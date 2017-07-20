Missing The Spotlight, Can SouFun Turn Around After Returning To The Secondhand Advertising Business?

We hold a neutral wait-and-see attitude towards SouFun’s (NYSE:SFUN) share price. After going through the failure in transformation towards the trading business and the continuous losses brought by the primary e-commerce business, SouFun is no longer the platform company before the transformation with strong cash flow and high profit rate. The strict regulation of the Chinese government over the real estate market further brought a continuous worse situation for the operation of Internet real estate companies like SouFun. In recent two years, the continuous losses and substantial investment in the trading business resulted in an unoptimistic cash status for SouFun. Although we think that SouFun giving up its trading business and returning to the advertising business is a correct strategic choice, its continuous decrease in market shares of the advertising business and the uncertainty of performance growth in the future drive us to hold a wait-and-see attitude towards its shares.

SouFun’s market shares of its original core business of secondhand house advertising dropped due to the transformation towards the trading business. The advertising business accounted has lost its leading position in the industry while greeting a decreasing ratio in the total income of SouFun. However, the significance of the second-hand house advertising business in SouFun’s total income stands out again as the trading business is given up. As shown in the quarterly financial report of SouFun, the revenue brought by the second-hand house advertising business in the first quarter of 2017 accounted for 31% in the gross operating revenue of SouFun whereas the proportion was only 12% in the previous year.

Although we expect that the proportion of its second-hand house advertising business will continue to rise as the proportion of the trading business decreases continuously, returning to the second-hand house advertising business will surely not be a plain sailing for SouFun. Leju (NYSE:LEJU) and Anjuke, SouFun’s once defeated opponents, have caught up with and surpassed SouFun in the second-hand house advertising business by making use of the great opportunity brought by SouFun’s transformation. In the future, SouFun will be faced with an awkward situation of pursuing the market shares again.

In order to further analyze the current market position of SouFun’s second-hand house business, in the following analysis, we will show you quantitatively the changing situation of SouFun, Leju, and Anjuke regarding the number of second-hand houses displayed in key cities in the past two years.

SouFun: No longer in the spotlight due to the transition to transaction services and the failure

In recent two years, the second-hand housing resources in the six key cities on the SouFun Platform are generally on the decline trends. Among these cities, Shenzhen is showing the largest magnitude of decline, falling from the third season’s average of 804,000 suites in 2014 to 265,000 in January 2017, a decrease of up to 67%. Beijing and Shanghai also recorded a decrease of nearly 50%. However, in contrast to the slight drop of housing resources in Chengdu, that in Guangzhou and Chongqing is rising slightly.

In the first season of 2015, the housing resources across the nation available on SouFun suddenly showed a concentrated tendency of short-term sharp decline. The main reason behind this tendency is that, by that time, SouFun had formally started its own second-hand house transaction business and launched a price war with offline agents by putting forward a 0.5% commission, the lowest throughout the network, which rolled over all real estate agents and seriously deteriorated the relationship with SouFun and the traditional intermediary. This was then boycotted by a large number of the latter, leading to the decline of available housing resources. Therefore, even if the data was restored later on, a gap already existed between the two parties. Now, without the support of its intermediary allies, the second-hand housing resources of SouFun in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen have all decreased by more than 50% in comparison with that of the third season of 2014.

Leju: Polarization by geography, with superiority centralized in Beijing

In recent two years, Leju’s second-hand housing resources in the six key cities have obviously polarized. That said, in Shanghai, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Chengdu listings have declined by large percentage, falling below 200,000 suites. In Shanghai, particularly, its number of second-hand housing resources has dropped from 600,000 to less than 100,000, a magnitude of more than 80%. However, in sharp contrast to what happened Shanghai, that number of Leju Beijing Station has repeatedly surged new highs. Take the first season of 2017 for example, the average number of housing resources available in its Beijing Station was 910,000 suites, increasing nearly 23%over that of the third season of 2014, which was 740,000.

