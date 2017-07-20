Micron And Intel: The AI And Security Play Of The Century

Micron (MU) formally unveiled their Automata processor technology way back in 2013. Its "fantastical nature" was thought to "most likely cause every computer science textbook to be rewritten" as well as "like mining gold from seawater." While those are strong words, I don't disagree with them at all. Without going into too much detail, please bring yourself up to speed with the high-level primer video below or, for the more technical details, see this lower-altitude Micron presentation.



Having followed this seemingly alien technology over the past 15 years, I need to impart the fact that its striking capabilities simply don't exist in the computing sciences today. Without competition, I believe that Automata will become ubiquitous in the following scenarios but also in a myriad of additional markets, which remain untapped by today's computational technologies:

It Slices! It Dices! But Wait - That's not All...

I omitted Intel (INTC) from the above discussion not because it isn't relevant but, rather, because it is the most relevant. You see, way back in 2012 before machine learning was on the Wall Street radar, Intel quietly opened a "computational intelligence" research institute in Israel in collaboration with the Technion R&D Foundation.

I've been following the fruits of this endeavor and once again, when it comes to academia and Wall Street, never the twain shall meet. While all of this information is public, very few people have any idea of the looming disruption to the global semiconductor market. For those with a penchant for the technical minutiae, the Intel-sponsored research starts here (non-technical types may skip to the next section, "Surprise, Surprise, Surprise"):

Definitions:

Associative Processor - this is Micron's Automata processor (easy because they're both "AP"). Micron was able to combine memory and processor logic on the same chip.

- this is Micron's Automata processor (easy because they're both "AP"). Micron was able to on the same chip. SIMD - a computer science operation referring to a " S ingle I nstruction that is applied to M ultiple D ata". SIMD is heavily-leveraged in GPU technology, which has facilitated GPU-based dominance of machine learning ("AI"). An Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) or AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) GPU is largely dedicated to SIMD processing. Intel's Xeon Phi product suite is largely differentiated from the standard Xeon by way of GPU-like SIMD coprocessor (in addition to the small core, high thread design).

- a computer science operation referring to a " ingle nstruction that is applied to ultiple ata". SIMD is heavily-leveraged in GPU technology, which has facilitated GPU-based dominance of machine learning ("AI"). An Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) or AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) GPU is largely dedicated to SIMD processing. Intel's Xeon Phi product suite is largely differentiated from the standard Xeon by way of GPU-like SIMD coprocessor (in addition to the small core, high thread design). L2/LLC - This is the "level 2" and/or "last level cache," which already exists on every modern CPU. It is important to note that much CPU real estate is dominated by this low-density, "dumb" memory.

This study presents a computer architecture where a last level cache and a SIMD accelerator are replaced by an Associative Processor. Associative Processor combines data storage and processing, and functions as a parallel SIMD processor and a memory at the same time. An analytic performance model of this computer architecture is introduced. Comparative analysis supported by cycle-accurate simulation and emulation shows that this architecture may outperform a conventional computer architecture comprising a SIMD coprocessor and a shared last level cache while consuming less power.

To further translate into English, this Fig. 1a shows a conventional Xeon-like CPU. Fig. 1b represents a CPU with an integrated GPU-esque coprocessor ("SIMD") a la Xeon Phi. At this point, it is important to note the Xeon Phi's roots in the Larrabee Project, which most people see as a failed attempt of Intel to compete with the likes of Nvidia and AMD. I beg to differ because Fig. 1c just so happens to be Larrabee, otherwise known as Knights Mill - a marriage of Xeon and Automata.

In August of last year - when Intel was supposed to be releasing an AI-enabled Knights Landing Xeon Phi - a related Technion patent application was published. Instead of shipping the AI features with Knights Landing, they simply released the product without them and pushed them into a new project known as Knights Mill, which is scheduled for release in Q4 this year. But the patent application outlines all of the details, including the resistive memory arithmetic of which I have previously speculated.

Surprise, Surprise, Surprise

More than a decade ago, Intel recognized that Nvidia and AMD GPUs were likely to begin encroaching on their data center dominance for certain, "highly parallel" workloads. The 2006 Larrabee Project was a direct result of this concern. When Intel quietly ended the project in 2010, nearly everyone viewed it as a failure.

While you can say that the Xeon Phi is a direct descendant of Larrabee, it isn't competitive with the brute force GPUs of Nvidia and AMD. That's because the current Xeon Phi products aren't the finished product. After sifting through decades' worth of Intel and Intel-related patents, I can clearly see that Micron's Automata is the conclusion of Larrabee: instead of spending resources to move data to and from the processor as quickly as possible, just build the processor into the memory around the data.

Historically, it hasn't been possible to combine memory and processing without substantial compromises to both aspects. I've discussed this at length in Yodeling Into the Hybrid Memory Cube, part of an incomplete series of articles that I never finished because, until now, I didn't realize that Automata and silicon photonics are the finishing touches on the mysteriously delayed technology.

