Installed Building Products: Expectations Seem Too High

Installed Building Products (IBP) estimates that it is the second largest new residential insulation installer domestically, with a national platform consisting of over 125 locations “serving” all of the lower 48 states (note that the company does not have a physical location in roughly 25% of states, such as Montana or Nevada). The company is the result of a long-running roll-up strategy (100+ acquisitions) taken public as part of the JOBS Act, which has (by and large) garnered a reputation for throwing out some questionable businesses into the publicly-traded securities markets. Since going public in 2014, share prices have more than tripled, which has been justified by earnings improvement. However, with the company trading at 17.4x trailing EBITDA, expectations continue to ride high. Consensus from our friends on Wall Street that cover the company is for a drastic increase in earnings - a 45% y/y rise in non-GAAP earnings in fiscal 2017. Are these expectations tenable, or is Installed Building Products a disaster waiting to happen for shareholders?

Macro Factors At Work, Potential Red Flag With Market Share

While insulation is no doubt a key product for the company, Installed Building Products doesn’t just only perform insulation services. Roughly two thirds of sales are made up of insulation installation, but the rest of sales is made up of general contracting activity (waterproofing, garage door installation, shelving, gutters). Within insulation, there is a little impact from product mix, as there are three “types” of insulation: traditional fiberglass (blankets/loosefill), spray foam, and cellulose (high recycled content, only in loosefill). Spray foam does carry slightly higher margin, but made up only 14% of 2016 sales. This could be a moderate tailwind for the company going forward.

As far as forecasting growth, repair and remodel work on single family construction makes up less than 10% of sales, so the company is deeply tied to new housing start trends. Housing starts bottomed in 2009 (554,000), but that number has since more than doubled to nearly 1.2M units annually in 2016. This is still well below long-term averages, and with household formations finally starting to increase, upward growth on housing starts has only been natural as supply remains low. Growth next year is slated to be in the 7.2% range for 2017 and 2018, which should boost underlying earnings. There are some potential concerns over market share; in Q1 2017 Installed Building Products reported 8.7% same branch sales growth; however only 4.7% of this was volume growth. Historically, the company has seen volume growth ahead of housing starts, so investors need to watch if this marks the start of an unfortunate trend.

Margin Improvement Initiatives, Impact on Valuation

Management believes that by garnering further scale (company now holds 27% market share in the insulation market), Installed Building Products can see some meaningful margin expansion, both within gross and operating margin. This is typical of any company that views roll-up as a means of growing earnings. Back in early 2014, management targeted “mid-teen EBITDA margins” (we’ll call that 16% consolidated at the mid-point) as a medium-term goal, given that management was seeing 20% contribution margin from new revenue. Many investors were suspicious of those targets given the 9% ttm EBITDA margin at the time (Q2 2014-Q2 2015), but the company has seen some expansion over the past several years, with EBITDA margin now in the 11.7% range.

Leverage on gross margin appears tapped out. Gross margin was down y/y in Q1 of 2017, despite 33% growth on the top line y/y, which was driven in large part by the acquisition of Alpha Insulation. This pickup (the largest in company history) should have been accretive to gross margin (adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.2% last year, compared to 11.6% for Installed Building Products). Remember that cost of goods sold for the company is almost solely made up of materials (two thirds) and labor (one third). At some point Installed Building Products will have squeezed all the savings they can from suppliers via their larger buying power, and worker pay can only be cut so much. In regards to the latter, the company has had a history of lawsuits from former installation employees alleging falsified or inaccurate payroll records that under-reported hours – this Seeking Alpha article from 2015 highlighted several of these cases that were settled out of court. TopBuild (BLD) is a key competitor and sees much lower gross margin (600bps). Some of this is due to differences in how both companies allocate expense to cost of sales, but it is tough to foresee further expansion above such a viable comp, given it is incredibly difficult to generate differentiation.

While I think there is some room within selling, general, and administrative costs (“SG&A”) for further improvement, SG&A as a percentage of revenue has only fallen 220bps between Q1 2013 and Q1 2017. Going back to TopBuild as a competitor, which has an excellent management put in place by Masco (MAS), Installed Building Products already has a 160bps lead on operating margin. The spread might even be wider; Installed Building Products is booking amortization charges due to its acquisitions (trademarks, trade names, customer lists) that impact GAAP operating margin. Any margin expansion from here is going to be incredibly hard-fought.

Installed Building Products recently completed a refinancing, which pushed out maturities of its existing borrowings within its old term loan facilities. The new $300M term loan facility carries slightly higher rates (LIBOR plus 300bps, old facility was LIBOR plus 250bps in 2016, varies dependent on leverage ratio). The new facilities, however, do not carry any maintenance covenants and do not tie interest rates to underlying leverage, which points towards further acquisition activity, probably on the larger side.

I do not find the debt/leverage story to be an issue with Installed Building Products, which is unusual given the roll-up approach (2x net debt EBITDA once you include pro-forma EBITDA results for Alpha), but going back to its closest peer, TopBuild nearly has a net cash position. Earnings quality is much cleaner there, yet the company trades at 19.5x next year’s earnings estimates, versus 24.4x at Installed Building Products. Both companies are expecting significant earnings expansion this year and next that will be predicated on heavy revenue growth within the core business driven by new home completions and further margin expansion, as both companies try to lever off of their fixed cost base. I just can’t see the reason for the premium here at Installed Building Products; if you’ve got a bearish slant on housing, Installed Building Products has plenty of room to fall, and even if you’re neutral, pair trading these two could make for an interesting macro neutral play.

