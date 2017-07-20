A Deep Dive Into BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust's Portfolio

I calculate the yield to maturity, bond price, and effective duration for each of the 134 bonds in BBN's portfolio and provide a worksheet.

Public sources, including CEFConnect, Morningstar, and Blackrock, have confusing data about key portfolio characteristics such as yield to maturity, duration, and bond price.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal America Bond Trust (BBN) is the largest and highest-yielding closed-end mutual fund that specializes in Build America Bonds, a special class of taxable municipal securities issued pursuant to the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. In an earlier article (“Build America Bonds: the Impact of Yield Chasing”), I warned about the potential risks to these funds due to low net asset value discount and high interest rate sensitivity.

In this article, I show that for the average investor, finding disclosure about some of the key bond-related metrics can be confusing due to the rather limited and non-standardized disclosures required of closed-end bond funds.

So let’s see what different data sources report on key risk and yield metrics for BBN.

CEFConnect and Morningstar

First, let’s look at CEFConnect. Under the tab “Porfolio Characteristics,” it reports an Average Coupon of 10.60%, Average Maturity of 34.36 years, but sadly no YTM. Interestingly enough, neither Average Coupon nor Average Maturity look right, which we’ll get to later.

Next, let’s try Morningstar. Under the “Portfolio” tab, we can see a weighted average coupon of “7” (sorry, folks, no decimals reported here), and weighted average bond price of $119. Sadly, there is no mention of yield to maturity.

For duration, they report an unadjusted duration of 7.30 years, and a leverage adjusted duration of 11.62 years. So these are starting to look more plausible, but let’s investigate further.

BlackRock

BlackRock provides a fact sheet and a website summary. First, at their website, we found the following as of July 19. Here, they show YTM of 6.51%, average coupon of 10.17%, weighted average maturity of 32.24 years, and effective duration of 11.07 years.



BlackRock’s latest fact sheet is from March 2017 and can be found at this link. The second page shows portfolio characteristics including yield to maturity of 6.85%, effective duration of 10.97 years, and weighted average life [WAL] to worst of 24.23 years (it looks like they mistakenly labeled this as a percentage).

Below is my summary of what the various data sources list for maturity, duration, and YTM:

Source Maturity (NYSE:Y) Duration (Y) YTM (%) Coupon (%) Bond Price CEFConnect 34.36 10.60 Morningstar 34.36 11.62 7 119 Blackrock website 32.24 11.07 6.51 Blackrock factsheet 24.23 10.97 6.85

Deep Dive Into BBN Holdings

After reading these different data sources, something didn’t look right to me. First, CEFConnect’s coupon looked too high. In the 2008-2009 time period when the BAB’s were being offered to the market, most were paying coupons in the 6% to 7% range at issuance. There were a few higher-rate, but those would not have been enough to move the average coupon over 10%.

Second, the yield to maturity looked high. A quick scan of some Build America Bond CUSIPs indicated that individual bond YTMs were clustered in the high 4s to low 6s, so I didn’t think that a weighted average portfolio of these type of bonds could reach 6.85%.

Two phone calls to BlackRock did not help clarify matters, as the phone representatives read from a script along the lines of:

Yield to maturity is calculated as the discount rate that sets the present value of the bond’s future cash flows equal to its market price. For bonds that are callable, we used the yield to worst.

I have to say, they train them for consistency at BlackRock, as I got the same speech from both representatives. Unfortunately, they were unable to answer questions about how a portfolio YTM could be higher than the component bond YTMs.

So I decided to verify this for myself. As the different data sources varied, I figured the only way to convince myself of the YTM and duration was to look at each of the 134 individual holdings listed in their portfolio.

I used the latest semiannual report from January 31, 2017, as the main data source. In that report, they helpfully report details about the issuer, coupon rate, maturity, par value, and market value for each of the 134 distinct bond holdings in the BBN portfolio. An example follows below:

Armed with this information, one can calculate duration and YTM. The bond’s yield to maturity can be calculated using Excel’s YIELD function, and the duration can be calculated using the MDURATION function.

So I entered all 134 holdings into excel and calculated the price, YTM and duration for each of their holdings. The results are pictured below, and I make my excel sheet available on my OneDrive.