But now that we know that 3D XPoint is phase change memory, it is possible to combine memory and processing in extremely high, disruptive density - especially since PCM can process directly on the memory element itself. While Nvidia and AMD were busy spending all of their money and electricity on high-bandwidth memory, Intel simply eliminated the need for bandwidth altogether. Et voila!

Raising money was not the problem," he said. "That was going to be relatively easy." But by selling to Intel, he said, "we have access to technology we'd never dream about. -- Naveen Rao, Nervana's co-founder and CEO

Now we know what Naveen was saying here: Intel and Micron have machine learning technology of which their competition can only dream. And I have it on good word that this technology is going to be out soon.

Source: PCWorld

Character Building

I dropped a whole flock of tickers above so there may be some new readers here. While this article isn't about me, allow me to characterize some facts before my regular readers poison the well (I'm actually flattered by the mention in that link):



While I'm a bit eccentric, I do have a track record of being right, eventually (yes, this is nearly the same as being wrong if you're trading derivatives). If you're still with me, let me summarize my pending deep-space prognostications:

1. A large swath of this new Intel and Micron technology was stolen from now bankrupt Energy Conversion Devices. The huge unexplained delays in the hybrid memory cube, Automata, Knights Mill, and the real 5-year warranty version of Optane are related to ECD's cross-licensing agreement. It is important to note that ECD was granted a 2-year extension on their now 5-year old bankruptcy.

2. The goal for Intel's elusive silicon photonics is to replace most electrical wiring within computing systems at the chip-to-chip level. The huge delay in the PCIe 4.0 specification as well as DDR5 are a direct result of the fact that these buses were expected to be optical at this point.

3. Micron has an exclusive lock on an ultra-high-density phase change memory technology, which will obsolesce 3D NAND with terabits on a single chip.

4. The chalcogenide (warning: audio) technology, which is used to eliminate transistors in Optane, will eventually be used in order to eliminate transistors in a whole slew of other devices (such as CPUs).

5. Apple is hoarding cash so that they can purchase both Intel and Micron once all of the IP is secured. At the moment, Apple management are pretty ticked off after Intel made them look bad with a 32GB memory limit on their new-but-immensely-delayed MacBook Pro. They've forcing their hand on the ECD-related Intel and Micron delays and this is creating a rock and hard place situation. This fall, Apple will be the first customer to use Optane on the DRAM bus.

Rock, Meet Hard Place

So you're asking, "what if I don't want to take your word for it simply based on your impeccable track record?" Well, I have some cold, hard facts that just so happen to be unknown to Wall Street due to all of the continued cloak-and-dagger shenanigans of Intel and Micron. Here's the latest:

Micron quietly announced their spin-off, Natural Intelligence Semiconductor, back in February through the local paper but they failed to tell the rest of the world. It pains me that the continued secrecy only lends credence to my tinfoil hat conspiracy theories - I don't want to be crazy but I'm a guy who likes answers. As always, I welcome alternative explanations for the collective behavior of Intel and Micron. My hypothesis here is that this spin-off isolates them from the IP licensing infection that I outlined back in 2015.

Regardless, the Natural Intelligence entity was incorporated in July of 2016 so they've been at this for some time now. The original name was "APNewCo," which just tells me that the original intent was to spin off the Automata processor but they hadn't picked a name at that moment. The story on their website includes the following:

As you explore and learn more about Natural Intelligence, we hope you begin to share our belief that we are on the cusp of a major advancement in how complex information can be processed. In many ways, we believe that we are in a position similar to Intel when they introduced their first microprocessor in 1971. Now, nearly five decades later, the architecture that Intel introduced to the world is itself becoming the limiting factor in our ability to analyze the complex, unstructured data streams that are now so important to virtually every part of society. These limitations exist not only in the ubiquitous x86 architecture, but also in any architecture that is based on the von Neumann model of computing.

Conclusion

The "von Neumann" computing model is the one used by every high-volume CPU and GPU on the planet. It is embodied by the separation of CPU and memory. Historically, this model has worked just fine but the last couple of decades have stressed the link between the two, which is known as the von Neumann Bottleneck.

While the rest of the world is simply throwing money and electricity at the von Neumann Bottleneck, Intel and Micron have augmented their computing model with a non-von Neumann model. Among computer scientists, there's an aspiration to design systems with only the minimum amount of architecture. Because we have so many technical limitations (such as the von Neumann Bottleneck), this rarely happens anymore. But, when it does, the term "elegant" is always the term used to describe such a system - never "innovative."

I would liken the GPUs of Nvidia and AMD to Victorian dresses in that their complexity is beautiful in a way. But the Automata architecture of Micron and Intel is The Little Black Dress of computing - elegant in that it reveals the beauty of the underlying data.

I know which one I prefer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.