Anadarko Petroleum - Q2 2017 Earnings Preview

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC), one of the leading oil and gas producers in the US, will release its quarterly results after the markets close on Monday, July 24, in which it will likely post a large drop in losses. That could provide a much-needed relief to investors.

The Woodlands, Texas – based Anadarko Petroleum has been under pressure lately. The oil prices have fallen from more than $50 a barrel in the final week of May to current levels of around $45, even though the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has been coordinating a 1.8 million barrels per day cut in oil production by partnering with its allies, including Russia. A nearly 10% increase US oil volumes from the past year to 9.4 million barrels per day as well as an uptake in production from OPEC members Libya and Nigeria, who are exempt from the production freeze, have undermined the cartel’s efforts. Oil’s persistent weakness has dragged all exploration and production stocks, but Anadarko Petroleum has been hit particularly hard.

That’s because Anadarko Petroleum was also linked to a deadly blast which occurred at a home near one of the company’s oil wells in Colorado. The incident, in which two people died and a third was hospitalized, was followed by another fatal explosion at the company’s oil tank in which a contractor died and three others were injured. It is unclear how the two incidents will impact Anadarko Petroleum since it is currently an ongoing investigation. We’ll likely hear more on this during the conference call.

The weakness in oil prices and the explosions have wiped out $4.86 billion from the company’s market cap. Its shares have tumbled almost 17% since late-May while its exploration and production peers, as measured by SPDR S&P Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) have fallen 9.4% in the same period. However, the company will release its quarterly results next week in which it will likely post significantly lower losses.

On a year-over-year basis, Anadarko Petroleum’s earnings will receive a boost from higher realized prices and strong growth in oil production. The spot price of US benchmark WTI crude averaged $48.24 a barrel in 2Q17, up 6.2% from the 2Q16 average of $45.42 a barrel. The spot Henry Hub Natural gas price averaged $3.08 per MMBtu in 2Q17, up 43.9% from an average of $2.14 per MMBtu seen in 2Q16. This should meaningfully improve the company’s realizations which will have a positive effect on its bottom line.

Meanwhile, Anadarko Petroleum has also been growing its high-value oil production at strong a double-digit rate. In 1Q17, for instance, the company reported 25.6% increase in oil production to 353,000 barrels per day, on an adjusted basis. The company has been saying that it will continue targeting strong production growth by doubling down on its properties in the Delaware Basin, DJ Basin and the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico, which should allow it to continue growing oil production at a double-digit pace on a year-over-year basis.

For 2Q17, the company has been eyeing production of around 336,000 to 342,000 barrels per day, as per its May guidance. The actual production could come in closer to the low-end of the company’s guidance since it temporarily shut down thousands of its wells in Colorado following the above-mentioned incidents which may have a negative impact on 2Q17 numbers. Still, Anadarko Petroleum could post 14.3% production growth if it meets the low-end of the guidance, on a divestiture-adjusted basis, from 294,000 barrels per day in 2Q16.

The two factors - higher realized prices for oil and gas and uptake in oil production – have put Anadarko Petroleum in a strong position to narrow down its losses from -$304 million, or -$0.60 per share, in 2Q16.

On a sequential basis, however, Anadarko Petroleum won’t get a lot of support from energy prices. The average spot price for oil was actually 6.8% lower in 1Q17 while natural gas was just 2.3% higher than the 1Q17 price level. But remember, in 1Q17, the company’s profits came under pressure due in part to the unusually high exploration expense of $1.08 billion. That charge will likely decline to a normal level of around $175 million, as per the company’s guidance. That should have a positive impact on the company’s bottom-line, leading to better earnings than a loss of $0.60 per share in 1Q17.

One of Anadarko Petroleum’s biggest problems has been a weak balance sheet, but its financial health will likely look a whole lot better on a year-over-year basis when it releases its 2Q17 results.

That’s because the company has managed to shore up its finances after it collected roughly $3 billion of proceeds from asset sales. Its net debt, excluding debt associated with its MLP Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP), for 2Q17 will likely come in closer to the 1Q17 level of $6.5 billion which will translate into a net debt ratio of around 35%. That will compare favorably against the net debt of $11.5 billion and a net debt ratio of 50% reported in 2Q16.

