Millicom International Cellular's (MIICF) CEO Mauricio Ramos Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Michel Morin

Hi everyone, and welcome to Millicom's second quarter 2017 results conference call. As usual, the results will be presented by our Chief Executive Mauricio Ramos and by our CFO, Tim Pennington.

And before we begin, let me draw your attention to the safe harbor disclosure on Slide 2 of the presentation, which is available on our website. So with that, let me hand it over Mauricio for his prepared remarks. Mauricio.

Mauricio Ramos

Thank you, Michel. Good day to all and welcome to our second quarter earnings results. Let's get started.

Overall, we are quite pleased with our second quarter. We still have some work to do, especially in Colombia. But overall, this was a very good quarter for us. We are making very impressive strategic process, and that's what important into the future.

First the two-fold reconfiguration of our business is that on-track. Our opportunities to tapping to pent up demand for high speed data services remains unique. And we are building as fast as we can the networks that provide these services. Q2 was yet again a very good quarter in our build program.

And net adds are coming in at higher grades than ever, this was our best ever quarter in net additions of 4G and cable users. And on the back of these additions, revenue growth is coming back. This was the second consecutive quarter now of improvements in service revenue growth particularly in Latin America. We will give you detail on all of these in just a minute.

Second, during this quarter, we made further progress in reallocating capital through the sale of part of our portfolio in Colombia. And third in the first half of this year, we have continued to very significantly strengthen our equity free cash flow generation. Revenue is gradually coming back, while equity cash flow continues to grow.

So let’s get to the details for the quarter. The premise for our strategy is the unique opportunity to satisfied the continuously growing and yet unmet demand for high speed data services in Latin America. Look at the left side of this slide with about 5 million 4G users out of our total of 32 million mobile users in Latin America. Our 4G penetration is only 15% today, that is about half of the 4G penetration already in the market like Chile and about four times less than the 4G penetration in North America. Simply said, these are early on promising days for 4G in our markets.

The same [indiscernible] cable, which you can see on the right hand side of the slide. We have about 8.5 million homes passed with our cable network today out of about 27 million total households in our footprint. That means that only about 30% of the total homes in our markets are covered with the high speed data network today.

In Chile, a market that I know quite well, that fixed high speed data networks cover about 70% of the total households. Our opportunity lies somewhere south of that benchmark, but significantly north of where we sit today at only 30%. And we are seeing extremely positive results adding cable subscribers. Everywhere, we deploy new cable networks and you will see that in a minute.

As a result, we are confident now to raise our ambition to build a cable network of 15 million homes passed in the mid to long-term. That 15 million target is up from our prior target of 12 million homes passed. This means that we aim to just about double the size of our cable network today and yet this new target will still only represent about 50% of the homes in our markets.

Part of confidence come from the fact that we are building these networks faster than ever. During the second quarter, we added approximately 600 points of presence to our 4G network. That means that over the last 12 months, we have almost doubled the size of our 4G network and that network now covers more than 50% of the population in our markets in Latin America.

On the right hand side, you see the continued speed in which we are building our cable network. During the quarter, we built another 328,000 cable homes. Focus more importantly on our annualized build rate. Over the last 12 months, we have added 1.2 million cable homes to the network. This is now our fastest ever annual build rate better than the 1 million build rate that we had anticipated for this year. The numbers on this slide say one thing. We continue to make increasingly some progress in our build program both on 4G and on HFC.

This next slide shows precisely the accelerated momentum in our unique cable opportunity. On the left hand side is our build rates on an annualized basis. That run rate as I mentioned a minute ago is now about 1.2 million homes built per year. But it is up from about 800,000 homes per year only six months ago. On the right hand chart is annualized net add rate of HFC subscribers.

It is also and consistently [indiscernible] in that momentum. We are creating on an annualized rate just shy about 1.25 million new HFC connected homes per year. That would be about a 20% field ratio on the new build and as you very well know that's pretty darn good.

The next slide is a key one. The principle messages here are important. One, in Q2, we added over 1 million 4G users, over 900,000 of those in Latin America and about 400,000 of those in Colombia. This is a record number for us as a group in Latin America and in Colombia. It is our highest ever quarter additions of 4G users.

The second front, is that we have doubled the number of 4G users from where we were a year ago, which puts us well on-track to add about 3 million 4G users this year as we have said we would. And we have in the first half of this year added over 800,000 overall mobile users, this is after a net loss of overall mobile users last year. All of these numbers say the one same thing, we have sustained strong 4G user intake and this is true across all of our markets in Latin America. The point here of course is that first comes add then the revenue follows.

On this slide, we have our new net add figures for the fixed business. The chart on the left is HFC or cable net adds measured in new connected homes. This quarter, we connected a record 68,000 new homes topping our already strong first quarter of 63,000 homes. We now have a strong rhythm of quarter-after-quarter consistent and increasing strong net adds in HFC.

The number of HFC net adds so far this year is over two times the net adds in cable in the first half of this year, and note that this cable net adds are now driving consistent positive net adds in total homes connected for us. That is the point on the chart on the right. We had another quarter of strong net adds in overall connected homes, that is four quarters now in a row.

And quite positive lead from the first half of last year when overall net adds were flat as we were still having net corporate losses back then. One key point then for this quarter should be very clear by now. We are increasingly and consistently improving our user intake in both fixed and mobile. Indeed, this is a record for us on both fronts.

