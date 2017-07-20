Micron: Valuation Reveals Upside

The last time we wrote about Micron, the company was struggling due to challenges in the DRAM market.

However, the thesis was intact amid cheap valuation and increasing future ASPs. The original thesis was that Micron will double due to low valuation. The stock did double but took a little longer than we expected.

The bull thesis is much simpler now. Memory industry is expected to grow during the next few years. Analysts were pessimistic and, hence, Micron is beating estimates; forward guidance is also solid. As a result, positive revisions in earnings expectations will act as a catalyst for the stock price increase.

Impressive Results

Recent quarter results were impressive as Micron managed to beat the top line and the bottom line estimates by quite a margin. This will be the key for stock price growth in coming months as earnings estimate revisions will generate a positive sentiment. It is worth mentioning that there were three upward earnings revisions during the last 7 days and seven positive revisions during the last 30 days for the year ended 2017 and 2018.

Favorable Industry Prospects

Investors are mostly worried about the cyclical nature of Micron's business. Nevertheless, industry outlook is stable for the next few years. Micron noted in its recent quarterly earnings presentation that DRAM supply growth of 15% to 20% and NAND supply growth of around 40% is expected during the calendar year 2017. The company expects that a healthy industry demand will persist in 2018.

It’s plausible as IC Insights forecasts the memory market to reach $109.9 billion, a CAGR of 7.3% during 2016-2021. Moreover, nonvolatile NAND market is set to grow at CAGR of 9.93% during 2016-2022. Growth will primarily be supported by strengthening memory market ASPs, which are expected to increase 1.8% annually over the forecast period, notes IC Insights. However, Gartner has the following to say about ASPs.

"Pricing for both DRAM and NAND is expected to peak in the second quarter of 2017, but relief is not expected until later in the year as content increases in key applications, such as smartphones, have vendors scrambling for supply."

Gartner further expects that improving market conditions will result in additional capacity, especially from China. This will result in a correction during 2019.

Statista's forecasts the DRAM market to grow at ~5.75% p.a. during 2016-2021, to reach $67.2 billion by 2021.

Source: Statista

Overall the market outlook remains on track due to increasing ASPs and demand for memory products. Even if Gartner's cautious forecast for 2019 holds true, Micron still has room plenty of time to post earnings growth that will lead to a stock price growth during 2018.

Price-Value Disconnect

Valuation also paints a favorable picture. Note that that the EVA approach used below also projected the doubling of Micron during the last quarter of 2015 based on earnings estimates at that time. However, as earnings estimates are materially revised upwards, value of the stock has also increased. Following revised assumptions are used for valuation.

EPS of $4.61 and $4.93 is assumed for year-ended 2017 and 2018.

Earnings of 2017 are based on the already reported quarterly results along with the mid-point earnings guidance for the fourth quarter.

Note that earnings consensus for 2018 isn't used for the valuation purpose. Rather, 2018 earnings are expected to grow in line with the industry growth. Our earnings growth assumptions are driven by following forecasts, links to the reports can be found under "Favorable Industry Prospects.

IC Insights: 7.3% CAGR in memory market during 2016-2021.

Reports & Reports: 9.93% growth in NAND market during 2016-2022.

Statista: 5.75% growth in DRAM during 2016-2021

We used 7% earnings growth during 2018 and beyond, just to be cautious.

It is worth mentioning that analyst consensus for 2018 stands at $6.02 as compared to our proxy. A lower value, $4.93, is used in order to calculate the base case scenario for Micron.

Earnings are expected to grow at 7% p.a. during 2018-2022.

Single digit earning growth is assumed as memory market is witnessing health demand. 2017 McClean Report points out a 7.3% CAGR for the memory market, which is the basis of our earnings forecast during 2018-2022. The report points out the following regarding the memory market.

The strong memory CAGR is driven by surging low-power memory requirements for DRAM and NAND flash in portable wireless devices like smartphones and by growing demand for solid-state drives ((SSD)) used in big-data storage applications and increasingly in notebook computers. Moreover, year-over-year DRAM bit volume growth is expected to increase throughout the forecast to support virtualization, graphics, and other complex, real-time workload applications.

Healthy Growth Forecasts - What's the problem then?

Despite reports from several industry watchers that support a high single digit memory growth going forward, the market is reluctant to accept that and the stock is not valued accordingly.

The primary reason is the fear of the cyclical nature of the industry. The market is clinging onto the "idea of cyclicality" that memory market will go into a slump. Well, that's not entirely true anymore. The wavelength of the cycle has declined along with the frequency. See the graph below:

As it can be seen in the figure that market dynamics have changed. It's not only PC that requires memory now. Cyclic trend doesn't hold true anymore amid proliferation of IoT and portable devices. A decline in memory demand in one area is being compensated by an increase in another area. We believe, going forward, the cyclical nature of the memory industry will disappear.

And it's not just our opinion, market watchers are predicting growth for the next five years or so as detailed above. Therefore, the fear of a cyclic downturn is irrational. And, that makes the foundation of our earnings forecast. Market fears a downturn while it's clear there would rather be a high single digit growth during the next five years or so.

Other assumptions

No Growth is assumed in perpetuity.

Cost of capital is assumed to increase in line with earnings growth.

Focus Equity Estimates

Note that earnings are derived by multiplying the EPS to the outstanding shares of Micron. Valuation sheet reveals a significant upside for Micron.

Note that, in assumptions, EPS for 2018 is $4.93 while analysts expect an EPS of $6.02. As Micron has been consistently beating expectations, even $6.02 for 2018 might be on the low side. Anyhow, this valuation should be treated as a base case amid cautious assumptions.

Some argue that despite stellar earnings and forward expectations, Micron isn't trending upwards because of overall market valuation fears. This isn't an argument against Micron as value stocks shine during a bear market. Only value stocks have the ability to outperform the market in a bearish market, we believe. EVA reveals value for Micron, and negative perpetual growth in residual earnings provide a hint of decent margin of safety. Micron is a value stock that is exposed to the growth of memory market going forward. Even if the stock market takes a turn for the worse, which we don't things is in the cards for now, Micron will outperform amid negative implied growth and margin of safety.

Thesis Risk

The valuation is based on a premise that Micron will grow its earnings at 7% p.a. during the next five years. If the company doesn't manage to post such earnings then the price target won't hold.

Further, 7% growth in earnings will be possible without a cyclical downturn. However, the possibility for such a downturn is remote amid reasons discussed above.

Most of the analysts won't come up with this kind of price target because they incorporate cyclicality in their forecasts.

Final thoughts

Micron Technology is a strong buy amid strong performance, rising ASPs and favorable industry growth going forward. Further, the stock didn't move in line with earnings recently. This divergence in fundamentals and price creates a value investing case for Micron. EVA valuation conforms the disconnect between fundamentals and price. There is no apparent reason for Micron's decline during the last few weeks. Anyhow, the stock has recovered. We believe that fear of a cyclical downturn isn't backed by industry forecasts, and Micron will continue to post earnings growth consistently making it a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This publication is for informational purpose only and reflects the opinion of Focus Equity’s analysts. This opinion doesn’t constitute a professional investment advice. Our senior technology analyst compiled this research piece. Focus Equity, an independent equity research firm, is a team of analysts that strives to provide investment ideas to the U.S. equity investors.