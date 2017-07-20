10-Year TIPS Auctions With A Real Yield Of 0.489%

Market reaction to the auction is trending negative, with yields rising and the TIP ETF falling after the auction's close.

The U.S. Treasury just announced that its auction of a new 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security - CUSIP 9128282L3 - resulted in a real yield to maturity of 0.489%. This is an after-inflation yield -- TIPS balances rise and fall with inflation until maturity.

The coupon rate was set at 0.375%, and that means buyers at today's auction got the new TIPS at a discount, about $98.34 for $100 of par value. The after-inflation yield of 0.489% was the highest for any 9- to 10-year TIPS auction since January 2016, but just barely. A similar auction in March 2017 resulted in a real yield of 0.466%.

Just two weeks ago, 10-year TIPS yields had inched up to 0.66%, according to the Treasury's daily estimates. But news last week of the Federal Reserve's 'caution' in raising future interest rates sent yields lower. In addition, central banks in Europe and Japan decided Thursday to hold yields at extremely low levels.

Inflation breakeven rate. With a 10-year nominal Treasury currently trading at 2.25%, this new TIPS gets an inflation breakeven rate of 1.76%, meaning that it will outperform a nominal Treasury if inflation averages higher than 1.76% over the next 10 years. This is an attractive number, in my opinion, and it added to the appeal of this new issue. Here is the 10-year breakeven trend over the last seven years:

Reaction. Although TIPS yields remain historically low, a 10-year TIPS with an after-inflation yield of 0.489% is attractive versus a 10-year nominal paying a flat 2.25%. I wanted to be a buyer at this auction - since I just had a 10-year TIPS mature - but I passed when I saw the yield would drop below 0.50%. This TIPS will be reopened in auctions in September and November.

Although the yield came in right where it looked likely to at mid-morning, the TIP ETF traded lower immediately after the auction, indicating higher yields and a negative reaction to the auction. (The TIP ETF had been positive up until the auction.) This is usually an indication of weak buyer demand.

Here's a look at the nine-auction string of real yields below 0.50% for 9- to 10-year TIPS. Although today's yield wasn't 'horrible,' it wasn't desirable enough for me to pull the trigger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.