent of total GAAP revenue. This guidance is despite the $42.5 million acquisition of ad-funded game Solitaire.



Hence advertising revenue remains one of the key business indicators for Zynga watchers to consider.

The number to watch

For Ger Griffin, however, the number he really cares about is an operating target of 20 percent of EBITDA margin in the near term.



"We have gone from 2 percent to 8 percent," he pointed out, although FY16's annual margin was 6.5 percent.



"We had 14 percent EBITDA percentage roughly in Q1, so we believe we are seeing results…" he added.



"There could be bumps in the road, but we are confident enough to say that we should be able to break into those margins - the 20 percent margins in '18."



This could happen if Zynga maintains its cost level, improves internal efficiency, while growing and optimizing the monetization of its existing games.



Throw in upside events such as the deal with Airbnb (Private:AIRB) to rent some of its San Francisco office and Zynga could find itself in much stronger position in 12 months time without having to launch hit new games.

