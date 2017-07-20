Microsoft Earnings Set To Inspire

Reporting after the bell Thursday, July 20th, Microsoft (MSFT) has garnered the attention of many investors as the stock has moved over 30% in the last twelve months. With the LinkedIn acquisition digested, the company remains poised to deliver surprising news. Over the last few reports, the stock has reacted with non-trivial moves:

Let’s take a closer look at some aspects of the company that investors will be watching.

Momentum Analysis

To put the stock in context, a high-level look at the price movement can be instructive. As we can see below, the sentiment around the stock has been relatively bullish for the last year, as the 50-day moving average has remained bullishly ahead of the 100-day. Typically, when a crossover of the 50-day over the 100-day occurs, it can signal momentum in one direction or the other. As we can see in the charts below, momentum has remained positive:

Estimize Projections

Estimize, a crowd-sourced earnings estimate community, has had an interesting history of projects compared to an average of Wall Street analyst projections. Over the last several quarter, Estimize averages have come much closer to accurate revenue predictions, and has an almost unblemished record of beating analyst projections on EPS as well.

The last four quarters, Estimize averages were more bullish than Wall St., but were also more accurate on EPS. Save the last quarter, where Estimize came in over the actual reported revenue numbers, the community has also come closer in predicting revenue.

Estimize predicts revenue of 24.2bn, while Wall St. comes in a bit lower at 24.1. On earnings per share, Estimize predicts 0.74 while Wall St. comes in lower again at 0.71. Given the past performance, it appears that Estimize projects that MSFT will beat expectations on both EPS and revenue.

This leads us to another overlooked catalyst for skewing the numbers: the weakening of the US dollar, in light of MSFT’s large amount of business occurring overseas.

Softer Dollar

Given the plethora of headlines on how the dollar has given up almost all its gains since the election in November, it is no wonder that MSFT intimated the foreign exchange headwinds in the fourth quarter would begin to let up. MSFT expects only “about 1 point of negative impact on total revenue.” Management described the US dollar as “weaker than expected. As such [MSFT] had 1 point less FX impact across our individual reporting segments even though overall company impact was still approximately 1 point as guided.” Investors may expect to see a similar surprise this time around, though management may have guided accordingly so as not to be surprised again.

LinkedIn Tie-In

Last quarter was the first full quarter of MSFT results of LinkedIn, “which had a significant impact on revenue, gross margin, and operating income…[contributing] approximately 4 points of revenue growth and gross margin growth and 6 points of drag on operating income growth.” Interestingly, MSFT broke out LinkedIn revenue in its least report for the quarter as $975 mn, growth of over $100mn in LinkedIn’s year-ago comparable quarter before the merger. The same growth would lead one to believe that LinkedIn revenue might be similar or exceed such growth, possibly clocking in at over $1bn compared to LinkedIn’s year-ago quarter. If MSFT can continue to build on these gains, investors can expect the merger to continue to add to topline revenue growth.

Conclusion

Microsoft has a favorable runway as the weakening dollar will likely impact earnings less than expected. As LinkedIn continues to be integrated and as it provides MSFT with significant topline revenue growth, the company can surprise with synergy gains as well. We hope investors are given a clear picture of the company’s competitive landscape as well, with cloud revenues squaring off against Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). As we have seen in the past, price swings are not far from the norm, and can provide investors an opportunity to buy the dip or sell the news.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long MSFT calls, and any investment decisions you make should be based on your own analysis of the risks involved.