So our strategic story now should be very simple to follow. There is a unique opportunity in high-speed data. We build the networks, we have the users, we hold the line on price and we recruit growth. So the next obvious point should be the ARPU update on our strategic user base 4G and HFC.

Let's first focus on 4G ARPU on the top left chart. Our overall average mobile ARPU in Latin America alas you know is just short of $8. The average ARPU for our 4G users in Latin America is coming in at around $20, so over two times. Now and have said this often, we don't expect that we will turn all of our 32 million mobile users into $20 ARPU 4G users. But 4G ARPU is holding up pretty well even as we have been adding record 4G users.

That is the point on the chart on the bottom left. 4G ARPU this quarter remained right around the healthy $20, while we added almost a million more 4G users. The reason for this is simply that 4G users are a lot more data. That is a point on the slide on the top right. When a 3G users moves to a 4G network, consumptions goes up by about 36%.

On the chart on the bottom right is the punch line. When consumption grows the price per gigabytes surely goes down but less so the uptick in consumption and it is that mix that drives ARPU up, we are indeed seeing an 11% pick-up in ARPU when the same user moves from 3G to 4G.

Now let’s take a look at the cable ARPU. The same story, we have held them steady. Even a bit of pick-up both in local currency and in dollar counts over the last few quarters and consistently so. And the reason is the same demand for high speed data makes the product a premium one. Our speed still affection of what they are in developed market.

So the strategy is to drive our speed advantage and the premium high speed data is up. So that the next layers of the socioeconomic segment can be penetrated with lower speed tiers and pricing. Therefore adding volume, while maximizing ARPU is a tried and tested cable broadband pricing model and it is working well for us in the region.

This slide is all about the trial by fire. Is this strategy making revenue growth comeback and will offset the decline of mobile voice and SMS? The answer is yes. In the chart on the left side, you see the service revenue growth for our Latin American group for the last few quarters. In short, this is our second quarter of consecutive improvement in service revenue growth. Revenue growth is coming back just as we said it would.

In fact and team will add more color to this, if we were to take out the effect of canceled government contracts in Guatemala, and one of the military headwinds in Colombia, the second quarter service revenue growth for Latin America will be almost 1% positive. So the trend in Latam is positive and on the right track. Growth is coming back and of course Latin America is where our strategic focus lies.

The chart on the right hand side of the page is also important. Our strategy are focused on 4G mobile data and home is the sustaining factor for these reconfiguring of our revenue mix. Mobile data continues to grow consistently of around 20% and the HFC home business picked up some growth in Q2 to 7.2%.

Now, let’s focus on the very meaningful progress we are making strategically in Colombia. And I encourage you not to be spooked or confused by the headline numbers in Q2 in Colombia. There is just a time of noise goes on this. Indeed C2 in Colombia was negatively impacted by one-off regulatory changes in mobile, that affected mostly us and other competitors.

This include MTR cuts [indiscernible], a meaningful reduction of [MVNO] (Ph) wholesale rates and national roaming rates and remember that we are largest provider of services in the country. And then on data charts down of our fixed to our network. Excluding all of these affects our real underlying growth is already positive at 0.6%.

So let’s focus on what really happening in Colombia underneath all of these regulatory dust. In a nutshell, we are strongly and surely picking up a lot of operational momentum. Last year, if you recall, we were using overall mobile users around a million or so especially in the second half. This year we are gaining and Q2 was even stronger than Q1. We are picking up momentum in Colombia.

The chart on the left hand side shows our 4G net adds in Colombia. Our 4G net adds for the first half are nearly twice what they were last year. The bulk of those actually came in Q2, a record quarter in 4G net adds in Colombia. The net adds in the cable business on the right were equally strong. We connected 56,000 cable homes as new subscribers in the first half.

This is our highest rate of connection so far and almost three times connections in the first half of last year. This speed and the size of the HFC additions are compensating for corporate cutters. And we are just about adding net homes now. In June we not only added net homes but we actually had net adds in copper. So this is simply the result of us increasing speed, upgrading the networks and cross-selling our products across the subscriber base.

The point is that we have some build and strong net add raise in Colombia, it is the exact same strategy we have been using everywhere else quite successfully. In Colombia we got subscriber momentum and we are adding further sales teams to make sure we tap into that momentum. We are therefore confident that revenue growth will follow the strong net adds in Colombia. So you can expect that these operational momentum will show upping the financials soon enough. Just as you have seen it through in the five mobile market else in the region.

Let's now take a quick look at our path towards realigning our portfolio and allocating capital in a more disciplined manner. We have just announced the sale off 12000 towers in Colombia to American Towers with cash proceeds of about $147 million. This is very similar in its strategic nature to the transaction we announced in Paraguay last quarter. We have a lot of capital get a positive NPV to have a more capitalized mid-work approach and add local currency there.

In the last 18 months, we have announced five transactions around either towers or around Africa, all of which have one aim in common. With our best of assets that are non-core or don't earn their cost to capital and we reallocate that capital in a very disciplined manner. You should certainly expect us to do more of these capital transactions, we do have an active pipeline and I believe by now that template should be very clear to all of you.

And now to the money punch line for the quarter, the cash flow. The left hand side of this slide you already know. Since this new team took over, operating cash flow has meaningfully increased even as we have rolled out a record increases to our high-speed data networks. That is the top chart. And equity free cash flow has also meaningfully increased in dollar terms the bottom left. Over $300 million in equity free cash flow turned around from negative to positive in just two years.