Rather than placing its emphasis of business development on the exhibition of housing advertisements, Leju allocated more efforts to the development of household industry. That's why both the human and financial resources invested by Leju into the field of second-hand housing advertisement are relatively limited. Instead of a balanced development in all parts of the country, Leju would rather focus its financial and material resources on its key business development area, Beijing, which helps to explain the fact why all other major cities are on the decline except for Beijing, which is the only city on the rise.

Anjuke: Resource integration leading to counteroffensive reversal

As the only platform of the three major housing exhibition platforms that has achieved increase in all six key cities, Anjuke has shown substantial growth traction. Especially in Beijing and Guangzhou, where an astounding growth of more than tenfold was scored from the third season of 2014 to the first season of 2017. That Phoenix Nirvana type of revival can is completely attributable to the investment and acquisition of Anjuke by the 58.com (NYSE:WUBA). After the acquisition was completed, the 58.com integrated the resources of Anjuke with the real estate properties of 58 Real Estate under its banner. It can be seen from the figure that, since the second season of 2015, the number of second-hand housing resources of all these cities has rapidly increased. This sudden rise of Anjuke has also brought about enormous changes to the real estate advertisement platform industry. Currently, Anjuke has surpassed SouFun and Leju in many places to become the leading power in the field.

Beijing area:

In the third season of 2014, which was the initial period of its transformation, SouFun remained to be the absolute leading power of all online real estate advertisement platforms in the area of Beijing, far ahead of Leju and Anjuke. At that time, the Beijing Station of Anjuke only had no more than 200,000 suites of houses in hand. However, shortly after that, SouFun began its transformation and thereupon fell victim to the boycott of housing intermediaries. Taking this opportunity, Leju Platform seized back the throne of market leader from the hands of SouFun. In the meantime, SouFun obviously began to slip downward, gradually widening the difference from Leju.

What is more, by the second season of 2015, Anjuke started to sprint and quickly surpassed SouFun under the support of 58.com. During this period, SouFun had already been helplessly trapped in the losses and the struggle with intermediaries, and the number of its housing resources became the smallest among the three major platforms. In the second season of 2016, while Anjuke maintained the momentum of its sprint, Leju Platform seemed to have reached the end of its tether. Finally, Anjuke overtook Leju to become the platform that holds the largest quantity of second-hand housing resources in Beijing, while SouFun continued to rank at the bottom.

Shanghai area

In the area of Shanghai, in the third season of 2014, SouFun remained to be the holder of the largest number of second-hand housing resources among the three major platforms. However, as the birth place of Anjuke, this city has always been the focal area in the strategic layout of Anjuke. Therefore, at the very beginning, there was not a very big difference between the housing resources held by Anjuke and those held by the Shanghai Stations of other two major platforms. On this basis, Anjuke has grown faster and reacted more quickly than other cities after 58.com took it over. In the fourth season of 2015, the number of housing resources of Anjuke reached 3.5 million suites, which, although declined somewhat afterward, still remains to be more than 1.5 million, far exceeding those of other two major platforms.

The number of housing resources held by Leju Shanghai Station began to decrease in the fourth season of 2015. This decrease continued throughout the whole year of 2016 and dropped to less than 100,000 in the first season of 2017. Although SouFun also suffered from a decline compared with the third season of 2014, the situation does not prove as serious as that of Leju. Currently, SouFun ranks Number 2 among the Shanghai Stations of the three major platforms in terms of the number of second-hand housing resources held in hand.

To sum up, since the strategic mistake made SouFun no longer stay at the leading position in the second-hand house advertising display and the followers in the past have successfully stricken back, returning back to the leading position is not as easy as it sounds. As analyzed in the beginning, the future is full of uncertainties for the business of SouFun. So far, SouFun’s share price has fallen to a record low which was merely $3.33 per share of closing price as of July 3, 2017, and decreased by 83% in comparison to the high point of $19.94 per share in 2014. This shows the concerns of the capital market for SouFun’s future business development. In the next few quarters, SouFun has to get rid of the remaining trading business in due course and guide its second-hand house business back to the normal track of growth. In consideration of the above uncertainties, we maintain a neutral wait-and-see attitude towards SouFun’s share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.