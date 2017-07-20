The Data Driven Investor - Exclusive Research From Andres Cardenal

Members have access to chat and questions, as well as full transparency on which stocks I own in my personal portfolio and why.

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for The Data Driven Investor a new Marketplace service by Andres Cardenal, CFA).

A better way to make investment decisions

The investing industry is going through a massive transformation. Smart investors, traders, and asset managers of all kinds are capitalizing on the power of data and technology to make better decisions and obtain superior returns.

A recent article from Brett Steenbarger in Forbes Magazine explains this transformation in simple and straightforward terms:



“A revolution has been brewing in the financial world, and it is impacting everything from the day trading of individuals to the investments of large pension and sovereign wealth funds. Making money is no longer viewed simply as the result of the insightful decision making of market wizards. Rather, returns in markets are seen to follow from rigorous research. Investing and trading are becoming increasingly evidence-based. That has important implications for your market participation as an individual, and also for the investment of your retirement funds.

The ideal of the wise, experienced country doctor has been replaced by the ideal of medicine as a science...That story is playing out in the world of finance.”

Importantly, this is not about one approach versus the other. Just like the best doctors combine experience and good judgment with scientific knowledge, investors can incorporate both hard data and qualitative research to develop a superior approach to decision making.



Quantitative analysis leads to evidence-based decisions and time-proven performance, while qualitative research can offer unique insights by looking at an investment from multiple angles.

For this reason, combining quantitative and qualitative factors is a superior approach than relying solely on one or the other. In the words of billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones: “No man is better than a machine. And no machine is better than a man with a machine."

The Data Driven Investor



The Data Driven Investor looks for the best of both worlds, combining cold-hard numbers and qualitative insights to identify the best stocks in the market according to different investing styles and risk profiles.

The backbone of the service is a stock ranking system called the Power Factors System. This is an algorithm that combines multiple indicators across three main factors: value, quality and momentum.

Multiple academic studies have proven that stocks that exhibit attractive valuations, superior quality, and strong momentum tend to outperform the market over the long term. These three factors work well in isolation, and they can produce even stronger returns when used in combination.



The Power Factors System can be applied to different universes in order to find the best stocks in a particular index or sector. Performance obviously varies depending on universe and time periods, but results are quite robust, indicating that the system can generate consistent performance across different sectors and timeframes.



As a reference, the 50 best-ranked companies in the S&P 500 have generated an annual return of almost 19% over the last five years, versus a much more modest 12.6% return for the S&P 500 index in the same period.







Looking at performance over a longer timeframe, the system has more than tripled the index. Starting in 1999 the S&P 500 produced a meager annual return of 3.8% due to big drawdowns during the tech bubble and the credit crisis. The Power Factors System, on the other hand, produced a far stronger total return of 12.5% annually.





For investors willing to accept more volatility by investing in small capitalization stocks, outperformance has been even more impressive. Investing in the 50 highest ranking companies in the Russell 2000 small capitalization index generated an annual return of 18.5% per year since 1999, versus only 6.8% for the Russell 2000 in the same period.



To put the numbers in perspective, this means that a $100,000 investment in the Power 50 Russell 2000 stocks in 1999 would be worth over $2.3 million nowadays, while the same amount of money invested in an index-tracking vehicle would have a current value of nearly $340,000.

Looking beyond the numbers

Quantitative systems can be enormously powerful tools to make well-informed and evidence-based investing decisions. Nevertheless, a purely quantitative approach has its limitations. You still need to look at the business behind the numbers in order to see the complete picture.



Maybe a stock looks overpriced, but financial performance is accelerating, so valuation is not really too expensive when projecting forward earnings and cash flows. Or perhaps the numbers look good, but the industry is stagnant or management is not very efficient. The main idea is that quantitative research doesn’t replace qualitative analysis, both approaches are complementary, and they offer plenty of synergies when used in combination.

Besides, investing is not simply about differentiating between good and bad stocks. It all comes down to finding companies that fit your own investing style, time horizon, and risk tolerance.

A particular stock can be a great pick a for a value-oriented long-term bargain hunter, but a lousy choice for a momentum investor looking for stocks that are moving in the right direction at full speed. The main point is not only finding the best stocks, but the best stocks according to your own specific needs and targets.



Frequently asked questions

Why do you think that the Power Factors System will continue outperforming in the future?

Like Isaac Newton Said: “If I have seen further it is only by standing on the shoulders of giants.”

The Power Factors System is based on rock-solid quantitative research done by many of most recognized academics and practitioners in finance. My own backtesting work confirms that these factors generate attractive performance. However, factors such as value, quality, and momentum have long been recognized as powerful return drivers for stocks.



Past performance is no guarantee of future returns, and even the strongest factors can underperform in a particular year. Nevertheless, chances are that investing decisions supported by hard data and time-proven return drivers will continue generating market-beating returns over long periods of time.



Besides, applying a layer of qualitative analysis to the quantitative system can improve decision-making, increasing the chances of strong returns for subscribers to The Data Driven Investor over the years ahead.

About Andres Cardenal

Andres Cardenal, CFA is an economist and independent consultant. Over the past 15 years Andres has worked in investment research and strategy development for hedge funds, family offices, and asset managers in the U.S. and Latin America. His articles have been featured in publications across different countries, including Sala de Inversión, Fortuna, Bank Magazine, Dinero, Cronista Comercial, Perfil, Alzas y Bajas, Infobae, El Economista, The Motley Fool, Business Insider, and Seeking Alpha, among several others.















Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.