That is the recent history, the right hand side is the update for the first half of this year. So far so good is the message here. Operating cash flow is up about 4% in the first half and you know that we expect a strong second half on the back of our operational momentum. And more importantly, in the first half of this year, we have picked-up an impressive $82 million in equity free cash flow. This is because in the first quarter of last year we have not yet achieved the efficiency in cash capital management that we have now reached.

As you can see, we are rapidly building strategic momentum. The key point, one we have ramped up the speed at which we build our high-speed data networks, we are now building cable homes and 4G networks as fast as we have ever done before. Our cable homes build rate is over 1.2 million per year. We will get returning homes fast in 2018 and we see now a potential for [50 million] (Ph) homes passed in the longer term.

Two, we have accelerated the rate of the user intake. Q2 posted a record number of 4G net adds and a record number of cable net adds. The net adds although the network build. And three, growth is slowly but surely coming back. This was our second quarter of sequential improvement and we expect the second half to be even stronger. The revenue follows the net adds. And fourth, we continue to deliver outstanding cash flow growth.

We still have a lot of work. We did that especially in Colombia, but the point for this quarter is that we are building up a lot of operational momentum and that is what makes the difference into the future.

And with that I'll hand it over to Tim for some color.

Tim Pennington

Thank you, Mauricio. So you just had talk about positive operational progress signs of broadly based recovery in Latam revenues, the margins were sustained, cash flow is on-track and as a strong [indiscernible] in equity free cash flow. And we also set this quarter to manage the balance sheet. So in short, Latam continues to trend in line with our expectations, which is why we are confirming our guidance. However, it is clear that Africa’s performance still materially negative. So we are going to be at the lower end of that outlook range.

Let me turn to the key financial metrics. Service revenue improved 24 basis points on Q1, we are still down 1.3% year-on-year. But this is lastly, because of regulatory headwinds in Colombia and those challenges in Africa. This is flowing through EBITDA. Although, cost discipline means margins were able to take up a little bit. First half CapEx was lower than last year even with the record rollout on homes passed in the 4G build. So we were able to record 4% improvement in our operating cash flow.

Let me start on service revenue. This is a slide that shows the bridge from growth in Q1 to Q2. As Mauricio said, we still have work to do, but it was a 24 basis points improvement. Five out of our six Latam countries, there were trend improvements ex-Colombia [indiscernible] paced in particular, I’ll start with also much improvement.

[indiscernible] both continue strong positive service revenue growth and Honduras got back to positive territory. Entering further south in Africa with difficult conditions in Chad now combined with the slowdown in [indiscernible]. And Colombia faced additional regulatory headwinds and I’ll talk about it on the next slide.

So what is our situation in Colombia. I think in short, it is positive home B2B and mobile is being offset by adverse regulatory impacts. We talks about the regulatory headwinds last quarter, NCR cuts came down and are now less than $0.05 per minute. But what we haven’t anticipated was the mandated tariff cuts for MVNOs and national roaming, which took effect at start of Q2.

This may not seen significant, but we have a much bigger share of this wholesale revenues in our competitors. So most of the year-on-year revenue decline is down to this regulatory tariff cuts. If you see from the slide, it represented 210 basis points of the year-on-year change. And that accounts for almost two-thirds of our reduction in EBITDA margin.

In addition, we are still carrying the impact of the discontinuation of the fixed wireless business resulting from the spectrum return at the end of last year. Now before leaving, I also want to make a point that we have pushed hard on sales and marketing, we have hired a thousand new sales agents to home, we have pushed much harder on mobile and acquisition hence our sales and marketing expenses are up 8% and this is a point here. This is being funded by reduced G&A costs.

Okay. Now we take a step back from Colombia. Latam overall had a decent quarter showing resilience of this business. The home business grew well across most geographies and Bolivia for example was up nearly 50%. Mobile data performed well everywhere and propelled Paraguay to the 4.5% service revenue growth we saw this quarter. And [indiscernible] which I highlighted a bit earlier. It has had a very tough time recently, but we started to see improvements. Service revenue was down just over 1% and that compares to down 9% two quarters ago.

Turning to Africa, I think on our last call, we told you that the conditions in Africa deteriorated substantially and of course [indiscernible] up in Q2. Chad continues to see substantial revenue impact from the sales tax and trends in Q1. And now we are seeing [indiscernible] barely achieving positive growth. And this is largely resulting from customer contraction following more stringent regulations on customer registration. However, we remain comfortably in positive operating cash flow territory. And we are confident that the Africa region will be fully equity free cash flow positive in 2017.

Our own look at how we did on cost management also in short, I think we are keeping good control of cost. OpEx in Latam was 1.5% low organically, Africa was flat and corporate continues to stay nearly 2% down year-on-year. Project heat is hopping up, lots going on here and we are well into do the various projects we have across the business. We are still targeting more than $200 million in savings, and you can see the impact is going through our margins, our cash flow. There are few examples here of what's going on, but basically we have lots of activity here.

