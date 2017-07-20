Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

Traders need to see prices sell off more before getting long again.

The EIA reported a +28 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 2.973 Tcf. This compares to the +38 Bcf change last year and +59 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this report, a Reuters survey of 23 traders and analysts pegged the average at 32 Bcf with a range of +21 Bcf to +47 Bcf. We expected +29 Bcf and were 3 Bcf lower than the consensus average. We were off by 1 Bcf on this storage report.

We reset our track record at the end of Q2 and started a new spreadsheet at the start of Q3. Our estimates over the last two weeks are equal to EIA's reported 2.973 Tcf storage figure, while the consensus is off by 6 Bcf.

EIA's reported implied build of 4 Bcf/d was pretty much in-line with our estimate of 4.1 Bcf/d.

Coming into this report, we wrote to readers yesterday that natural gas traders were reducing long exposure as the apparent upside is no longer obvious. Despite a bullish storage report of 28 Bcf, natural gas prices across the curve are trading lower. Prices are selling off even as power burn breaks another YTD high running above 40 Bcf/d today.

In the short term, we do not expect any meaningful price move to the upside as the traders see the market leveling off a bit. September contracts were trading well within our fundamental supported range, and traders need more upside in order to get bullish again.

