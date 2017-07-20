Tilly's: The Best Of A Bad Sector

At this point, the niche looks pretty much uninvestable; but investors more constructive on the industry should take a look at TLYS.

Tilly's (TLYS) sits firmly in the part of retail where I still think short opportunities exist. It's got a reasonable amount of regional mall exposure (a bit over 50% on a location basis, per the 10-K). The teen space has been notoriously tough for years now: see the so-called "three A's" of Aeropostale, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF). Tilly's comps haven't been terrible - they've been positive in each of the last two years, in fact - but the potential for deleveraging remains:

source: author from TLYS filings. TLYS fiscal years end following January

And over the past two years, I've considered shorting TLYS on occasion. TLYS often has shown an extremely high P/E multiple: last September, for instance TLYS traded at 29x EPS plus cash.

But I haven't shorted TLYS yet - and coming out of the company's last two quarters, I have little interest in doing so. I still think the Tilly's space is pretty much uninvestable, and I'm not willing to take a long position in the stock. But investors more constructive on retail should take a look at Tilly's - and investors looking for short opportunities in the low-valuation space should look elsewhere.

A Nice Job So Far

In the context of what retailers used to offer, Tilly's recent performance isn't all that impressive. In the context of the plunging comps and margin compression seen at most peers, it seems downright extraordinary.

Same-store sales have risen in each of the last two years, although the four-year stack is still negative (-3% total over that period). Gross margins are coming down, thanks mostly to markdowns, but Tilly's has held the line on SG&A, which was flat in FY16 and declined in Q1 even backing out one-time charges the year before. As a result, EBIT margins actually have expanded, and previously-thin margins (3.28% in FY15) have allowed for seemingly significant EPS growth and brought in TLYS' margins. FY16 EPS was $0.45 backing out the aforementioned charges, against $0.27 the year before. Q1 loss narrowed to $0.01 from $0.05 (again, adjusted), and Q2 guidance suggests a flat performance year-over-year at the midpoint of the range.

Again, that's not exactly torrid performance relative to the market as a whole. But in a space where comps are generally negative, and deleverage is amplifying those declines on the EBIT line, Tilly's really has done a nice job so far. Operating income has grown YOY for four consecutive quarters, per the Q1 release. Comps are up, albeit modestly, including a 0.6% gain in the first quarter and guidance for another small increase in Q2. Tilly's even paid out a $0.70 per share special dividend in February.

It's a solid performance, and it's brought TLYS earnings multiples back to Earth despite nearly 100% total return over the past year (a truly impressive accomplishment given the carnage in its sector over the same period). Assuming Q2 comes in at the midpoint of guidance, TLYS trades at about 13.4x EPS plus cash. Free cash flow numbers are actually a bit better, given that capex has dipped below D&A; excluding working capital changes, TLYS trades around 11x FCF plus cash. With that cash flow likely to grow this year, anyway, I can see why TLYS might be tempting, particularly after a ~10% drop on Monday brought the stock back down toward $10.

Looking Forward

There are some reasons for optimism looking forward as well. Tilly's still is adding some of the 'omnichannel' options available elsewhere, like 'buy online, pick up in store', per the Q1 conference call. 20% of the company's locations will see their lease expire (or have a kick-out clause) in each of the next three years. The company already has walked back store expansion plans, and there's the possibility of further 'right-sizing' that could potentially benefit margins, free up working capital, and limit capex.

With the market pricing in basically zero, or even modestly negative, free cash flow growth here, I can see why an investor might see $10 as an opportunity. Tilly's "surf and skate" model and wide assortment (500-plus suppliers) seem to have an interesting niche. Store closures by bankrupt Aeropostale and Pacific Sunwear have limited competition. Tilly's very well may be able to negotiate rent reduction as leases are renewed over the next three years. And the special dividend, plus the decision to pause the footprint expansion, both show a management team that's realistic about the current retail environment - and will protect shareholder cash.

The biggest concern I have, as is always the case in retail of late, is relative to margins. CFO Mike Henry said in the Q&A of the Q1 conference call that he thought merchandise margins would stabilize relatively soon. But gross margin compression for Tilly's has been pretty steady:

author from TLYS filings; FY16 excludes $2.4 million in Q1 SG&A charges

That gross margin figure includes BDO (buying, distribution, and occupancy), and I'm skeptical that it can stabilize. Comps simply aren't high enough to leverage occupancy costs. Additional e-commerce/omnichannel penetration - which is now at ~13% - likely adds shipping costs, and will hurt margins as it's done for most retailers taking that strategy. The promotional nature of the space implies potential further pressure on merchandise margin; we've heard the "margins will definitely stabilize in a quarter or two" argument so often in retail over the past few years, and it's usually too optimistic.

There's a case that good management can muddle through and keep these margins stabilized, if not expanding modestly. Whether it's further cost savings, or rent reductions, or improved inventory management, there are drivers here. Tilly's has targeted over 40 of its underperforming stores (about 20%), and CEO Ed Thomas said on the Q1 call that "we believe there is still additional room for improvement" in that cohort.

But it's simply so difficult to drive margin expansion even at 1% comps, which is about Tilly's nine-quarter trend. The company isn't going to able to hold SG&A dollars down forever. Pricing pressure isn't going anywhere. At 13x EPS and 11x FCF, stable margins probably drive some upside in the mid-term. But I don't think there's enough to take on the risks here - particularly given that the macro cycle should be reasonably beneficial at this point.

Can You Buy TLYS?

Is there a point where TLYS becomes a buy, even given potential sector pressure? Probably. But it would take a pretty decent decline from here, particularly on an enterprise basis. $100 million-plus in cash and investments seems to put in a 'floor' for TLYS, particularly if it can just stay profitable. But the company still has almost $190 million in operating lease commitments due post-FY19 - almost two-thirds of a current $294 million market cap.

If TLYS can come in toward the high-single-digit multiples seen at peers, it gets a bit more interesting - particularly in a pair trade with a weaker-performing rival as a short. Normalized free cash flow at the moment is about $17 million; a 9x multiple there plus cash values TLYS below $9, and a reasonable margin of safety makes $8 somewhat interesting. (It may not be a coincidence that ~$8.50 has held as support since the election.)

But at $10, even with solid performance, I just can't turn quite bullish enough. I am impressed with that performance, however, and investors looking to time the bottom in retail could do a lot worse than TLYS.