Okay, let's turn our attention to group EBITDA, $535 million in the quarter and margin of 35.3% up 40 basis points on a year ago. Improvements in Latam EBITDA had also positive impact on FX, but as a slide demonstrates the impacts of the weaker performance in Africa really held the group back. The next slide tracks the rolling 12 month EBITDA margin which is a key take [indiscernible]. And ensure despite a tougher numbers in Africa, we have held the margin about 35%. The resilience that the business is showing through.

So as usual, we have got a few items to explain below the line on the P&L, and we have borrowed $50 million in respect to the 2020 bond redemption in the interest line. But the big movements were the swing of just under $90 million in others and associates. Note that these are largely non-cash movements, in others we have got FX losses on currency debt, whereas we had gains last year. While as the associates largely reflect losses on disposals and again combusting within that gains last year. As a result of these non-cash movements, pre-tax profits were slightly lower.

And Mauricio has made this points already on the cash flow. The evolution of our cash flow it is progressing very well, it's not being dampen by the accelerated level of investment in our commercial activity. And the first half equity free cash flow is up $82 million. we have talked about EBITDA, we have cash CapEx which is around $70 million lower, and lower CapEx and timing differences. Working capital which is despite being over $100 million in outflow was slightly better than last year. Cash taxes were lower and we expect the full-year to be similar to last year. And that's offset by cash finance charges and minority dividends.

Net debt was around $200 million shy of $4.4 billion. This is largely as a result of the dividend payments in Q2. You will recall that we paid the full dividend in May. And this is why net debt to EBITDA to kicked up a little bit to two times on a fully consolidated basis and 2.2 times on a proportionate basis.

Finally, I a note on the Colombia towers deal announced today. We will have a small positive impact on our leverage and as with Paraguay the [indiscernible] as the finance lease. In fact the Colombia towers deal is just grown of a number of examples of what we have been doing on the balance sheet. You will recall that we set a target of 40% local currency financing and we also went around three courses of the debt of the local level.

We also target around two-thirds of the debt to be fixed rate and an average maturity of over five years. With latest field with pretty close to these goals, the $300 million in Colombia was upstream and those proceeds will used to call the 2020 bond. I will not pursue the amount of head office financing down to 27% improve debt. With the towers deal in local currency financing Paraguay, we will also move to proportion of our local currency debt to around 37%.

That brings us to the end of our Q2 presentation and to summarize, we saw the best ever quarter for customer additions, another quarter of rapid build of our high speed data networks. And signs in five of our six Latam market is coming through in revenues. At the same time, we are maintaining cost in capital discipline. It is not with our challenge and it will not be a linear progression.

This quarter, the setbacks in Africa had a material impact on the group and that will limit our growth to revenue of our guidance. Plus our Colombia numbers were overshadowed by regulatory impacts. But fundamentally, we believe our Latam business is firmly on the right track and see positive underlying signs.

We will now take questions.

Bergae Telovisky

Good morning. Thank you for taking the questions. My first question is on towers. So obviously, you have done two tractions in Paraguay and Colombia. And you may just have about 8,800 own towers left in Latin America. First, I guess is this the right number. And also if you could share your thoughts on your plans with regards to those remaining towers. Whether we should expect more sale as big transactions and where do you have the largest concentrations of towers that are left?

Mauricio Ramos

It’s Mauricio, thanks for the question here. I think the number of remaining towers in Latin America is around 8,000 give or take and we can follow-up with that exact number. I’m just netting out of that number, the ones that we indeed have sold, counting for Paraguay and Colombia we should be around there. And on the second part of your question, our template is pretty clear and the kind of deals that we think make strategic sense for us to free-up capital and reallocated elsewhere. Going forward, you can expect us to be pretty strategic with peaks at right countries. Where the portfolios are right for in this monetization. And we will do it in this smart way in which we have done so far. So stay tuned.

Bergae Telovisky

Okay, great. On your HFC network build out, obviously, it’s picking up pace and you are tracking against the targets and probably ahead of your targets. Could you talk a little bit about penetration levels in broadband as if you are achieving maybe six to 12 months after the HFC build, and also about penetration levels in your most mature HFC market?

Mauricio Ramos

Yes, sure. I think the headline here is, we are tracking ahead of our own expectations and you have seen over the last two years since I joined increasingly becoming more and more confident with that cable rollout. If you recall initially, by far we could do 10 in the midterm as we make progress in both being faster on the deals and penetrating them just as we expected we would. And as I get to better and better understand the market and the potential embedded in those markets, I feel more and more confident is that we can build effectively about 15 million in the long term, which is massive and it's doubling the size of our already what is called a big build there.

We continue to hit the penetration levels that we have articulated to you, we typically get to or somewhere between 18% to 20% three years out. And three years out we are getting to 30 to 35. Now we don’t have new networks that is got old, but we are tracking pretty, pretty close to the numbers I just mentioned. Indeed, we did some back over the envelope, if you will on the chart that we showed, and that basically tells you that we are at 20% with the newer network. Which as I said by the way pretty darn good. You know those numbers are pretty darn good.

Bergae Telovisky

Right, and last question from me. Could you talk about your strategy for markets where you don't provide consumer wireless services like Costa Rica and Paraguay? I mean I guess they are smaller markets, but do you see a path to eventually having wireless ownership [indiscernible] market, do we need that? and what are the pros and cons of operating those assets versus monetizing them as part of your monetization process if you [indiscernible].

