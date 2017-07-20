Intel Is A Solid Buy At Current Levels

As competition intensifies in the PC and server processor markets, many analysts claim Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is not a wise investment since the company is unable to compete with AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and other players. As a result, the stock price dropped by 5% YTD, regaining some strength over last week. However, the more deep analysis shows that Intel is still a solid buy despite some concerns associated with the company.

First of all, it is worth noting Intel’s new Xeon processors already gained a sound basis for success. Thus, despite the fact that Intel’s chips cost much more than AMD’s EPYC, most major clients still choose Intel's Xeon over EPYC. For instance, even before the announcement of the new family of processors, Intel sold chips to corporations such as AT&T (NYSE:T) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which claimed performance improvement was significant compared to the previous generation.

Moreover, it was also revealed the R3 consortium of global banks, including players such as Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), Barclays (NYSE:BCS), HSBC (NYSE:HSBC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), would incorporate Intel’s new Xeon family for the decentralized ledger (based on blockchain technology). The reasons for that are enhanced transaction speed and sound security capabilities.

Eric Jhonsa stated on TheStreet:

The company also has much experience providing custom Xeon chips for big cloud clients; Intel's launch event featured videos in which Google and Amazon engineers each gushed over their company's plans to deploy Skylake Xeon servers, with the latter mentioning plans to use them for AI workloads.

From here, it is clear that despite the higher price tag, Intel’s processors are still being sold successfully, as most major companies choose them over AMD’s EPYC.

Secondly, Intel has a promising exposure to the auto market, which means even if the company loses some market share in servers and PCs, it will be able to gain from other segments. The corporation’s position in automotive is going to be even stronger in the coming years, because Intel acquired a pure-play autonomous driving company, Mobileye. Mobileye is an established supplier of software for ADAS (car safety) systems and the company provides solutions for sensing, mapping, and building driving policies. The autonomous driving solutions can be expected to become a sound source of revenue, which I explained in my article on autonomous driving:

This is primarily because Mobileye's average price for autopilot products (which will consist of cameras, driving policy algorithms and mapping) is expected to be in the range of $400-500, which is "10 times above $45 ASP Mobileye currently records for individual ADAS (safety) solutions."

The current state of the company's business can be described as follows:

Our automaker partners currently use Mobileye technology to support Level 1 and Level 2 ADAS systems. Over the last two years, development work on higher-level vehicles has accelerated. Mobileye is working with our partners BMW and Intel Corp. to put a fully autonomous vehicle into serial production beginning in 2021. Mobileye also recently partnered with Delphi Automotive to create an autonomous platform for use by many automobile manufacturers by 2019.

It is worth noting Intel already partners with Delphi Automotive (NYSE:DLPH) and directly with BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) (which gets almost 100 billion EUR from selling cars) on building a self-driving platform. Importantly, the relationship with Delphi means Intel’s autonomous driving solution will likely to be chosen by GM (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIY), and others.



In addition, big players like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) choose Intel when it comes to artificial intelligence devices. Intel has a contract with Amazon to supply Atom x5 processors and RealSense cameras for Alexa-powered products like Echo. Since Amazon dominates the smart speaker market with a projected revenue from this segment of $10 billion annually by 2020, it is evident Intel will benefit from the partnership significantly. It is expected when new players enter the market, they will likely choose Intel, as the company has enough expertise and capabilities in the field. It should be noted AI is a very deep topic which requires a more deep analysis.

At the same time, there are certain risks associated with the future of the company. Intel faces significant competition from players such as AMD and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in segments like AI and servers. Therefore, if the company fails to innovate and meet customers' needs, growth can be impacted negatively. However, the situation still looks positive for the company.

As Mobileye was acquired for a hefty $15 billion, it is possible the investment will take a considerable amount of time to provide returns that would justify the price.

Despite the fact that competition in the market intensifies, Intel is still able to compete successfully. However, it is clear the company should innovate aggressively in order to stay in the game.

Comparative analysis of the stock

With regards to the position of INTC's stock in comparison with peers, the situation looks attractive. The company’s valuation is not too high relative to the growth rate, as the PEG ratio of 1.8 is almost the lowest among other tech giants.



Moreover, very low EV/EBITDA and forward P/E show the stock is undervalued at the current levels, especially considering that Intel’s revenue is not stagnating. Revenues grew by 7% in 2016 and 8% in Q1 2017 year over year.



Analyzing the stock chart

Technically, the stock also looks sound, as a clear uptrend can be recognized. The stock price approached the point of support near the level of $33.5, going up from there. It can be estimated a downside move is less likely than an uptick.

DCF analysis

To strengthen the analysis, I will use a discount cash flow model to value the company.

My analysis is based on the following assumptions:

1. The average annual revenue growth over the horizon period of five years is estimated to be around 2.5%:

In 2017 and 2018, revenue will increase by 1.2% and 2.5%, respectively, which is in line with management’s expectations.

From 2019 to 2021, revenue will increase by 3% a year. I find this scenario to be possible as the segments Intel is involved in are promising.

2. EBITDA margin will increase from 36% shown in 2016 to 39% by the end of the horizon period. Importantly, Intel’s margin was 42% in 2014 and 2015 while the company’s management expects margins to increase by 3 points in 2017.

3. The effective tax rate is estimated to grow over the horizon period of five years from the current 21% to a more conservative level of 29% by the end of 2021.

4. Then comes the WACC.

The after-tax cost of debt is 3.5%. The cost of equity capital (11%) is calculated using CAPM, with 0.98 beta, 2.2% risk-free rate, which is the current U.S. 10-year bond yield, and 9% market premium. The WACC is therefore estimated to be 10.3%.

The model shows $172 billion equity value under the base scenario, which assumes that EV/EBITDA multiple will stay on the level of 7.5 by the end of the horizon period (2021). In this case, the fair value of the stock is $36.5. Under the optimistic scenario (8x EBITDA terminal value, which still will be lower than that of peers), equity value is $180.6 billion, or $38.4 per share, representing 11% upside potential.

The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by the actual results of the corporation. In light of this, the fair price range is $35.6-37.4, which represents a 3-8% upside potential. As a result, the DCF model shows the stock is currently slightly undervalued.

Conclusion

Despite the fact that competition in the market is intensifying, Intel is still positioned well in the market, while also a possibility exists to gain from the automotive segment and AI. Comparative analysis shows the stock is undervalued versus peers while the DCF model demonstrates the company’s intrinsic value is slightly higher than the current market capitalization. The stock chart shows the uptrend is still in place, with the support level of $33.5.

