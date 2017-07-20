Union Pacific Surprises Again

Union Pacific (UNP) performs well operationally, shares are rather attractively valued and investors get high shareholder returns. The combination of these factors makes the company's shares attractive.

Union Pacific is chugging along very well, the company has left the slump in transportation volumes and revenues for sure:

UNP data by YCharts

That revenue slump, which saw the bottom late last year, has driven the company's share price lower substantially, but Union Pacific is now finally coming back:

Union Pacific's revenues grew by a whopping 10 percent during the second quarter, which was primarily the result of higher transportation volumes:

Total volumes were up five percent year over year, primarily driven by higher coal volumes and higher industrial products volumes. Especially coal volumes, which have been slumping significantly for a while, are making their way back up and thus driving the volume growth at Union Pacific as well as other railroads.

So far the third quarter results are not bad volume wise either, last week volumes were up 4% year over year, in July volumes are up two percent year over year so far.

Union Pacific has also been able to push some price increases through to its customers, which explains why revenues grew at a faster pace than volumes. Those revenue gains are especially valuable, as they represent pure additional gross profit: Price increases do not go along with additional variable costs, thus the revenues Union Pacific generates in this way help increase the company's margins.

It is thus not surprising that the company's operating ratio was down (which is good, as it means lower expenses relative to revenues), whilst earnings per share grew by a whopping 24% year over year to hit a new Q2 record of $1.45.

Despite the fact that Union Pacific's revenues are still trailing behind the peak levels seen a couple of years ago, the company is already hitting new record profits, thanks to an improved cost profile as well as due to the impact of a lower share count.

That lower share count is the product of ongoing share repurchases at Union Pacific, which has spent $1.7 billion on buybacks so far this year. Union Pacific's share count is down four percent year over year, which may doesn't sound like very much, but which has a big impact if that pace is kept up for a while:

UNP Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Over the last ten years Union Pacific's share count dropped from more than 1.05 billion shares to just above 800 million (a level that should be broken in the next couple of months with Union Pacific repurchasing about 8 million shares per quarter right now), which has increased each share's portion of the company's earnings by about 30% since 2007.

As Union Pacific's earnings are growing, investors can expect that the company's high shareholder returns will grow as well, or at least remain at the current level. The company's dividend, which yields 2.2% right now and which was raised by ten percent last fall offers some above market average income, although the dividend alone is not a reason to buy the stock -- the combination of growth potential, dividend (and dividend growth) and potential for share price increases makes the company's shares attractive though.

Takeaway

Union Pacific has produced record second quarter earnings, and the company's results looked pretty strong overall.

With high shareholder returns, a positive outlook and whilst trading at just 20 times trailing earnings shares of Union Pacific look attractive, especially when we add in the above average dividend yield.