Mauricio Ramos

Great question. Yes, Cost Rica and Paraguay is small, there is the opportunities may arise. But, let me just focus on Costa Rica for a minute. In Costa Rica, we are effectively a typical cable operator, that's what we are there. And you can put two plus two together, there is a tried and tested model for our cable operator to enter the wireless space, absent building a network. And that seems to be a capital light smart way to grow about it.

There were just additional options in Costa Rica today actually, and the existing operators got spectrum. I think our approach in Costa Rica would be consistent with that of a cable operator entering a wireless in a market as a cable operator. And those is a template for that its being used in the U.S. and has been in Europe as well. That's I think where we are [indiscernible].

Bergae Telovisky

Thank you.

And moving on our next question is from Julio Arciniegas from RBC.

Julio Arciniegas

Hi, Mauricio and team, thanks for taking my question. So, currently first half organic growth revenue will be that is more or less 1% negative, but the company has confirmed the guidance, which is low single digit at revenue and mid-single digit EBITDA. So basically this require a very good second half of the year. What are going to be the driver of this growth that's one of my questions. And the other one is related to the timing of the deployment of 15 million homes. How should we think about the timing of this project. Thank you.

Mauricio Ramos

You bet. On first question, I’ll give you there the broader view. So I think, it is super important here and as there maybe some math involved, I’m sure Tim will have to add a little bit to that. Listen we are confirming our guidance and we are confirming our guidance, because our performance in Latin America is just dead on track. We are extremely happy internally about where the way things are panning out in Latin America. All the markets are hitting and all cylinders, Colombia is coming right behind that you heard me say that about Colombia, the revenue will follow the subscribers.

The other reason, the guidance is kind of at the bottom-end is because Africa is a little bit more challenging than we had expected, and we have to flag that. And you are right, we had acknowledged from very early on that this was a year that was back ended. I think we said out that loud and clear.

And the reason we feel confident on the second half is precisely, because the first half had so much operational momentum in it. And you heard me talk about that, but it is important for you to know that just about all the Latin American countries had a very strong Q2, five out of six financially and Colombia operationally had a really good quarter.

Last year, in most of our markets in the first half, we were down trended. This year, it’s the opposite Q2 was better than Q1 and that bodes well for the second half. Paraguay is hitting 4.5 with great momentum, Bolivia is not far behind Paraguay has great momentum and you had seen the net pick-up especially on cable in Bolivia or not in short of fantastic. And El Salvador and Guatemala, you have seen El Salvador recoup from last year. And that’s just significantly stronger momentum.

Also in the second half and you know this, we simply have easier comps. And it’s not just the operational momentum, it’s not the [indiscernible]. But in the second half of last year El Salvador was softening from the mobile network shutdowns, if you recall around the presence, Paraguay have the effect of the mandated paid a rollover that 15 in the fourth quarter actually I think.

And in Colombia, we took some headcount restructuring charges in the fourth quarter. So all of that makes for the second half comps to be a lot easier. But the key point and I’ll go back to this is that we have absolutely momentum into the first half going into the second half. Whereas last year was the opposite way and Q2 was better than Q1 operationally and financially for our markets. So we are tracking for a strong second half of the year.

Now before you sort of catch me on this one, in terms of our guidance. If we were to go into a second half that has this amount of operational momentum in terms of net adds. I think the only thing I would caution you towards is, we will not hesitate to take that growth. We will invest in order to get that growth, if we continue to have this kind of operational momentum in the second half. I hope, I have answered your question and Tim you may want to add a couple of thing there.

Tim Pennington

Actually, I think to be comprehensive [indiscernible] the same point about the momentum we have got. And to some extent the second half was a tough second if last year. So the comp is a little bit easier in the second half, but that doesn’t take anything away for the momentum.

Mauricio Ramos

And on the second one, Julio, listen, we have been, I think we have been cautious in terms of B2B and you heard me get increasingly comfortable with the rate of build. I think only a quarter or two ago I would say the a million is tough but that’s pretty the old machine. We are now 1.2. And we just got to make sure that that's continues to be a very well old machine. But don't expect our build rate to be significantly higher than that, it is massive to be building over a million homes per year across multiple markets. Given in my experience build the networks elsewhere this is many times that rhythm of build. So when will we get to 15 there is some back of evadable map on that.

Julio Arciniegas

Okay. Thank you very much.

Mauricio Ramos

You bet.

Sumit Dhaka

Yes, hi. Couple of questions please. Just back to the guidance quickly firstly. And I think the biggest split this quarter was in terms of EBITDA was Colombia rather than Africa. And in terms of sale a bit like Colombia has perhaps given the guidance run rate. what are your expectations for the margin that kind bounced back and from the 26% or so levels towards 30. Is that based into your thinking, that is the first question please.

Mauricio Ramos

Yes, listen on Colombia a little bit more color there. You have already heard me say that the key thing here is that there is a lot of noise in the numbers. And that noise has the regulatory elements that we have already alluded to, those are meaningful [indiscernible] the NVNO changed in regulation and national roaming towers and to shutdown of the wireless fixed network without those the revenue would have been growing. But the second key point here is that the time that operational momentum behind all of those net adds in Colombia which by the way are record. And I do recall, Colombia was losing subscribers a year ago. So now we are adding significantly.

Behind those numbers, there is obviously an investment, and Tim alluded to investments in sales force especially in the fixed business and we will continue to do into the second half. I think importantly missing from the ability to see underneath all of this dust is the fact that the competitive environment in Colombia remains quite stable. And this is different from the early part of last year. As you know our main competitor has backed off from mobile from regional price discrimination has much better.