Using market-value-based weightings (par-value and duration weightings are very similar), I get an average coupon of 6.47%, WAL of 24.8 years, average bond price of $118, YTM of 5.19%, and a duration of 12.6 years. These numbers look more in line with the current prices and yields in the Build America Bond market.

Analysis of BBN

Distributions

The current gross income of the BBN portfolio is $110 million a year. This is calculated using the average coupon rate of 6.41% times par value of $1.726 billion. The net asset value is $1.3 billion ($2 billion in gross market value less $704 million in short-term loans), which means the gross investment income yield is 8.52%.

Management fees are $12.6 million (0.91% of NAV), and interest expense is running at about $7 million (0.54% of NAV). This results in net investment income of $91 million a year, or about 7%, which compares very favorably to the 7.06% distribution in their factsheet.

Future Amortization of Premium

Due to the lower interest rate environment compared to 2009-2010, most of the bonds in BBN’s portfolio are selling at a premium. I calculated a weighted average premium of 18%. Assuming that this premium is amortized over the weighted average life of 24.8 years, this is an erosion of 0.72% in the gross bond value every year. Because of the 35% leverage, this translates to a 1.12% a year decline in the NAV as these bonds will trend towards par as they approach maturity.

Interest Rate Risks and Impact of Leverage

If the true YTM of the portfolio is 6.85%, then this looks like a low-risk and sustainable distribution. But the portfolio is not really a $1.3 billion portfolio of bonds with a 6.85% YTM. BBN is actually $2 billion of bonds with a 5.2% YTM and a $700 million dollar loan, which is currently costing them 1%.

Consider a scenario where long-term rates stay the same (so the value of the municipal bonds doesn’t change) but short-term cost of borrowing increases from 1% to 3%. Now the interest cost goes to $21 million or 1.62% of NAV. Now the distributable net income rate is 5.92%. This drop in income can happen in a situation where there is no change in long-term bond rates, where all the rising rates are on near-term debt (illustration below).

Finally, let’s consider a case of a 50bp increase in long-term rates, which leads to a decline in value of the overall bonds of 6.3% (using my calculated 12.6 year duration). In this illustration, there is no change in income, as the short-term rates have been kept constant at 1%, and only long-term rates increased by 0.5% leading to a price impact. This leads to a 6.3% drop in the gross value of the portfolio, which is a 9.7% drop in the NAV.

Call Risk

Though I am not an expert on the call characteristics of the individual bonds in BBN’s portfolio, a commenter on my other article pointed out several Build America Bonds that had been called. This is an additional risk to BBN, as premium bonds that are called are only paid their par value. BlackRock reports that 33% of their bonds are callable in the next 5 years, with a total of 40% of the bond portfolio subject to calls anytime in their lifetime.

Conclusion

Bonds are complicated, and closed-end bond funds such as BBN even more so. Unfortunately, mandatory disclosures by closed-end funds are not particularly effective at communicating the risk characteristics of their portfolio in ways that are easily understood.

Closed-end bond funds disclose data on net asset value, NAV discount, and distribution yield in fairly reliable and standardized formats. However, for closed-end funds that specialize in bonds, the disclosure about key variables of yield to maturity, bond premium, and duration has not been effectively standardized in the industry, so it can be more challenging to understand the risk characteristics of the bond fund.

In the specific case of BBN, the largest Build America Bond closed-end mutual fund, we can see that the reported Yield to Maturity is much higher than the weighted average yield to maturity of the individual bonds. This is likely to do with how Blackrock deals with leverage, though I must admit that the specifics of their math escapes me.

In terms of what this means for my investment thesis on BBN, I reiterate the views of my earlier article as follows:

Built-in slow but steady drag on NAV due to amortization of bond price premium;

Price risk due to long duration and leverage;

No buffer from discount to NAV; and

Potential distribution cut due to rising short-term borrowing rates (this is a new bonus worry after my deep-dive analysis).

Now, I want to make a point that I think that BlackRock has done a fine job with the construction of BBN's portfolio, paying a manageable distribution from net investment income, and providing pretty good information about the details of their portfolio. I know, because I owned BBN from late 2013 to last week and received lots of high distributions (started at almost 9% if I remember correctly) and a capital gain of 27% as a nice bonus.

Where there is room for improvement is for more disclosure on the bond premiums, gross yield to maturity and duration (before leverage), and cost of leverage and hedging practices. This information can provide more insight, especially in markets where interest rate markets are starting to turn.

