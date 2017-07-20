Citigroup Has Done It

Citigroup (NYSE:C) has just declared its dividend and I have to say, "finally." What do I mean? After facing such financial calamity for so many years and having to pass all sorts of government tests, the company had recently begun to pay a 'real' dividend. However, now things are getting interesting as the bank has now just DOUBLED its dividend. That is right, a 100% increase. This is absolute music to my ears as this is one of the first stocks I ever recommended here at Seeking Alpha five years ago in the summer of 2012 at $26.28 per share. Believe me, back then the name was only allowed to pay a paltry penny per share. Now we are up to a very healthy $0.32 per share. Now look some want to dwell in the past pre-crash and pre-Great recession. It does no good to do this. The stock and the company might as well be considered completely different than what we had 10 years ago. This 100% increase to $0.32 per share is payable August 25th to shareholders of record August 7th. With this hike the dividend is now $1.28 annually, bringing the yield up to 1.9%.

So how was the company able to do this. Well government requirements aside, it comes from quarter-after-quarter of solid results. Take a look at the just reported earnings. The outperformance relative to expectations was quite clear. The bank delivered a top and bottom line beat against analyst estimates. That is a win. This quarter was strong and revenue was up year-over-year. Citigroup had seen a few quarters with declining year-over-year revenues so this was a big plus. Revenue came in at $17.9 billion rising 2% year-over-year and beating consensus estimates by $530 million. Adjusted net income was $3.9 billion which translated to $1.28 in earnings per share. This was a beat of $0.07.

Let be also point out that as a whole, the company has consistently reduced expenditures. While in this last quarter expenses rose, they were up less than 1% from last quarter and they were up 1% from a year ago, coming in at $10.51 billion. But once again in this quarter the company saw an improved efficiency ratio and among the top in the sector on this key metric. This critical metric came in at 59%, rising slightly from last quarter thanks to expenses rising, but this is still incredibly solid. Further loans and deposits continue their path higher. The bank is delivering.

While Citigroup is definitely not as strong as some of its peers, it is still attractive on a valuation basis. With this dividend hike, the yield is a bit more on par with other banking majors. While there is a long way to go, I see the dividend moving even higher next year. The expansive buyback will help drive earnings, and a dividend helps pay you while you wait for growth. I like the name under $60 if it gets there.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.