You actually see that their results are actually quite positive. And you don't see that [indiscernible] yet because of their regulatory hits that we have alluded to and that's just quarterly dust if you will. And in cable, as we have alluded in the past, now all the operators are charging installation costs, all of these are signs of more stability in the marketplace. And the point here is that we now feel more confident to continue investing in Colombia.

Put us in the regulatory situation for a minute, our build program in Colombia is in track adding over a 1000 sales force basically to sale more of these fixed network. You are aware that we will be launching on a second half our next generation TV product, and we still like we are finally cracking the nut on cross-selling mobile to our fixed base, that's part of what you see in the mobile pick up in numbers and vice versa by the way fixed into our mobile base. So we are getting a lot smarter on - customer based management of our subscriber base.

The point here the strategic we are quite pleased with the way the Colombia is going even if some of the Q2 missed in EBITDA is a result of what we think is a Q2 over performance of subscribers. And that’s part of what is going on here. And that just is a good way for me to repeat what I just said, which of course Colombia. If we continue with this kind of momentum operationally, we won’t hesitate and I expect that you wouldn’t expect us to hesitate in investing and subscriber acquisitions for future growth. That is the tenant the key tenant of this business revenue follows net adds.

Tim Pennington

I would also, the Latam business overall was up $2 million sort of year-over-year. I use the word resilience a lot in my section and I do believe the business is resilient. So Colombia was weaker for the reasons [indiscernible] operational momentum part. And the rest of Latam was able to cover that and had extra couple of million dollars, Africa was down $10 million and that was a difficult for us to cover. And Africa descent Q2 last year, life is a bit harder for them. And I think when we look at our guidance and we look to where we are going in the second half and we had sort of anticipated that we would be making investment into Colombia.

And what has given us the confidence, if you like is strengthening of the market, the strength in Paraguay, Bolivia, the return in Honduras and in El Salvador. And the easier comps we have got specifically as Mauricio mentioned earlier, Guatemala, will no longer have the surveillance contract and in the Colombia we won’t have the big restructuring charge we took.

Sumit Dhaka

Okay. That’s very helpful. Thank you. Can I just follow-up with another quick one please. Just again on the fixed side in Latin America. The homes plus target is very helpful for thinking about framing the growth on B2C, and I think the market can sort of see that growth coming through. Where I’m a bit more unsure is on the B2B side and the trends have been a little bit weaker there sort of Guatemala one-off is not helping them at the moment. But what are the best premises to think about in terms of B2B growth going forward, slightly open questions, but if you could help that will be great?

Mauricio Ramos

No Sumit. I actually think it is very good question, because there is two bit of new businesses if you will. There is the large operation in the government business. And then on the other hand you have that at the small, medium and small offices kind of business. So today, we are heavily weighted towards the first business. Because Colombia has a lot of government contract in B2B and Guatemala and others still have a lot of government contracts.

As we build more and more network. We will have more of that steady, stable, predictable cable like B2B business, which is predicated on small offices and home offices. And we will continue to grow on the government contracts and the large operation contracts, because we have a large footprint in Latin America. But it will over the long-term be less lumpy than it is today.

The problem with the B2B business today and it’s a good problem to us. But it is, because it’s so heavily weighted towards government and large contract. It is very dumpy from quarter-to-quarter. If you go back, you do kind of a last 12-month, deal of our B2B business today, it is about 5% our growth rather in there. We don’t think that is the long-term goal we think its north of that, but it will keep you significantly as we build more cable network.

I hope that gives you a pretty strategic view of where we are going with this business. It is a predicated part of our cables build to transition that business more and more into a more stable cable like B2B business.

Sumit Dhaka

Okay, really helpful. Thank you.

Chris Grundberg

Hi guys, thanks. A couple of questions if I may. Just on the tower deal in Colombia. Just wonder if you could structure the mechanics just on the finance lease as it's been put into place. Can you give us the effective rate of financing on that. And then I guess just some comments if you can around how you think it's going to impact say personal FY’18 on both Colombian EBITDA and I know I guess group EPS. Any thoughts around that would be helpful. I have got a couple of follow up, but maybe we will start with that.

Mauricio Ramos

I'm going to put Tim on the hotspot.

Tim Pennington

[indiscernible] finance leases, the accounting loan that is pretty complicated actually. The net impact for this Colombia deal is very small impact on either the group numbers or Colombia numbers actually. That will be a little bit of extra debt that is recognized, we do it on a fair value basis, so it is not the subtraction of the $148 million we will receive. And there is a marginal benefit in leverage as I said in my remarks. It is again it's not going to be - it's very, very marginally positive.

And at group level for FY'18 it is not going to be an significant a EBITDA earnings, i.e. you see our earnings our EPS get bounces around by also some non-cash movement there. Sooner they will see the impact, again its mildly negative on either on EPS basis. But the effective financing rate is for this Paraguay deal is something less than around the 7% level. And it's actually we have got a good comp because of the same time we did the local currency financing.

So here we get effectively 12 year money at an effective rate of 7% whereas the five year money we have got from the bank these are the effective rate is north of 9%. So, we just look at it as a financing activity so that's a very good deal. But again it's a more strategic, more important plus in terms of flexibility the way we operate the business.

