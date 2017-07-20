Waiting For Guidance (Video)

American Express (AXP) continues to operate strongly and they are now done adjusting numbers due to cutting the Costco (COST) business. We were initially skeptical as they announced their $1 billion cost cutting program. However, they are saying that they can save even beyond that and have executed on the plans that they have produced recently. Management remains conservative on guiding earnings upward and are pushing it off until they get a full read through on the numbers.

The international business has shown strength which has produced a lower overall tax rate. This international strength was also seen by Citi (C) and JPMorgan (JPM) due to a stronger European economy and favorable currency moves. We expect full year earnings per share to come in at the top of the range, hopefully coming in above $5.80 per share.

AXP has a very disciplined team demonstrated by their staff on the credit side and by walking away from the Costco business. They have fared well given increased competition from Chase's higher end credit cards and AXP is following through with what they plan. We will have a macro webinar video on our YouTube channel for the second quarter soon. We hope you will tune in and enjoy!

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, JPM, AXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.