Disney Is A Buy, But Not Because Of Spider-Man

It’s time to start buying Disney (DIS) for the right reasons.

Media stocks have been hit by negative sentiment over the past couple of months as concerns over cord cutting hit traditional cable TV providers. Disney is no exception; its July 13 close was S104.29, down 10% from a 52-week high of $116.10 last April 27. Other media stocks have shown comparable, if not larger declines during the same period, despite the major stock indices posting new record highs during the same period. The cord cutting problem afflicting media companies won’t go away soon as these companies, including Disney, try to cope with declining subscribers for their traditional cable and satellite TV service, and at the same time transition to a less profitable digital online TV service.

The industry wide cord cutting problem and Disney’s own struggles with its ESPN unit are factored into the current share price.

So why buy Disney?

Compared to other media companies, Disney has the most diversified business and arguably the best content portfolio in the industry. Over a similar period, Disney’s price drop of 10% appears modest compared to Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) which declined by 15% and Viacom (VIAB) which fell by 26%. All three companies were affected by the loss of subscribers and reduced subscription income resulting from the cord cutting phenomena but Disney’s lower revenues from its Media Networks (which included ESPN) were cushioned by higher revenues from its Parks and Resorts and Studio Entertainment. Their latest 10-Q filing (May 9, 2017) showed that six-month Media Networks operating income was down 3% or $126 million from last year’s comparable period, but Park and Resorts operating income for the same six-month period was up 16% or $255 million.

Although cord cutting will continue to be problematic for cable TV providers, Disney, with its excellent management and diversified business segments, is in as good a position as any to surmount this problem. The recent cost cutting and layoffs at ESPN are indicative of one direction which Disney is pursuing as it attempts to address the loss of subscribers and high operating costs. The other is a repackaging of ESPN to take advantage of cheaper internet TV services. There have likewise been suggestions that Disney should entertain a possible sale or spinoff of ESPN, but so far there have been no clear signals that Disney is seriously considering the idea. Disney’s modest price decline relative to other media stocks is a good indicator of how the market perceives the company’s capability to weather the dark cloud overhanging the cable TV industry.

To Clarify a Misconception

Disney arguably has the best content portfolio in the entertainment business. Disney (through Walt Disney Studios) owns Walt Disney Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney’s track record in Hollywood for consistently producing good movies is enviable with its Beauty and the Beast and Guardians of the Galaxy 2 releases among the top grossing movies so far in 2017. Unfortunately, despite Spider-Man joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney won’t earn any ticket revenues from Spider-Man: Homecoming whose box office receipts have already exceeded $472 million worldwide (as of July 19). Disney’s partnership deal with Sony cedes all box office revenues on the Spider-Man movie to Sony, however, all merchandising revenues from the sale of toys, action figures and the like will go to Disney.

Disney could earn substantial merchandising revenues from the Spider-Man: Homecoming movie, even though it will not earn anything from the movie’s ticket sales. Unfortunately there are no reliable estimates of the incremental merchandising revenues Disney can earn from this movie. In 2014 however, it was reported that Spider-Man retail global sales reached $1.3 billion.

Disney and Sony’s partnership deal further allows Disney to use the Spider-Man character in some of its upcoming Marvel Studios movies such as Avengers: Infinity War which is scheduled for a 2018 release. The popularity of the Spider-Man character is expected to further boost ticket sales of the new Avengers movie which will include the Spider-Man character in its superhero lineup. Unlike Spider-Man: Homecoming, box office revenues of the new Avengers movie will go to Disney.

Dividend Overview

Current dividend yield is 1.4%. From a level of $0.59 in 2011, Disney’s dividend payout has increased to $1.56 in 2017. Payout ratio is comfortably low at 27%.



Conclusions

The sell-off on media stocks has provided a buying opportunity on Disney shares which are off 10% its 52-week high. At the current levels, the stock is attractively priced and should be bought for its long-term growth prospects given Disney’s diversified interests and its attractive content portfolio. It currently trades at 15.5X forward P/E.

Overall profitability should not be significantly diminished by the cord cutting problems of the media industry, nor ESPN’s performance drag on income, as revenues from Disney’s theme parks and movie related businesses continue to improve and should mitigate any problems coming from underperforming business segments. Disney’s capacity to maintain a regular dividend payout should be unaffected.

