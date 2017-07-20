AutoZone Is The Deal Of The Century

AutoZone hasn't had a great year on the NYSE... That may be an understatement. The stock is down a whopping 38%. For reference that's almost double to the correction, the stock took between its 2008 highs and 2009 lows. Fears are building that margins are compressing, Amazon (AMZN) is circling and earnings will soon be catering. This is a classic case of market overreactions. Not only is AutoZone dirt cheap, management has a proven value-creation formula that is intact. I recently bought shares in the name for the first time. This is my first time owning an auto parts retailer!

AutoZone has the most aggressive history of share buybacks I have ever seen. The company's float stood at 150 million shares in 2000. Today it is under 30 million shares. I consider this to be better than the company paying a dividend.

Of note for Canadian investors:

I've received messages from Canadian investors asking me to tailor more stocks for those North of the 49th parallel. What I have done is added shares to my TFSA. Canadian TFSAs are completely tax-free, except foreign dividends are taxed. With AutoZone, it offers what I'd consider a dividend proxy, but without the tax implications. You will pay NO taxes owning AutoZone common shares in your TFSA, and its model works very well for that account

It may be a little hard to see in the graph, but AutoZone is strategic in their buybacks. During 2009, AutoZone aggressively bought back stock at discounted prices. Not only did this create long-term shareholder value, but it kept the stock price resilient. The company took their float from around 62 million pre-2009 meltdown to well below 50 million once the smoke cleared in 2009. Note while the stock was vertical in 2015, AutoZone paused buybacks. I'd expect further massive buybacks to commence at current prices, providing large upside and limited downside for the name.

Who's stock is Amazon going to crater next

I've historically not been a big retail investor, but the hype around Amazon (AMZN) and the hammering of retail names are getting a little absurd. Apparently, the new fear is that Amazon will begin shipping auto parts and crushing sales from physical stores. I have a really hard time figuring out exactly how Amazon could supplant a nationwide retailer with 5000 stores... I do the majority of maintenance on my family's vehicles. I can't imagine how shipping motor oil through UPS is:

Going to be possible, factoring environmental concerns Even though I am a prime subscriber, goods take 3-4 days to ship to me. I do most auto maintenance on Sundays when Amazon or Canada Post won't even ship

I'm running through my last auto purchase from Part Source (OTCPK:CDNAF) (Canadian equivalent to AutoZone), let's see if Amazon currently or could even sell these items:

Castrol Syntec 0W-30 German Formula Motor Oil: Cannot find on American or Canadian Amazon sites

Brembo ceramic brake-pads: $48 Canadian in PartSource. $76 USD on Amazon.com with Prime "on-sale"

A little underwhelming of a showing from Amazon... Should I have ordered the brake-pads on Amazon, I would've spent near double (after forex) for something that would take 3 days to arrive instead of getting them the same day. I don't know how many car nuts are going to want to order parts ahead of time for vehicle maintenance.

The real "headwinds"

What I do see some validity to is the threat posed to auto parts companies by electric cars. These vehicles typically have very low maintenance relative to their gas powered peers. I'm a little wary of this. I've owned an electric car for three years. The maintenance costs for most things I buy at AutoZone are still intact. Since I bought the vehicle, I have still bought new:

tires

brake pads (which are actually much more expensive to replace in electric vehicles in my experience)

windshield wipers

a battery coolant system (luckily covered under warranty, but essentially a rad for batteries)

For a three-year-old vehicle, that's the same kind of equipment you'd be buying a gas powered car. AutoZone may need to pivot, but this does not need to be a nail in the coffin.

Most recent quarter wasn't a complete blowout

Despite a tough, competitive environment for parts retailers, AutoZone didn't report a terrible quarter, but the market sure acted like they did. Same store sales were down .8%, not great, but earnings were excellent. While net income only increased 1.3%, the buybacks really start to show through when we look at earnings per share. They were up 6.2% in the quarter to $11.44 in Q3.

AutoZone attributed much of the weak quarter to IRS tax refund delays. To be frank, I usually laugh when a management team points to tax refunds as the root of their problems (right up there with weather). But AutoZone's has been the type to under promise and over deliver throughout their history. I'll be excited to see what AutoZone puts up in the coming quarter.

Also of note, AutoZone bought back stock at an average price of over $700 per share in the past year. AutoZone still has $1 billion worth of buybacks authorized, and at under $500 a share, expect them to back up the truck. $1 billion in buybacks would represent another 7.7% of the outstanding float, and AutoZone generates about $1.2 billion in earnings annually.

Conclusion

While we wait for the Amazon bubble to burst, there are some phenomenal deals in the retail sectors right now. That doesn't mean I'd go buy (XRE) (the retail index ETF), but you can get picky and pick the best in the sectors. AutoZone fits the bill and it is my new pick of the retail litter. With the company investing billions of buybacks, it has a proven model for creating shareholder value. Now that the stock is cheap, buybacks will hit faster and harder. Time to hop on the buyback train!

