Why I Exited My Long Oil Plays Before ConocoPhillips Reports Earnings

As a pure-ish upstream player, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) doesn't have the downstream operations or financial hedges to protect itself from sliding oil prices. With Brent fighting to hold $50 future cash flow neutrality is no longer certain. Here is what investors should look out for before ConocoPhillips posts its Q2 results on July 27 and an update on my investment thinking.

Investing reasoning

For those that have been following me here is a brief update on my ConocoPhillips investment. I initiated a long position in September 8, 2016 (article here), back when I was bullish on the upstream oil space. The inability for an extended OPEC/non-OPEC supply cut deal to alleviate record high stockpiles as Nigerian, Libyan, and American crude filled the gap made me lose confidence.

It doesn't appear $55/barrel oil prices are going to come around for a while, and that prompted me to exit my position on June 16, 2017, for an alright gain. However, losses at Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) (another upstream investment I went long on then exited around similar times) completely erased those gains and then some. I've since pivoted to trading and have had far better luck.



ConocoPhillips may be doing great things, its recent M&A activity will enable it to pay down tons of debt and the assets divested weren't very economical. However, those gains are clouded over by weak energy prices. In order for upstream firms to differentiate themselves they can't be running a cash flow outspend with no end in sight.

It is true that Conoco has one of the lowest break even levels around. Roughly $1.3 billion in dividend payments and $5 billion in capex can be fully covered by operating cash flow at ~$50 Brent. Profitability comes when Brent is in the mid-$50s.

At ~$55 Brent, Conoco can repair its balance sheet, post a profit, keep pivoting towards unconventional plays, and most importantly differentiate itself from the pack. Move down to $40 Brent and its cash flow outspend and lack of profitability means no matter what Conoco does its stock price will tank as value is siphoned off.

Until oil markets begin to recover in a sustained manner I don't want to hold E&P companies over a long period of time as any gain realized when oil prices perk up will erode away when that isn't the case.

M&A and cash allocation strategy in focus

Conoco's 50% stake in the FCCL oil sands venture wasn't going to remit cash back to the parent unless Brent traded over ~$55 (due to large differentials and high operating costs oil sands operators face). This led to the firm's $13 billion deal having no impact on its CF neutrality guidance. While Conoco is giving up upside in a sustained $60s Brent world, it is limiting its downside if prices stay weak.



The $10.6 billion cash portion of ConocoPhillips' Canadian divestment closed in May, cash that may have been put to use paying down debt and buying back shares. With that financial firepower at its disposal Conoco can now reduce its gross debt load by $7 billion this year to $20 billion by years'-end. Conoco aims to bring that down to $15 billion by the end of 2019.

Conoco also plans to buy back $3 billion of its shares this year as part of its $6 billion repurchasing program. Arguably management should direct that cash towards additional debt reduction, but a large reduction in Conoco's share count would inspire more confidence in its share price.

Other M&A activity to keep in mind is the $3 billion San Juan Basin divestment announced back in April. That includes $2.7 billion in cash and $300 million in contingent payments over six years.

There is also the Barnett shale sale at the end of June which raised $305 million. Keep in mind the book value of those assets was $900 million at the end of May, so Conoco will record an impairment charge in Q2. Investors should look out for any commentary on whether or not Conoco's divestment program is fully completed now.



As Conoco reaches cash flow neutrality at $50 Brent there isn't a big reason to scale back its relatively small $5 billion 2017 capex budget. It's also unlikely weakening energy prices will slow down Conoco's debt reduction and share buyback efforts. The pace of those programs should be monitored as those are the biggest internal catalysts for ConocoPhillips.



Operational preview

Conoco has an extensive asset base and there are plenty of regions to go over, but the Permian Basin is one that really sticks out. Management has been deploying rigs to the play to test out Conoco's unconventional upside, with drilling activity starting up several months ago. With a couple of rigs running in the Delaware Basin Conoco should have some well results and rate of return estimates to go over this quarter, but it might be until Q3 or Q4 that a big Permian update is put out.

Source: ConocoPhillips

Other assets to watch out for include Conoco's APLNG and Darwin LNG ventures down in Australia. The APLNG project is still in ramp up mode after Train 2 came online in late-Q3 2016, and de-bottlenecking efforts could drive further growth (Train 1 running above nameplate capacity).

At the Darwin LNG facility the consortium has to decide whether or not to move forward with developing the Caldita-Barossa fields to ensure gas supplies keep arriving at the plant. Output from the Bayu-Undan field, which currently supplies the facility, is quickly declining.

Moving forward with that project would be a big capex commitment but one that will keep one of Conoco's more profitable divisions running for decades to come. Recent appraisal activity at the Caldita-Barossa fields has uncovered more resources than initially expected, something management may go into.

Final thoughts

There is a lot going on at ConocoPhillips but at the end of the day there are only two things that really matter. The first is where oil prices are trading and the second is what ConocoPhillips does with the massive cash proceeds from its M&A activity.

I still think ConocoPhillips is a great upstream player, but at the end of the day oil prices rein supreme and that's something I'm not bullish on anymore. In the event Brent climbs back towards $55 ConocoPhillips has plenty of ways to positively differentiate itself from the rest of the upstream pack.



To read more about ConocoPhillips before its earnings check out its Alaskan and Australian operations by clicking here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.