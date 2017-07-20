Smart Beta Investing (Part 1): Which Factors To Use?

Let’s start with a brief historical overview of factor investing. We will intentionally skip a lot of details and try to focus on a bigger picture. You will see why we do that later in this article:

In other words, in 1960’s a few scholars developed a framework comprising of a single factor (i.e. beta). By early 90’s, two additional factors were added to the list (i.e. size and value). By late 90’s, one more was added (i.e. momentum) bringing a well-publicized list of factors to four. And, finally, a couple of years ago, “profitability” (is this just another name for “quality”?) and “investment” (effectively, CapEx intensity) was added to the list.

So, do we have five factors that we believe into? No, of course, there are many more factors, but we are just limiting the focus here to very well-known / well-researched factors. However, even limiting our focus to those five factors, we run into some peculiar issues. Namely, when Fama and French introduced “profitability” and “investment” factors, “value” factor lost its statistical power. In reality, five-factor model, effectively, became a four-factor model (beta, size, profitability, and investment).

This is one of the examples that adding an ever increasing number of factors into your arsenal might not be a good idea. There is a statistical phenomenon when you keep on adding more and more independent variables to a regression model that regression model starts losing “credibility”. Instead of explaining statistics, let me explain it differently. Would you think that investing in high-quality value stocks was a key in the success of Buffett or mix of “profitability” and “investment” factors?

There are few who argues that introduction of “investment” factor was a little bit over the top. Do you really think that we’ll give up “value” for “investment”? I don’t want to argue for or against this point. I just want to highlight that if we are running into issues with the five-factor model, how can we develop conviction to leverage over 200 factors that were introduced to the public (this number is likely to be much higher among actual practitioners).

Unfortunately, I don’t have a clear answer whether factors other than size, value, quality, momentum (refer to Carhart’s model) and yield (refer to Jeremy Siegel’s works) could drive alpha generation in a long-term. You might want to explore less “traditional” factors and see if you can develop the conviction that they will work in the future (or is this just magic of data mining?).

One, however, might find beneficial to focus on factors that have been validated and re-validated by many academics and practitioners both using cross sectional backtesting (“traditional” factors work not only in the US) and out-of-sample regressions (“traditional” factors work not only in reviewed periods; i.e. they are unlikely to be the result of data mining). Here are those high conviction factors:

Beta (Of course, Beta! It does not generate alpha, but it captures underlying market return) Size Value Quality Momentum Low volatility Yield

Each of the seven factors individually have been tested/researched extensively. If you have an interest in reading more about those factors, I have included hyperlinks (shameless plug; hyperlinks will take you to my earlier articles). Please note that I’m not suggesting that combining above-mentioned seven factors into one regression model will provide a statistically reliable outcome. Similar to the issue that Fama-French run into with their five-factor model, combining those seven factors in single regression is likely to show that some of the factors might lose their potency in a combination with others. I will cover the topic of combining factors in future articles.

By the way, above-mentioned factors are merely those that I found personally to have compelling characteristics. Readers likely will have other preferences or suggestions; please, share those in the comments section below.

Conclusion

Earlier in this article, I’ve mentioned that I’ve intentionally skipped some details about the history of “factor investing”. My goal was to show how something that started off with one single item (factor) grew up to encompass the large list. Well, does it even matter how many such factors are out there (by the way, theoretically, there are an infinite number of such factors and combinations of factors)?

No, what matters is that this dynamic should give you a pause and make you consider “a bigger picture” question. Do I need to know all the factors that are currently in fashion to generate alpha? Are those “new” factors likely continue to generate alpha in a long run? Are there a clear and reasonable explanation for why those “new” factors work?

While you are searching answers to above questions (which might take some time; actually, a lot of time), I suggest that you, in a meantime, just stick with high conviction factors. Those “old-fashioned” factors. The odds are in favor of time tested factors, not the ones that emerge today just to see being arbitraged away tomorrow. We’ll discuss this topic of sustainability of alpha through factor investing in the future articles.

