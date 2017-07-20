Gazprom Neft: Unconventional National Oil Company

Company's background

Gazprom Neft (OTCQX:GZPFY) is the third-largest oil company in Russia by refining volumes and fourth largest in terms of production. The company's refining capacities are located mostly in Russia (700 kbpd) and are of high complexity (Nelson Index>7). Other capacities (140 kbpd) are located in East Europe (Serbia). The company also has a strong retail business in Russia and Europe.

Upstream assets and drop-downs from parent company Gazprom allowed Gazprom Neft to show the best production growth among peers. This year production growth was partly limited by the OPEC and non-OPEC agreement. In the foreseeable future pace of production growth will slow, but it obviously depends on crude oil price.

Gazprom Neft is a national oil company. Gazprom is its largest shareholder (95.68%). Therefore, the free float share is dramatically low and liquidity risk is significant. It is an obvious disadvantage when assessing Gazprom Neft as a buying opportunity, especially taking into account the relatively high current share price level.

However, the shares have got some strong price momentum, surpassing strong resistance levels, and have a potential upside from 20% in the short-term to almost 2x times elevation in the long run.

Investor trip takeaways

This year Gazprom invited analysts and investors to Arctic tour in Novy Urengoy, the core area of company's natural gas production. The last day of the program was dedicated to visiting Gazprom Neft's oil&gas field Novy Port, located in Yamal peninsula. As compared to my prior visit 4 years ago, I was surprised by the changes. By changes I do not mean new infrastructure or higher production volumes.

First of all, I was impressed with differences in the field development process. Overall company's governance structure looks much improved. It looks closer now to competitive U.S. shale oil management; decentralization, cost optimization due to time minimization for service operations

Additionally, focus on innovations is not only on words, but, it seems, Gazprom Neft's leadership is not afraid of risking being first to implement innovative production methods in Russia, and possibly failing. Being first could actually be associated with high probability of success. U.S. producers have come a long way from overspending in drilling and well completion methods to mark shale revolution, lower costs and be quite competitive in the market.

Current lack of production growth could be offset by higher dividend payouts to investors. Gazprom Neft is in situation when key greenfields projects have been already launched, peak of CapEx is behind and substantial positive free cash flow is anticipated. The probability of higher dividend payout ratio was mentioned by the management. The current payout ratio stands at 25%. There is also a hot discussion in Russian Government about directive for national oil&gas companies to increase payout ratios to 50%.

Finally, the management is intending to keep all its Arctic oil field licences for an improved crude oil price environment. Current Arctic offshore plans are limited to Prirazlomnoye and adjacent fields, reachable from Prirazlomnaya platform.

Comparative analysis

Given current low expectations for company's production growth in the nearest future Gazprom Neft does not look attractive. Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) and Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) have more production momentum. However, in my opinion Gazprom Neft has the organisational structure advantage and access to vast Russian tight oil resources, which it can benefit from on the long run.

Rosneft's strategy, on the other hand, is more like growth through big aquisitions: TNK-BP and Bashneft. Given the company's governance in hands of one man, it takes time to integrate new assets at least. Additionally, Rosneft is focused on developing its natural gas resources, trying to break through Gazprom's monopoly on natural gas exports.

Gazprom Neft has an above average estimated dividend yield.

There is also upside in dividend growth as the company pays only 25% of net income, a low level even for Russia.

Compared to Russian peers, it actually looks undervalued on an EV to expected EBITDA ratio.

Its major disadvantage is very low shares trading liquidity volumes (~$1 mn).

Crude oil market update

The sentiment has changed evidently from "sell the rips" attitude of last weeks to something more positive given consistent large stocks drawdowns in Energy Information Agency's weekly U.S. petroleum reports. The effect of EIA showing some actual rebalancing in the market could be stronger but concerns about growing U.S. oil production still persists.

The last EIA report, for an instance, announced a return to 30+ kbpd growth in U.S. oil production, the pace of growth observed in weekly estimates from Nov-16 to May-17. In my opinion, this pace is unsustainable. The next weekly reports are likely to show significant slowdown. Latest numbers from DrillingInfo marked a plunge in drilling activity or rather productivity of drilling activity. New added U.S. oil production capacity in June was more than 4% lower than in May. Prior to that the addition to production capacity through drilling new wells had been increasing continuously for 12 months.

Additionally, last week there were no crude oil sales from the U.S. SPR. Up to date in 2017 about 16.2 mn bbls have been sold and eventually under the Government plan for this year just 0.2 mn bbls has been left in SPR to sale. Hence, this factor will not surprise market participants in the months ahead.

Strategic Petroleum Reserves planned crude oil sales

Finally, short positions in energy futures are still at very elevated level despite substantial recent closing of short sales.

Speculative positions in energy futures and options, crude oil (NYMEX WTI+ ICE Brent) + NYMEX Blend Gasoline + NYMEX Heating Oil

Longs/Shorts ratio climbed from historic minimum level, but mostly because of shorts closing. It is dissapointed bulls who have not returned to the market and have not supported a price rally.

Longs to Shorts Ratio in speculative positions in energy futures and options

Conclusion

Gazprom Neft is very interesting unconventional national oil company. It appeals by its vast tight oil resources in West Siberia and good organisational culture, focus on innovations and cost minimization. However, investing in Gazprom Neft's shares is associated with high liquidity and political risks. In general the stock looks suitable for long-term portfolio diversification purposes.

Key advantages:

Access to vast crude oil resources as a Russian national oil company. The company can lobby preferable conditions for tight oil development. Political support also helps abroad. Gazprom Neft has key interests in Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan. In Kurdistan the company cooperates with Spain-based Repsol and could expand its asset base by natural acquisition of its partner on Garmian oil field small Canada-based company, WesternZagros, which in turn has 40% WI in Repsol's giant oil&gas field Kurdamir (~600 mn bbls). Good management and organisational structure. Substantial dividend yield (>5%) and financial stability with potential for higher payout ratio. Russian Financial Ministry is adamant to make parent Gazprom to pay 50% of net income in dividends. In this case, there is a good probability that Gazprom Neft will also increase payout ratio to the same level, especcially as minority shareholders occupy less than 5% stake. Relatively low sensitivity to crude oil prices due to local currency binding to crude oil price changes and price-related taxes (export duty and mineral extraction tax). Share price momentum: about 20% upside after break through key resistance.

Disadvantages:

High liquidity risk premium. Free float is less than 5%. High political risks (sanctions against Russia). Low expextations for production growth in the foreseeable future.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Please do your own due diligence before making any investment decisions. All expenses during the trip were covered by Gazprom.