Mauricio Ramos

Yes, there is two reasons why I like this deal. One is we don't typically, and this have I access to a lot of book of currency denominated debt since we are doing a fantastic job and we told you about that and we try to maximize that. But this is one way to do that, because effectively we put these deals in local currency. So it's one way of adding local financing. That's one reason financial.

The other reason I like these deals is because it simplifies our operation. And that has a lot of meaningful impact in us doing our business. Especially in Colombia where we have complex networks. And that's part of the huge of project that we have talked about in the past is becoming a more nimble more capital light [indiscernible] and unlocking capital from areas in which we don't needed to be deployed.

So on top of this tower deals and you heard us talked about this, we are putting managed services deals just about everywhere in the region to simplify operations and focused on what we do best which as a customer, we now have put in place managed services deals in four out of our eight countries including Colombia. And those deals bring savings because they simplify what we are doing and that’s the second season for doing this kind of deals, which is more strategic than just financial.

Chris Grundberg

That’s great, thanks. Just on the topic, my next question was going to be on that unlocking capital as you say. But on the rollout, if you are increasing the number of homes passed. I’m just curious, as you say, having learned over the last couple of years more about, what the kind of addressable target going to 15 million homes now. Can you comment on how you seeing the shift in cost per home passed? And I guess what give you the confidence that 15 million is addressable from peers cost versus payback basis?

Mauricio Ramos

Yes. That’s great question. It goes right into the heart of what cable economics are. Probably provide a very good opportunity for me to address those. We are building these homes on the cost of the network that is at around $100 per home passed. Colombia is a little lower than that, simply because Colombia is lot more dense.

And the reason why that $100 per home is less than the number you see in developed countries and I have said this often is simply because very urban, very dense population, it is 99% aerial, so there is no dig in streets and that adds a lot of costs. And obviously deploying fiber cable is labor intensive and labor intensive is relatively un-expensive in our markets. So that $100 per home and we are tracking to that, a little south of that actually.

And then we penetrate long-term, you can do math somewhere between 30% to 35% of those has consistent with just about every rollout I have ever been involved with, it’s consistent with our own penetration. And the cost of adding a CPE to a connected household is somewhere in the $100 to $150, depending exactly on what CPE are deployed. And you have got the ARPU numbers for us on cable, which are around $30 per household. So with that, you got the cable economics built, quite clearly explained.

The difference is, these are marginal economics to us. The only place where we are a cable only operator is in Costa Rica. Everywhere else, we have already a very large established mobile business. Which means, we have a brand names. Which means, we have a mobile network. Which means, we have the retail outlets. Which means, we have the G&A and executive team. So the economics of table for us are marginal cable economics. i.e. we should be able to drive more of that EBITDA into the bottom-line, simply because we are already paying for a lot of the fixed expenses.

And the last point about the strategic nature of our cable rollout is that we are cable operator. So effectively, although, these are not going to be easily putting to the economic that I just described either its standalone or the converge economic. The fact is we are increasingly putting a lot of our traffic on that fiber, mobile traffic. So we are effectively building fairly future approved of mobile network, simply by building a lot of cable.

Look at what is going on in Bolivia, just, if you could, I don’t know, if we have given our visibility on Bolivia numbers. But we basically build, we were at about 100, I’m speaking out of memory here, so I could be correct 170,000 homes last year in Bolivia, cable homes. We are now 370, so we built about 200 and we added about 66,000. So on that is about 30% connect ratio. Why? Because the broadband penetration on Bolivia is less than 20% fixed broadband penetration, that’s a perfect example of a kind of opportunity and the economics that we are driving that. And if you look at the Guatemala number are very similar I just won't give you the same number yet again. Hope that helps.

Chris Grundberg

That's really helpful, yes. I'm just wondering specifically when you talk about $100 a home, that presumably doesn't change and you are saying the density is the same, the cost of rollout the next five million doesn't changed. I'm wondering to you are in anyway worried about the penetration rates, if you are moving down the income curve which I guess you probably are with the next five. Is there any risk on the penetration rate or the ARPU for those next five million homes?

Mauricio Ramos

Well here is the tried and tested. you are absolutely right that is the name of the game. But I have been playing this game for a long time now and I tried to explain in my remarks and probably didn't do a very good job at it, is the name of the game is you start to raising speeds so that your existing base has a more valuable product, and that allows you then to penetrate with lower speeds, the low socioeconomic segment of the population.

So you start hearing your product and trying to secure base higher and higher by offering more or a little or a little bit more of the existing price. And that's tried and tested cable broadband model and we have been doing in Latin America and Chile and Argentina and Puerto Rico for a while now. That's just tearing the market. Having said that the game is exactly that is trying to penetrate while holding average ARPU. And there will be a game of elasticity there for sure.

In terms of the cost part of the equation the densities in our markets do not changed when you penetrated the low socioeconomic segments of the population. If anything they get better in our market it’s the higher parts of the population that have the lower densities. It is the middle and lower middle income classes that have the more density. All you got to do is go take a little [indiscernible] and Bolivia, and you will see this played out. So the density plays in your favor even if the ARPU of course balances that equation. That's a lot of our cable economics there. I hope that answers your question.

Chris Grundberg

That does indeed. thank you very much indeed.

