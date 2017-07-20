Travelers: Even Weathermen Can't Predict Weather

Travelers Cos. Inc. (NYSE:TRV) stock is getting hit today following its just reported earnings which took a hit from severe weather losses. Let me be clear. The weathermen can’t even accurately predict weather. Sometimes insurance companies are going to take some hits. This is the nature of the business, but Traveler’s is simply among the best This has long been a stock that I have held and is a nice dividend machine. I have recommended it several times and I continue to do so. It is a winner. No, it is not a get rich quick name. But it is a long-term wealth builder in a competitive but profitable sector. It pays a 2.3% yield and trades at just 12 times trailing earnings. As the stock pulls back, I become increasingly bullish. We own this name for the dividend and slow capital appreciation.

To justify this view performance data is key. Yes, there were impacts from weather this quarter, but let us discuss the performance. The quarter wasn't overly spectacular, but it was still solid even with the catastrophe losses. Nothing in the report is cause for concern, it was an unfortunate quarter but the insurer continues to be incredibly profitable. The name continues to be one recommended for the long-term as the fundamentals remain intact. That said in the quarter Travelers reported net income of $595 million, or $2.11 per share. This is actually down from last year’s $664 million or $2.24 per share. Core income (aka operating income) came in at $543 million, or $1.92 per share, also down year-over-year from the $649 million or $2.20 last year. These earnings missed expectations by $0.19.

Alright so what is going on? Well both net and core income were impacted by lower net favorable prior year reserve development, higher catastrophe losses, and a lower underlying underwriting gain, partially offset by higher net investment income. The underlying underwriting gain declined due to the timing impact of higher loss estimates in personal auto bodily injury liability coverages that were consistent with the higher loss trends we recognized in the last half of 2016 and the aforementioned higher non-catastrophe weather-related losses. What about the customer base? Well there was positive news here. Net written premiums were a new record and came in at about $6.64 billion in the quarter. This is a very favorable metric.

The quarter benefited from a strong underlying combined ratio. The combined ratio was up quarter-over-quarter to 96.7%. This rose 3.6 points thanks to lower reserve development, higher underlying combined ratio and then higher catastrophe losses. While there were some higher catastrophe losses, with a strong underlying combined ratio of 93.5%, the name is still in fine shape. Keep an eye on the volatility in this metric going forward. I have to point out once again that this is a key metric to watch for in insurance companies and one you should examine when trying to decide which to invest in, along with other key indicators like trading multiples, earnings figures, dividend yield, and growth potential.

So, the company took a few lumps. That is just how the sector is. The insurance industry is always hit or miss. If there are losses, there are losses. The company can't predict when bad weather can come. Heck even our local weathermen get it wrong just hours before. Traveler’s is however an expert when it comes to mitigating risk and setting premiums accordingly. Finally, I want to add that the company is also very shareholder friendly. Travelers has paid shareholders billions over the years. The company has just raised its dividend again another 7.5% to $0.72 per quarter, which brings the yield up to a respectable 2.3%. It also repurchased $475 million in shares during the quarter. I maintain a long-term buy, especially on pullbacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.