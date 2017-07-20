American Express: I Just Don't See It

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been extremely strong since mid-October, almost rising straight up with just a few pullbacks, and is now out with earnings that are causing volatility. What is interesting is that I called for profit taking three months ago, yet the stock has risen another 5 points from when I made that call. To be honest, I don't see it. I don't see the appeal at current levels. The run has been impressive but was in large part predicated on expectations for improvement in performance, specifically due to rising rates and economic activity. You can consider the rise in share price to be correlated with a rise in expectations. While the stock is not overly expensive at 16 times trailing earnings, I have to question whether expectations for the name make sense in light of performance. It is true that the consumer is the strongest they have been in many years, but much remains to be done to really get the economy churning along again and frankly the bull market is aging. Can American Express motor higher?

To answer this important question, I will examine in this article the company's just reported results, and specifically look to the key metrics. Right off the bat we see that the company beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. The revenues beat estimates by $110 million, coming in at $8.31 billion. What caught me a little by surprise is still how little these sales are growing, with revenues rising just 1%. Of course, last quarter when I felt profit taking was called for, we saw revenues fall 2.3% from the revenues taken in last year. Currency exchange adjusted revenue growth, factoring in interest expenses, was actually up 8%. That last part is really key. We still have to be mindful that this company is extremely vulnerable to currency valuation variability in addition to the fact that valuable partnerships have been lost. Still, it is important to note that these increases came directly from credit card spending and associated interest and fees, as well as a strong net interest income.

Now what about the company's expenses? As you know these can make or break financial services companies. Well this was a bit of a hit in the quarter as the company's consolidated expenses totaled $5.8 billion, up a whopping 21% from a year ago. Although expenses increased as a whole compared to last year, we should investigate deeper. Here are the hey reasons for the difference year-over-year. Last year's had the gain from the loan portfolio sale, which was reported as an expense reduction. It also had the restructuring charge, and finally, included Costco (NASDAQ:COST)-related rewards expenses. The current quarter reflected higher rewards expenses related to product enhancements, so that weighed.

What about the earnings figures themselves? Well factoring in almost flat sales but rising expenses, net income came in at $1.3 billion, down a marked 33% from the $2.0 billion in last year's comparable quarter. Factoring in these expenses and revenues, diluted earnings per share fell 30% to $1.47, down from $2.10 a year ago. Despite the falling income, it was better than expected by analysts and myself. These earnings per share were $0.03 ahead of consensus estimates.

So, are expectations high? I think they are a touch high still considering this performance. I will say that American Express is still resetting itself. The company has taken steps to move in the right direction to ensure its long-term viability, but realize the transition out of a number of reward/credit partners has made an impact. There is a lot of competition in the space, but the underlying loan portfolio and credit metrics remained excellent. Looking ahead, the outlook for 2017 is for earnings of $5.60 to $5.80. These earnings will be comfortably met in my opinion. Still, I just don't see a reason to buy here, given that the recent run up in shares. While I said this prior, and the name has moved 7% higher, I stand by my don't buy rating.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.