Lena Osterberg

Yes hello. I just want to ask a little bit about Colombia. Do you expect now that you have a full quarter of effect in Q1 so that the margin dropped to 6.65 the new level going forward, or should we see some additional headwind as you didn't have a full quarter effect. That's the first question. And then on Africa, do you fear that maybe you are under investing at the moments to reach your equity free cash flow neutrality and that's why you are losing a bit of momentum. That maybe damaging for the value of the business if you are trying to sell it. And then also, I was wondering a little bit what you plan to do with the proceeds from the Colombia tower deal, will that go towards - is that all being upstream to raise finance the 2020 bond? And final question sorry, overlap on mobile customers, your own mobile customers in your cable base, because you said that you are starting to up sell mobile to your fixed base. As you know to say something about triple play penetration or the percentage of the current cable base that also take your mobile services.

Mauricio Ramos

So I got to ask before we start answering. Do you have more questions Lena?

Lena Osterberg

I do, but understand [indiscernible].

Mauricio Ramos

Don’t worry, we got it, we got it. We wrote them down. So, why don’t we tackle the finance question first, because I think, it’s a straightforward answer.

Tim Pennington

Yes. I mean, the tower deal, let me firstly these things sort of roll, I think price of the proceeds [indiscernible] immediate impact on the Paraguay deal, we are still kind of closing that. So we haven’t anything to pay off 2020 fund, in fact the $300 million loan we did in Colombia, that was to repayments company loan from Millicom. And that’s what we have used to be repay the 2020. Obviously, it’s a joint venture down these, so proceeds from this tower sale will be effectively reinvested back into the business.

Lena Osterberg

Okay.

Mauricio Ramos

Correct. So on to the others. On Colombia, the affect of the regulatory changes. Indeed, will stay for a little bit with the business. And it’s a one-time change about stays with the business. I think, the point we were making is really that it confuses the story and the underlying momentum. They take away a little bit of revenue and obviously make story line difficult to explain.

It is also difficult to explain why regulatory changes will actually handicap us, the challenger and somehow help the dominant player. But the more important point there, I think is that none of those changes really impact or affect long-term strategic story or our investment theory. If you look at what the MTR cuts do is, surely, they take away revenue. But they take away to legacy voice business, that we into the future are not focused on. The same with the NVNO that’s a non-strategic revenue line. So our investment thesis remains unchanged.

More important thing on Colombia with regards to margin, I think Tim made it quite well. We continue to drive improvements on our cost structure in Colombia. What we have done this first half is reinvest that in sales and marketing. And that is the momentum you see in Colombia. And going into the second half, we got momentum and we are adding sales forces to tap into that momentum.

Increasingly our Colombia business is a subscriber driven business, but it’s a cable business, increasingly it’s a postpaid business in Colombia and increasingly it is a cross-sell business with more revenue and more bundle revenue coming out of a single household, which makes all of that cash flow more and more stable.

So as I said earlier, if we continue to how this momentum into Colombia, I will not hesitate to reinvested in the second half into growth that will stay with us into the future, because it is more stable, more subscriber driven. And I hope that’s really helpful. And tied to that is actually your question on cross-selling, which I alluded to that.

As I know, our Colombia market by well is an interesting opportunity in Colombia in which we have higher market share in certain areas in fixed and higher market share in certain areas in mobile. The quick for us is to quickly build networks that support each other and allow us to cross-sell mobile into fixed and fixed into mobile.

And that’s what I meant, when I said cross-selling vice versa. Plus you fast forward strategically Colombia, we will have situation similar to the rest of the countries we operated, in which we have the ability to cross-sell our bundle if you will. Running out of breath here. So Africa. There’s no doubt. I think in the Africa, the question is, [indiscernible] this last quarter, we invested CapEx with the rate of 18%.

That is higher than we're investment in Latam even there are some specific issues in Africa. In Chad we talked about that sales tax revenue, in fact the Chad business is doing okay underlying but [indiscernible] sales tax effects both revenue that we can report and an EBITDA. And ally to that was the customer registration requirements in terms of [indiscernible] which as required as to disconnect certain customers and also more importantly involve a much more concentrating registration process reducing our rate of growth there.

So I don't think it needs to do with under investment. I think the investment is fine it's progressing. I think these are specific issues in two markets which are predominantly regulatory inspired but has affected the quarter.

Tim Pennington

So last points on that just Lena so that you best assured. We fulfill the deal operating and free cash flow [indiscernible] in 2016, we are on track for the 2017 equity free cash flow promise. And that would give us with regards to Africa portfolio value that's the way I look at it. And it would allow us to continue with our strategic focus in Latin America. I think we now go for it.

Lena Osterberg

Okay. I'm not going to ask anymore. Thank you.

Tim Pennington

Thank you.

Mauricio Ramos

Thank you. And we have time for one more.

Mauricio Ramos

Well, thank you everybody for being with us today. And I hope you have heard how positive we are internally about our strategy of really, really working. We have absolute confidence internally that it is working. As a matter of fact we are very reassured with the net adds that we are having, and the good net adds that we are having.

We are also think that we can deliver those more efficiently, it is giving us the ability to invest in the business for growth into the future within the same CapEx envelope and that's what is driving the net equity free cash flow. So we think we have got the right mix, we the right mix and it's really working. And as I said internally often, subscribers follow the networks, revenue follow the subscribers and that's the path we are in. Thank you very much.

