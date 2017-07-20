Is The Writing On The Wall For Micron?

Valuation metrics compared to the previous upturn suggest that Micron shares still have some room to run but the end of the party is coming into focus.

As is to be expected, familiar cyclical forces are likely to exert themselves in the form of a wave of capex that is already on the horizon.

It's surprising that these markets are growing in price, but hardly in volume and this should give some food for thought.

Memory markets, both DRAM and NAND flash, are very tight with prices having shot up this year, boosting Micron's bottom line significantly.

Micron (MU) has had a terrific run on the back of surging DRAM and NAND flash prices. But, as we argued in an earlier article, the market is now sort of pausing to get clues on what will happen next.

On the one hand there are reasons to think that this time will be different. That is, there are reasons to believe that at least some of the cyclical nature of Micron's end markets have been taken out (for the discussion of these, see the previous article):

Demand for DRAM is expanding to ever more sectors and devices.

Demand for non-volatile memory like NAND flash is expanding.

These new markets take some of the seasonality out of memory markets.

The industry is actively trying to manage the cyclical part.

Consolidation in the market.

NAND flash expansion is hampered by complex technology.

Micron itself is trying to grow non-cyclical businesses.

Cost reductions can outpace price reductions.

However, these markets are still prone to at least some degree of cyclical up and downswings, and there are bears who see the end of the cycle coming into focus. Here is a report from IC Insights, per EETimes:

DRAM ASPs are projected to increase by 63 percent this year, while NAND ASPs are expected to grow by 33 percent, according to IC Insights. These numbers would mark record ASP growth for each category, the firm said. IC Insights (Scottsdale, Ariz.) said it believes DRAM quarterly ASP growth peaked in the fourth quarter of 2016, but the firm expects to to continue growing through the third quarter before turning slightly negative in the fourth quarter, signaling the end of the cyclical upturn.

They added the following figure:

The party might already be as good as over for 3D NAND flash. IC Insights expects not only the price increases to taper off (they are already doing just that, as you can see in the figure) but also expects all major players to ramp up capital expenditures in the next couple of years.

IC Insights also argues that new Chinese players might enter the market and that all this is

putting the likelihood of overcapacity in the market for 3D NAND over the next few year very high

Well, one thing bulls might argue that it takes a considerable amount of time for that capacity to come online so these markets will remain tight for a good while.

They might also argue (as we have) that 3D NAND is a difficult technology to master (even Micron itself struggled a bit here) so we'll have to see how the Chinese cope with that.

But then there is another thing that is quite noteworthy in that IC Insights report. It turns out that this year, the record sales in both DRAM as NAND flash are all driven by price, not volume:

DRAM unit shipments are actually expected to decline while NAND shipments are expected to increase by only about 2 percent, IC Insights said.

Now, bulls can argue this away or even take it as a positive: they could argue that, if prices rise this much when shipments aren't increasing, wait and see what happens when they do.

And then they could point out the many more uses of DRAM and NAND flash, which are going into ever more devices (automotive, IoT, etc.).

While that is undoubtedly true, we're not so sure anymore of its validity in terms of constituting a bull case. That's because this should also be true this year while actual shipments are basically flat.

Luckily enough there are also other estimates, for instance from Gartner, which expects the memory market to grow by more than 50% this year (but before you get too enthusiastic, this is sales, not volume). More reassuring is this, though (from EETimes):

Andrew Norwood, research vice president at Gartner, said the memory market boom should last until 2019 before heading for a down cycle.

That would be good news for Micron, but for those looking a little ahead there are clouds on the horizon. From Bloomberg:

Samsung Electronics Co., the world’s biggest maker of memory chips, announced 20.4 trillion won ($18 billion) of new investments to expand semiconductor output in South Korea. Exclusive insights on technology around the world. After spending 15.6 trillion won on its Pyeongtaek plant south of Seoul, total investment in the facility will rise to 30 trillion won by 2021, it said in an statement Tuesday. The Suwon-based company will also commit 6 trillion won to expand production in Hwaseong

And at least some of that capex is coming on line next year, from Market Realist:

The DRAM market is currently facing a supply shortage since Samsung (SSNLF) and SK Hynix are operating on older processors. Goldman Sachs noted that capital spending in DRAM equipment rose 46.0% over the past two quarters as the above chip makers move to advanced nodes. However, that capacity is unlikely to come online before 2018.

And more NAND flash supply is also coming into play:

Most suppliers will begin volume production of 64-layer 3D NAND chips in the second half of 2017. Samsung will start producing 64-layer 3D NAND at its new plant in South Korea by July 2017.

The joint venture between Toshiba (TOSBF) and Western Digital (WDC) has started sampling 64-layer products and plans to start mass production in the second half of 2017.

SK Hynix recently launched its 72-layer 3D NAND products and plans to start mass production in the second half of 2017.

Not only is capex likely to increase in a material way, but competitors are also not sitting still in terms of product improvements. Take for instance Toshiba (from EE News Europe):

Toshiba has announced that it has developed a 4-bit per cell version of a 64-layer 3D-NAND flash memory and has produced a 96-layer version of a 3-bit per cell 3D-NAND. The company said it intends to combine the two in future high capacity devices.

What should investors do?

This isn't simple to answer. On the one hand there are clear skies on the horizon, but it's difficult to say with what speed they are traveling. Also, it was always fairly silly to assume companies were not going to invest heavily in what surely counts as one of the tightest memory markets in recent history.

After all, that's what they have always done and we see no reason to assume this time will be different.

On the other hand, the tight situation is likely to endure for a quarter at the minimum, and it could very well extend for a couple of quarters beyond that.

Another thing to notice is that the stock valuation hasn't quite reached the valuation of previous peaks, and while this one seems considerably bigger already.

The shares reached $35 in the previous peak but as you can see, this time around revenues, EBITDA and earnings were all higher this time around while the share count was roughly the same.

In the figure below you see that Micron hasn't yet reached the valuation heights of the previous memory upturn either.

Conclusion

How much higher can Micron shares go? Well, based on the strength of the memory market and valuation metrics compared to the previous cyclical upturn in memory markets, we would say that there is quite a bit of room left for the shares to run.

There are also some structural tailwinds that are likely to shave at least some of the cyclical rough edges off of the stock.

However, the markets are so tight that a reaction was always going to happen. Since the memory markets' tightness is particularly notable this time, the reaction in the form of a new wave of capex is also likely to be rather vigorous.

