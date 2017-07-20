Netflix's Success Driven By What Drives Other Tech Giants' Successes

source: lifegate.it

For many years a lot of investors have continued to be puzzled by the ongoing and consistent growth of companies like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The major problem at first is they didn't understand their business models, and more recently, what they don't understand what it is that keeps them from becoming another commodity company.

A cursory glance would seem to imply it wouldn't be that difficult to copy the business model of these companies and provide an alternative that could easily compete with them.

In the case of Netflix, it's not hard to see why that conclusion could be drawn. For example, it's not too difficult to see how a company could provide similar services because of the simplicity of the initial steps to putting together a streaming service and offering content.

Many have tried it, and yet Netflix continues to scale across the world in the markets it competes in. Because of that, it's important to understand exactly what it is that separates it from competitors.

What type of company is Netflix?

As entrepreneurial visionaries considered the implications of emerging tech on different markets, they started to apply it to different verticals, with Amazon being one of the early leaders in those efforts.

Even today some fairly well known commentators remain baffled over why Amazon commands such high valuation while generating little in the way of earnings, specifically on the retail side of its business. The answer is that Amazon isn't being valued as a retail company; it's being valued as a tech company. The same is true with Netflix. It's not being valued as an entertainment company; it's being valued as a tech company as well.

Citing CEO Reed Hastings, pundit Jim Cramer recently said this:

"As Reed says, 'Negative free cash flow will be an indicator of enormous success.' In other words, Netflix is an entertainment company but is being valued as a tech company, as money managers believe it's all well and good to lose money now if you're going to dominate later."

Institutional investors don't mind throwing a lot of money at a company that they consider will eventually dominate the market, which in turn means they should be able to turn the revenue spigot on once they quickly scale out. The reason that's important is that they can create a moat by keeping prices low during the expansion stage. Most if not all companies won't be able to compete at that price level.

The other value of scaling

Also like Google and Amazon, Netflix gains another extremely valuable benefit from its scaling. And when it applies AI to it, that provides a plethora of data that allows it to fine-tune its video offerings in a way other companies can't - with the exception of Amazon.

The size of the user base of Netflix allows it to gather more data than any of its competitors, which gives it a very accurate picture of what to invest in for its own content offerings, and what to buy from various content providers, and at what price.

It can't be overstated the moat that provides the company. It will only improve as it scales across the various market in the world.

The more its customers are understood in regard to the content they want to consume, the stronger the moat it builds because it will continue to keep prices low to fend off potential competition. This generates negative cash flow for now, but the reason major investors still take a position is that they believe Netflix will be able to increase earnings by raising prices once it approaches the ceiling of its potential. Even now it has the capability of doing that in some markets without ceding market share.

The point is, scaling provides more customers, and more customers provide more data, which - when applying AI to the data - generates a very accurate picture of where the company should go. This is a major reason competitors struggle to make headway against Netflix. It's also why investors continue to be bullish on the company. They see it maintaining that moat in the future.

Something many investors don't understand

Here's the extreme value of AI and data for Netflix. They have figured out how to create content at the local or domestic level, and from there successfully scale it out globally. That in turn allows them to keep prices low because they don't have to produce new content in all the markets, which would be cost-prohibitive.

This is a secret of the top Internet marketers. The ability to understand what a smaller group of customers want that is reflective of a larger base, is what separates the wildly successful from the rest of the pack. Netflix on a much larger scale, has figured this out. That can't be reproduced.

All of this is the result of the valuable data mined from its customer base.

Content remains king, but delivering content consumers like has become a valuable asset for Netflix. That's why it doesn't mind continuing to differentiate on that front by investing in original content that has improved over time, as evidenced by the record 91 Emmy nominations it recently received. This success could bring its subscriber base to 150 million sooner than expected.

Conclusion

There have been concerns aired about the debt load Netflix is carrying, as it invests heavily in original content. But if its latest quarterly results are an indicator of the results of that investment, it appears to be well worth it.

Netflix exploded past its guidance of 3.2 million subscribers added in the second quarter, to 5.2 million. In the U.S. alone it increased its subscriber base by 1.07 million, and its international base by 4.14 million. Both of those were record numbers for the second quarter, which has historically been a slow month for the company.

What about the sustainability of the model? On the debt and investment side of the equation, the good news is Netflix has the ability to quickly change direction and generate a profit by cutting back on investment in original content if it needs to, or increase the price of its service.

The more it is able to scale, the more increasing prices will have a meaningful impact on the bottom line of the company. Scaling further will give it the ability to raise prices without producing a lot of customer churn.

Netflix has a large enough subscriber base it can access the data and use AI to extract it and build an accurate picture of what customers want to view. This is turn increases the number of subscribers which allows that content to be scaled from a local or domestic market, to an international market. It is able to do this without increasing production costs. This is extremely valuable for the company, with the digital delivery system it uses.

The data garnered from its subscriber base is the moat none of its competitors can match, and that allows it to get the most out of its production investment dollars because it can easily deliver the content to any market in the world it competes in without adding to production costs for its original content.

With this advantage and under 150 million subscribers, there's a lot of growth left in Netflix, although it's obvious it will eventually take a breather. The next recession will also slow down its momentum.

