Exxon Mobil Q2 Earnings Preview

It's earnings season again and sentiment across the oil industry is dour. The impact of oil prices weakening over the past couple of months will only partially be reflected this cycle. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is getting ready to release its Q2 results on July 28, a report worth watching out for.

Broad concerns

Energy prices have weakened across the globe. Lower crude prices drag down global LNG, condensate, NGL, and some regional natural gas prices as well. Oil prices were weaker in Q2 vs. Q1, and that will translate into weaker operating cash flow generation at Exxon's upstream division.

Improved operational performance played a material role in boosting Exxon's Q1 upstream results versus Q4 2016 levels. However, it's unlikely that will be enough to offset lower realizations as Exxon has already seen major gains in this space.

The biggest concern comes down to cash flow. Exxon generated $8.2 billion in operating cash flow in Q1, along with $687 million in divestment proceeds. Stacked up against $3.1 billion in dividends, $500 million in anti-dilutive share repurchases, and $4.5 billion in capex/net advances, Exxon was successful in ending its shortfall.

Management aims to spend $22 billion on capex in 2017, which is equal to a $5.5 billion quarterly spend. This implies a sharp increase in capex over the next three quarters unless Exxon pulls back on some front. $5.8 billion in capital expenditures plus $3.1 billion in dividends means Exxon needs to generate around $9 billion in operating cash flow a quarter. That will be impossible to achieve if Brent doesn't cooperate.

Exxon's upstream division was the largest source of income and cash flow generation in Q1 2017, representing over half its bottom line. As its output is set to stay broadly flat over the coming years, there isn't much Exxon can do to prop up upstream cash flow in the face of a weak price environment.

On the operational front, expect management to tout Exxon's Permian position, Guyanese oil development, and growing LNG footprint. There may be some Qatar news as well.

Downstream and petrochemical gains

While Exxon will most likely see its upstream income generation weaken sequentially, improved downstream performance gives investors something to look forward to.

Maintenance season for oil refineries lasts from late-Fall to early-Spring, with each operator seeking to engage in turnaround activity ideally (but not always) when margins are at their lowest. As demand ramps up heading into summer, refinery operators like Exxon have historically seen material increases in downstream earnings and better cash flow generation.

Maintenance activity reduced Exxon's downstream net income by $220 million in Q1 2017 versus Q4. Larger processed crude volumes from its refineries coming back online and reduced operating expenses with the removal of turnaround costs will be a big help in Q2.

Crack spreads, essentially refining margins, tend to be strongest for gasoline from late-Spring to August while distillate crack spreads are strongest October to February. However, there is a far smaller range in distillate crack spreads than gasoline crack spreads. Rising gasoline margins should more than offset minor reductions in distillate margins, especially as Exxon switches to producing more gasoline overall and as a % of its downstream output.

Exxon also has its petrochemical unit to lean on. Lower costs and higher margins boosted its chemical income sequentially in Q1, something that may return in Q2. Rising production capacity at its Chemicals division is what will really help out as those returns tend to be boring (except in the US as of late) but consistently positive.

The energy major's massive ethane cracker and polyethylene development in Baytown, Texas, is set to come online this year. The uplift in Chemicals income from that project will be very significant due to its size, ability to source cheap feedstocks from America shale plays, and ample export capabilities.

Exxon also purchased an aromatics chemical facility in Singapore back in May, a deal that will close during the second half of this year. Look out for any commentary on either of those two divisions, but it appears the biggest Chemicals catalysts will be realized in later quarters.

Investors looking to read more about Exxon Mobil's Chemicals operations, the source of over half its profit last year, should check out this article.

Final thoughts

With assets in every part of the oil & gas space, Exxon Mobil acts as a very useful barometer for the entire industry. This earnings cycle, particularly because oil prices are on the wrong side of $50/barrel, won't be very uplifting. However, firms like Exxon Mobil with large downstream and petrochemical asset bases do have more to look forward to than most.

Investors looking to dig deeper into Exxon Mobil before its results should check out its Guyana position after sanctioning development of the Liza Field.

