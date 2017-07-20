3M: Place Your Bets

Photo credit

3M (MMM) has been on fire this year - as you can see below - given the run from $175 to $212. I said prior to the Q1 report that MMM shares were too expensive based upon its ability to grow into the then-current valuation but an outstanding earnings release had me changing my tune. The stock is up another $16 since that time and is within a breath of its all-time high heading into the Q2 report, due out in just a few days. Given the continued rise in the stock price, expectations are high but can 3M deliver yet again? Here are some things I'm watching.

We'll begin with the chart and as you can see, February proved to be the launching pad for a huge rally. The stock bottomed at $171 in early February as the shares were testing the 200DMA. That test proved very successful and the stock hasn't looked back since. It has been making slight consolidations towards the rising 50DMA during this time frame but no serious pullbacks have occurred. In short, this has been a very one-sided rally.

The good news for longs is that the momentum indicators continue to be overbought on rallies and cool down during consolidations, a pattern we've seen repeated a handful of times this year. That's very healthy and after the current consolidation, it certainly looks like MMM wants to go higher again. The next stop is a retest of the $214 high and should it break out over that high, the rally will almost undoubtedly continue, barring some shock that jolts the bulls from their positions. In other words, the chart looks terrific and as long as the earnings report is good, the rally should continue on.

But what about the earnings report could derail the rally? MMM - in order to justify continuous new highs - needs to produce some decent revenue growth and we also need to see margin growth. Q1 was what amounts to a blockbuster in terms of revenue growth for MMM at nearly 4%. Analysts have MMM at 2.6% for Q2 and that's good news; lower expectations are always a good thing and it seems estimates have not been swayed by the excellent Q1 report. That makes it more likely that MMM can meet or beat expectations and provide fuel for the rally to continue. The Consumer segment was the weakest by far in Q1 while every other segment produced a revenue gain and, importantly, forex removed 90bps of revenue growth as well. Can MMM get Consumer on board? And what impact will forex have? These were the two drags on revenue growth in Q1 and if they still are, that will crimp Q2 results and indeed, for the whole of the year.

MMM's move higher for the past couple of years has been largely fueled by rising margins, something it has become absolutely outstanding at accomplishing. This is far more than a one-quarter story and I have no reason to think operating margins won't grow YoY again in Q2. The only problem with margins is that the market is expecting ever-higher margins because that is what MMM has given us. Should margins plateau at some point - they will - that could be a significant downside catalyst for the stock. MMM has been priced to perfection for a while and that has never been the case more so than it is now, so it cannot afford flat or lower operating margins. As long as that doesn't happen, the stock should be fine but if it does, I have to think some weaker bulls will head for the exits. MMM's valuation cannot sustain itself with margin expansion so this is the most critical piece of data that we'll get from the Q2 report.

The only problem going into the Q2 report that I see with MMM is the valuation. The company's performance has been strong and the Q1 report convinced me I was wrong about the fundamentals. The issue is that the shares are now going for almost 24 times this year's earnings for a company that is slated to grow EPS in the high single digit area for the next few years. And as I mentioned, with margins climbing ever-higher and revenue growth a bit challenging to come by, growing at those rates is only going to get more difficult. It isn't like MMM is coming off of some low base where EPS was depressed; this company is flying and it has to continue to set records to make shareholders happy. That works only until it doesn't but so far, so good.

As a result of the huge valuation, I'm still cautious on MMM going into the report. It seems to me that the stock is priced for perfection and then some and that opens the door for a negative surprise. Actual estimates are achievable so I don't think that's the problem. Rather, the problem arises because of the valuation; are investors expecting a beat for Q2? That would seem plausible given the price of the stock so I'm just not sure MMM can live up to the hype regardless of how good it is in Q2. I prefer positioning for earnings on stocks that have very low expectations but MMM is at the complete opposite end of the spectrum. We'll see what MMM can come up with but this looks like a high risk, low reward situation.

