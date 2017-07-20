Wells Fargo: From Top Dog To What Now?

Wells Fargo (WFC) has been performing very well since the last financial crisis, much better than its peer group. Recently things started looking less satisfying though, and Wells Fargo is now primarily interesting for income seekers due to its relatively high dividend yield.

The financial crisis hit many banks very hard, but Wells Fargo has been kind of a good house in a bad neighborhood following the financial crisis:

From 2008 to 2015, Wells Fargo has been, by far, the best performing bank: JPMorgan (JPM) had been executing well, too, but Bank of America (BAC), Citi (C) and Morgan Stanley (MS) had all been pretty weak performers over that time frame.

This started to change a while ago, and Wells Fargo's peers have caught up substantially since:

WFC data by YCharts

Since 2015, and especially over the last twelve months, Wells Fargo has been performing much worse than its peers, which, at least partially, have had total returns close to 100% over the last year.

Part of that is based on Wells Fargo's account opening scandal, but there are other reasons as well. Let's look at the company's second quarter results:

The headline numbers look okay, but not very good: Revenues were flat year over year, earnings per share grew by six percent. Compare this performance to that of Wells Fargo's peer JPMorgan, which grew its revenues and which increased its EPS by a massive 17% and it is pretty clear why the market favors other banks over Wells Fargo right now.

Underneath those top line numbers, some negatives are showing up: The company's loan portfolio did not only not grow at all, it actually shrunk by $7 billion over the last three months, whilst deposits grew only marginally (up $2 billion). A shrinking loan portfolio is a big negative, as it offsets the gains Wells Fargo and other banks would see due to rising interest margins (which we can expect in a rising rates environment). The company has been able to increase its net interest margin by 3 base points to 2.9%, but due to the loan portfolio shrinking Wells Fargo still missed net interest income estimates by a couple hundred million dollars.

Wells Fargo's asset quality remains very high, and has actually improved quarter to quarter as well as year over year, with net charge-offs falling to just 0.26%. The company has also been successful in trimming expenses, as its efficiency ratio dropped to 61% -- a lower ratio means that the company's overhead expenses are lower relative to the revenues the company generates, thus a low efficiency ratio is desirable.

As long as Wells Fargo's earnings growth is based on cost cutting and not expansion of its business, the growth outlook remains limited though, and the rather low earnings growth rate compared to the company's peers underlines this.

When it comes to shareholder returns, there are a couple of things we have to note:

WFC Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Wells Fargo currently offers the highest dividend yield among US mega banks by far, at 2.8%, which is far more than what investors can get from the broad market right now. At the same time the company's dividend growth rate is the lowest by far as well: Wells Fargo's recently approved capital returns plan sees the company raising its dividend by just three percent this year, whereas the other banks all increased their dividends by double digits (Citi even increased its dividend by 100%). At those growth rates it might not take a very long time until Wells Fargo doesn't provide the best income among its peer group any longer.

When it comes to buybacks Wells Fargo's $11 billion buyback authorization sounds pretty good, but relative to its market cap that is just 4% -- compared to its peers that is, once again, not very much.

WFC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Since Wells Fargo's trailing earnings multiple is in line with its peers, and since it is the most expensive based on forward earnings estimates, the bank's shares do not look like they have a lot of potential for capital appreciation right now. I thus believe that the bank's shares are most interesting for those that want high, reliable income now.

Takeaway

Wells Fargo's fundamentals have been the best for years after the financial crisis, thus it was not surprising that the company performed very well during that time. But it seems things have changed now, and Wells Fargo is having a hard time to grow much, despite a rather favorable environment -- other banks are doing much better.

Due to its high dividend yield Wells Fargo is still attractive for income seekers, but capital appreciation seems to be limited for the foreseeable future.

