Chesapeake Not Positioned To Benefit From Coming Natural Gas Rally

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has a hedging strategy in place that will keep it from being a major beneficiary of a potentially strong rally in natural gas prices between now and the rest of the year. As can be seen below, Chesapeake has already hedged 71% of its projected natural gas production for the remainder of 2017 with a swap at $3.04 per Mcf:

Right now natural gas futures prices on the NYMEX for the remainder of 2017 are averaging $3.17 per Mcf, ranging from $3.07 to $3.31 per Mcf. This means Chesapeake is already $.13 out of the money on its hedges for 71% of its projected natural gas production for the remainder of 2017. Only a quarter of Chesapeake's natural gas production is positioned to benefit from what looks like a potentially strong upward move in natural gas prices between now and the winter. How natural gas prices trade in the winter will be highly dependent on how cold or warm the upcoming winter turns out to be.

The EIA released its weekly natural gas storage report this morning and natural gas storage is now just 141 Bcf above the five-year average through July 14, 2017. Storage levels are still 299 Bcf below last year's all-time record storage pace. Based on this week's sweltering weather it appears next week's storage report should also be very bullish. This may bring natural gas storage levels even closer to the widely followed five-year average, which is pictured below:

The blue line above is current storage levels. The black line is the five-year average. And the grey shaded area represents the upper and lower storage ranges for the last five years. Two factors other than weather will help continue to drive natural gas storage levels toward the five year average. First, the United States turned into a net exporter of natural gas for the first time this Spring. The second factor is natural gas production has declined in the first half of 2017 compared to the first half of 2016.

Declining natural gas production and increased exports will continue to create favorable conditions for natural storage reports for the remainder of this year compared to last year. However, the big bullish factor for 2017 storage levels versus 2016 levels will be weather. Here is a look at The Weather Channel's forecast for temperatures for Fall 2017:

The Eastern half of the country with the bulk of the nation's population is expected to have temperatures close to normal this Fall. The parts of the country with warmer than normal temperature expectations is not nearly as populated. And, Southern California and Arizona don't have a lot of demand for heating in the Fall.

Normally natural gas investors are not that excited about normal temperatures. However, compared to last year normal temperatures will be very bullish. The NOAA ranked November of 2016 as the warmest on record for the contiguous United States over the last 123 years. It ranked October the third warmest on record. Natural gas demand in the back half of the Fall depends are lot more on heating demand rather than cooling demand. Warm temperatures in the Fall are bearish for storage reports.

By comparison the temperatures expected this Fall will be very bullish compared to last Fall. Additionally, in 2015 October was the fifth warmest on record and November was the 15th warmest on record. Those two years are skewing the five-year average for Fall temperatures to be quite a bit warmer than normal. This means normal temperatures this Fall will not only be bullish versus last year, but also versus the five-year average.

While Chesapeake is not positioned to gain much in the way of enhanced cash flow from rising natural gas prices in 2017, longer-term it is very well positioned to benefit from higher prices. Chesapeake has driven average drilling and completion costs in the Marcellus down to $2.10 per Mcf. It has also driven down drilling and completion costs in the Utica and Haynesville to $2.50 per Mcf. Higher natural gas prices could enable Chesapeake to sell some of its natural gas acreage to fund its major oil discovery in South Texas. The bottom line is investors looking to play potential near-term rising natural gas prices in 2017 should consider an alternative to Chesapeake Energy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.