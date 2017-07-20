MassRoots: Riding The Cannabis Wave

The company already has a vibrant app with over one million users for a social play in the cannabis sector.

Legal use of cannabis is spreading like a wildfire. The country may even be close to federal rules that don't prohibit the use of marijuana for recreational use. With several cannabis-related stocks public, MassRoots (OTCQB:MSRT) provides a unique opportunity to play the explosive growth in legal use of pot.

Possibly even better, the stock recently bounced down to the lows where the stock has traded since issues with uplisting to the Nasdaq has kept the stock below $1. MassRoots now has multiple catalysts for the business and the stock.

Cannabis Market Status

On July 2, Nevada became the 5th state to allow people to buy marijuana for recreational use. The state joins Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska on this list.

MassRoots provides this convenient chart showing all of the states that have approved some form of legal marijuana use.

Source: MassRoots presentation

One of the biggest issues holding back the development of cannabis-related businesses and the uplisting of MassRoots to the Nasdaq is the uncertainty regarding legal issues at the Federal level. State laws currently conflict with Federal regulation that prohibits the use of marijuana.

Specifically, the Nasdaq blocked the uplisting of the stock back in May 2016 deeming the company as "aiding and abetting" the distribution of an illegal substance under Federal law. A couple of bills propose eliminating the federal classification of marijuana as a controlled substance: H.R. 1227 and H.R. 775.

Republican Congressman Tom Garrett seeks with H.R. 1227 to remove marijuana from the federal schedule of controlled substances. The bill was introduced on February 27 so plenty of questions exist on whether this bill will get passed.

Conversely, any move by the Trump administration, including attorney general Jeff Sessions that is against legalization, to further tighten Federal regulations could have devastating impacts to cannabis-related businesses and harm the stocks.

According to data from Arcview Market Research (via Forbes), North American marijuana sales grew 30% to $6.7 billion in 2016. The research firm forecasts sales growing at an annual compounded rate of 25% to reach $20.2 billion by 2021.

All of the trends support that federal prohibition of marijuana use will eventually get removed, but no guarantees exist.

Social Play Transforming

MassRoots is an interesting stock because the company is a technology play with a CTO that has experience at Salesforce (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) along with other employees that have worked at some of the largest tech giants. Until the recent Odava acquisition, the company was primarily focused on the social aspect of cannabis, but the recent deal makes MassRoots more of a technology and compliance platform.

The company has had an app on the App Store for years with the app getting banned back in November 2014 and reinstated in February 2015 due to consumer demand. Despite limited states with approved legal use, the app has crossed over 1,000,000 registered users from mostly California, Colorado, and Oregon.

The app allows user reviews on products and dispensaries in the industry similar to how Yelp (YELP) works for restaurants and other local businesses. Consumers can rate products and strains based on their efficacy and other metrics as well as dispensaries. In a similar manner to Yelp, revenue from the app is based on advertising.

The Odava platform offers software for the cannabis businesses from point-of-sale systems to inventory data to possibly crucial compliance data in an industry sure to require plenty of regulations. MassRoots hopes the integration of the Odava platform will allow for a connection with the app for consumers to check local inventories with consumer reviews.

The Odava platform will provide a recurring revenue stream from dispensaries that will subscribe to the software package. The growth potential is enormous with each state that legalizes marijuana sales. In addition, the company is still in the process of expanding outside of their original focus market of Oregon that will grow the target market from 450 dispensaries to potentially 2,800 by 2019.

Source: MassRoots presentation

Finances Need Work

MassRoots is clearly still in the startup phase. The combination of a target market only now opening up and questionable federal regulations leaves the future far brighter than the reality of past quarterly results.

Q1 revenues were in the thousands and not the millions. Revenues did grow 44% YoY, but the base from last Q1 was below $100,000. The addition of Odava will boost revenue going forward along with the general growth in the industry.

The company ended the quarter with $2.2 million in cash on the balance sheet after burning $2.5 million from operations in the quarter. The $7.4 million loss initially appears alarming, but the vast majority of the loss was due to the $5.2 million charge for stock-based compensation.

MassRoots got over $4.4 million in funding from the exercising of warrants and states the need to raise additional funds in the next year amounting to at least $5 million. The company expects to raise a large amount of that from more exercised warrants, but MassRoots will likely need to raise additional funds from selling equity typical of a venture-type company in the early stages of growth.

After issuing 3.25 million shares to Odava shareholders and granting 2.6 million shares to the founders that vest over two years, the company will have over 100 million shares outstanding. The current valuation approaches $60 million and naturally topped $100 million when the uplisting to the Nasdaq was in the process.

As with any small company that isn't profitable, MassRoots faces the risks of not being able to raise capital at reasonable terms. As well, federal regulations remain a big hurdle for the industry where conflicts with state laws could prevent participation in typical capital markets.

As well, the company needs to further gain mass scale with the social app to achieve the audience that attracts advertisers. Achieving these goals will come at a cost. Not to mention, a larger technology company could swoop in with access to significantly more capital to steal market share. MassRoots will want to ensure their product is top notch and potentially can expand beyond just cannabis.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that MassRoots is positioned to benefit from the regulatory trend to approve medical and recreational use of marijuana. The growing markets approving marijuana use will boost the business while potential federal legislation could provide another large boost to the stock.

The risks that the market doesn't materialize as expected is further heightened by the lack of profits and a precariously low cash balance for the company. For those that think the positive trend in regulations governing marijuana use will only expand, MassRoots offers an ideal technology play that can easily expand as additional states are added to the approved list.

As always, these small stocks are only recommended for diversified portfolios where the investor is willing to risk the capital invested.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.