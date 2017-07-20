Why Emerging Market Debt Remains Strong Despite Interest Rate Hikes

As a general guiding principal, higher interest rates are bad for emerging market bonds. There are a few reasons for this, but they boil down to the same key concern: can emerging nations pay off debt as interest rates rise, and are investors willing to pay for emerging market paper when higher yields in safer U.S. bonds are available?

In anticipation of higher interest rates and President Trump's election victory, emerging market bonds sold off sharply, as we see from the net asset value of the iShares JP Morgan US Dollar Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB):

We have also seen substantially higher interest rates on the LIBOR, which is tied to the interest rate of many U.S. dollar-denominated emerging market debts:

However, EMB has recovered significantly from its late 2016 declines despite two interest rate hikes from the Fed, dramatically higher LIBOR rates, and the expectation of one more by the end of the year - as well as several more in years to come. With the unemployment rate trending downward at 4.4% in June with further declines expected, and inflation rising at 1.6% annually for the last two months in a row despite steep declines in oil prices, the Federal Reserve has plenty of justification for raising interest rates further - which, at least in theory, should make emerging market debt less attractive.

However, we are not seeing a sell-off in EM paper. The reasons for this are important, because investors seeing recent sharp gains in EMB may be tempted to sell off their holdings. In fact, we have already seen a slight correction in EMB in recent weeks following the interest rate hike and releases on jobs and inflation:

However, looking at only interest rates tells you one side of the story. Because these debts must be paid back in U.S. dollars, the exchange rate has a dramatic effect on the affordability of these debts for emerging markets. And the U.S. dollar is down against currencies around the world:

The largest EM currencies have strengthened relative to the weaker U.S. dollar in 2017 and, Brazil's political turmoil aside, there's been little volatility in the trend:

Overlaying EMB's NAV on these currency trends demonstrates clearly how the currency tailwind is benefiting EMB's portfolio:

Stronger EM currencies make U.S. dollar-denominated emerging market debt much more manageable for debtors, despite the few basis-point increases we see to LIBOR and the fed funds rate. Looking just at those rates alone gives not only a distorted view, but the wrong view.

Many financial professionals are dumbfounded at the trend of higher rate and stronger EM currencies, especially when it's connected to oil. Brad Bechtel of Jefferies was quoted by the Financial Times as saying higher years and lower commodities "should hit EM square in the chops." FT's Roger Blitz seems to agree, writing, "By rights, EM currencies should be suffering as the Federal Reserve remains on course for further tightening, while Treasury yields remain elevated despite coming off in the past week."

There's a lot of recency bias here. The last 6 months have been great for EM debt and currencies, but go back a bit further and you'll see a different picture. Over the last three years, the U.S. dollar has appreciated considerably against EM currencies:

Similarly, EMB's performance over the same period has been horrendous to say the least:

And for good reason. World GDP growth rates have stalled significantly in the last three years, leaving little rationale for buying EM debts:

However, recent inflows-EMB's total assets have doubled in the last six months-indicate market expectations are becoming more optimistic. Many economists agree. The World Bank forecasts much stronger 2.7% global economic growth in 2017. EM countries are a big part of that. "Growth among the world's seven largest emerging market economies is forecast to increase and exceed its long-term average by 2018," the World Bank states. Many financiers agree. Lazard, for instance, sees "brisk growth" in 2017 boosting profits as well as broader economic growth. This is good for EM currencies and GDP.

This doesn't necessarily mean EMB is the best way to buy into the trend that's benefitted EM debt. There are 7 emerging market bond closed-end funds (CEFs), of which 5 have had solid compound annualized growth rates of 5% or higher. These funds are:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:EMD) MS Emerging Markets Domestic Fund (NYSE:EDD) MS Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:FEO) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

Five of these funds are also trading at a 7.7% discount to NAV or higher:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount TEI 0.40% 12.88 11.32 -12.11 EMD 1.52% 17.6 15.61 -11.31 EDD 2.59% 8.95 8.11 -9.39 MSD 1.19% 10.93 9.98 -8.69 FEO 1.67% 17.92 16.54 -7.7 EDI 1.32% 15.14 15.39 1.65 EDF 2.17% 14.73 16.2 9.98

These funds also offer significantly higher yields relative to EMB's 4.63%, except for TEI's 3.76% yield:

Symbol %Yield on Price TEI 3.77 EMD 7.69 EDD 7.89 MSD 6.01 FEO 8.46 EDI 11.78 EDF 13.33 EMB 4.63

While some of these funds will provide exposure to quality emerging market debt, further due diligence is needed before picking one or many of them. However, whether investors choose an emerging market debt-focused CEF or EMB, they need to look significantly further than headlines about interest rates to understand why emerging market debt has been, and still remains, an attractive investment option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.