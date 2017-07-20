BMW Leads Investment In Used-Car Marketplace Shift

The deal will provide BMW with expanded relationship opportunities as well as insight into how best to market to young buyer demographics.

Shift has developed an online, peer-to-peer used car marketplace that provides additional services that appeal to younger car buyers and sellers.

Quick Take

BMW i Ventures (OTCPK:BMWYY) has led a $38 million investment round for online used car marketplace company Shift.

Shift has created a peer-to-peer online marketplace for used cars and has bundled a set of services aimed at attracting younger, Millennial car buyers and sellers.

BMW’s investment will give it a new relationship as well as market insight to the changing tastes and buying habits of younger consumers.

Investee Company

San Francisco-based Shift was founded in 2013 to develop an online used car marketplace aimed primarily at younger generation buyers such as millennials.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO George Arison, who was previously a product manager at Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and co-founder at Curb (RideCharge).

Below is a brief video about Shift’s peer-to-peer service:

(Source: Shift)

As part of the service, Shift also has partnered with multiple lenders who provide financing options for buyers.

Additionally, two features of the service of note are that the car being sold can be instantly appraised for the sell side, and for the buy side is usually driven to the buyer for a test drive before closing the transaction.

Investors in the current deal also included investors DCM Ventures (Jason Krikorian), G2VP (Brook Porter), DFJ, Highland Capital, and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners (GS).

Investment Terms and Rationale

Valuation for this Series C round wasn’t disclosed, but as DCM Ventures’ Jason Krikorian said, ‘annual car sales [on the Shift platform] have grown 20x since we first invested [Nov 2014]’, so it is likely the company is currently valued above $500 million after receiving total funding of $110 million to-date.

As BMW i Ventures Partner Christian Noske stated in the deal announcement,

We are interested in technology companies that challenge the status quo and build products that help improve transportation options for consumers. Buying a car is one of the most expensive purchases most people ever make and we appreciate that Shift is committed to making this experience not just good, but great. It is obvious that with Shift's proprietary technology, world-class team of engineers, and forward-thinking workforce, the company is set to become a leader in the used car market.

I’m not convinced that Shift’s ‘proprietary technology’ is all that important.

What Shift has done well is to figure out what millennials want when purchasing a used car, as the following quote indicates,

Shift has quickly become the leading seller of pre-owned cars in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, due in large part to its success with millennials. More than 50% of Shift's customers and 70% of buyers who receive a loan are between the ages of 18 to 35. With younger buyers continuing to show changing expectations in car buying, Shift is eager to expand the availability of its technology to new markets to deliver unmatched value ( free on-demand test drives, fully digital lending origination, on-site appraisals, trade-ins, and car pick-ups) to buyers and sellers. [Italics mine]

Shift has simply created a service that is disruptive to online classified ad sites such as Auto Trader and Craigslist, by bundling a set of services that younger users want, which could be summarized in one word: convenience.

BMW gains by learning about that bundle of services and how best to market to younger audiences in an online, mobile-first format.

While I don’t see BMW acquiring Shift in the future, its decision to not only invest but to lead the latest funding round indicates it likes what it sees in Shift, and stands to profit from the investment as well as the relationship.

