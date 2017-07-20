Vivus Settlement Could Clue In Orexigen Investors

The prescription anti-obesity sector has had its challenges over the years. After more than a more than a decade with no new treatments for obesity, three companies developed, received approval for, and launched anti-obesity drugs a few years ago. Investors thought that a new anti-obesity treatment was a "no-brainer" and piled into Vivus (VVUS), Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA), and Orexigen (OREX). Ultimately each company struggled in a big way to find enough patients to drive sales to respectable levels.

In Q1 of 2017 sales of Orexigen's Contrave were at about 18,000 scripts per week after launching a new campaign. This is a marked improvement from virtually all of 2016 and fueled a revival of sorts with investors. While the sudden spurt in script growth was good to see, the growth prospects from here are more muted.

The interesting news that Orexigen investors may want to read up on is the settlement between Vivus and Actavis. Actavis had filed an ANDA with the FDA in an effort to create and market a generic Qsymia. Vivus sued Actavis to protect its rights, and after years of legal maneuvering, has reached a settlement with the pharma giant.

The Vivus settlement essentially allows Actavis to begin marketing a generic version of Qsymia in 2024. Should Actavis want to launch earlier, a royalty will be paid to Vivis.

Actavis mas made similar overtures regarding a desire to make a generic Contrave. As a result, Orexigen had to initiate litigation against Actavis in order to fend off the threat. At one stage the company received a favorable ruling about definitions that the stock reacted well to. That stock move on a small ruling, combined with a recent dip in Orexigen share price gave me reason to re-visit the Orexigen story and inform investors of a possible trading catalyst that could develop.

The Thought Process

The branded anti-obesity sector has had severe challenges gaining market share in a manner that impresses the street. Actavis is likely well aware that the branded anti-obesity sector is not the "hot-ticket" item that it was once thought to be. Actavis is a pharma giant that had the ability to outspend, out wait, and drag out the matter relating to both Vivus and Orexigen. Actavis decided to agree to a settlement that allows it to produce a generic Qsymia 7 years from now. If Actavis decides to start early, Vivus will get a royalty. The fact that Actavis settled demonstrates that the stance of Vivus had some strength and merit. By extension, the stance of Orexigen could very well possess similar strength. It is possible that Actavis sees more value in a generic Contrave than it does in a generic Qsymia If Actavis settles with Orexigen, it could remove an overhang that has been with the company for a few years now. If Actavis does not settle with Orexigen, the overhang will remain, but it will be clear to those watching that Actavis sees value in the sector.

Essentially, the settlement between Actavis and Vivus could develop into a catalyst of sorts for Orexigen. The problem with the thought process of this catalyst is that we investors have no way to know if it is days away, weeks away, or whether or not it will ever happen. This begs the question of what a workable strategy may be.

Orexigen has a 52 week low of $1.74. It has a year to date low of $2.32. It is currently trading at about $2.50. The 52 week high is over $5.00 per share. Essentially, the potential strategy here is very standard. The stock has been in a downward trend since February and recently dipped to its 6 month low. The equity bounced off of that low, which would demonstrate a level of support just below current trading levels. The Actavis issue could provide a catalyst assists the equity in an upward trajectory that it may be starting anyway. If the catalyst comes, great. If it does not, you have at least some confidence that the equity bounced off of recent lows.

In my opinion, a company like Actavis looks at individual drugs as well as sectors. Contrave is the leader in branded anti-obesity, but the sector struggles to gain growth. Perhaps Actavis will simply make the business decision to propose a settlement similar in nature to what it and Vivus agreed to. At a minimum, this Vivus news is something that Orexigen investors should be aware of. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in Orexigen or Vivus

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.