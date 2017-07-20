Takeover Deals Weaken At Opposite Ends Of The Market

Concern that deal-making is being crimped by unrealistic company valuations has been mounting for some time now, and a downturn in biopharma M&A this year only adds weight to the theory. A dissection of EvaluatePharma data suggests that certain transaction types are suffering more than others.

Very large and very small deals have registered notable declines since the start of the biotech boom, although a weakening can be seen across various cuts of the data, by geography and company type. Big pharma's bolt-on "sweet spot" of $2-5bn has seen a diminishing number of deals, suggesting that sky-high prices are taking their toll (see analyses below).

The analysis below looks at company acquisitions each quarter from the beginning of 2015 to June of this year, within Europe or North America. An analysis earlier this week looked at EvaluatePharma's M&A data in total - which included other transaction types like stake sales - while this analysis only concerns clean company takeouts (Delving for the drivers of pharma's disappearing deals, July 18, 2017)

The main point to remember here is that numbers overall are small. Only 12 whole company acquisitions happened last quarter, compared with 40 in the first quarter of 2015. Thus beyond saying that deal activity has dropped - an uncontroversial conclusion - calling out trends could be treacherous.

With this caveat in mind, the first cut of the data involves deal size. Deals with no disclosed value have been omitted.

Small deals - sub-$100m - made up a big proportion of the volume in 2015, and it is these that seem to have borne the brunt of the downturn. Mega deals have also dried up, although looking at these rarer transactions over a relatively short time period is probably not very illustrative.

The $100-250m bracket is the only cohort to have held up well. With Novartis the latest big pharma group to complain about overblown valuations, it will be interesting to see how deal volume develops in these categories in the coming months (Looking for value in the deal sweet spot, July 20, 2017).

Looking at another cut of the data, private company takeovers have plunged, but these represent a huge proportion of deal volume anyway. The graph below shows that buyouts of listed companies have remained steady, although numbers are very small.

While this finding might concern venture capitalists, the continuing flow of money into private enterprises suggests that these investors are themselves not alarmed about the exit environment. Big biopharma is prepared to pay up where it sees the need - see Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) $300m swoop on Delinia in January - and the IPO market remains buoyant, even if this rarely represents an immediate opportunity to cash out.

Perhaps the ability to take a more pragmatic view of valuation away from the glare of the public markets is an advantage here. The Delinia takeout, for example, came with a pledge of a further $475m if milestones are met.

As to where the money is flowing from and to around the world, declines have been seen across the board. While this finding does not make for an exciting headline, it will at least provide relief to those in the business of deal-making. European bankers might have seen their deal prospects dry up - but at least their rivals across the pond are seeing just as little action.