Where Natural Gas Storage Is Headed And What We See

We explain below what the current outlook is and how fundamentals are stacking up.

Welcome to the "longer time horizon" storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Our weekly storage forecast reports only covers next week's storage forecast, so in this special edition of natural gas daily, we will be looking over the consensus's estimate for where natural gas storage will end in November 2017, and what we see.

Consensus Estimate

Readers can find the consensus estimate for November 2017 natural gas storage in this link. (Proceed to link --> in the "selected contract" section, find EIO - EIA End of Storage Index Future --> download the latest report)

(The report should look like the above picture.)

Source: ICE

According to the ICE settlement report, traders are currently expecting November 2017 natural gas storage to be around 3.79 Tcf. That's about 70 Bcf below the five-year average of 3.861 Tcf.

With 16 weeks left till judgment day (11-3-2017), where would natural gas storage end up?

Here's a look at how storage have fared so far in 2017 since injection season started:

As you can see above, since 4/7 week, we had total injections of 922 Bcf versus the five-year average of 1,046 Bcf and last year's 794 Bcf.

Translating this into weekly and daily figures (15 weeks in the data table above):

2017 Weekly and Daily - ~61.47 Bcf per week and 8.78 Bcf/d

2016 Weekly and Daily - ~52.93 Bcf per week and 7.56 Bcf/d

Five-year average Weekly and Daily - 69.73 Bcf per week and 9.96 Bcf/d

As you can see, while balances are tighter in 2017 versus the five-year average, they have been 1.22 Bcf/d below 2016's level.

What happens if storage builds at the same pace as the five-year average for the next 16 weeks?

There are 16 weeks left from the week ending 7/21 to the week ending 11/3 week. The five-year average total build over this time period is 1,029 Bcf. If 2017 storage sees the same builds as the five-year average, storage by November will end at 4 Tcf.

However, the probability of us reaching 4 Tcf this year is low considering we have storage estimates now till 8/11 week. And according to our storage estimates, the total injection from 4/7 week to 8/11 week will total 1,034 Bcf versus the five-year average total of 1,241 Bcf, or a difference of 207 Bcf. This is expected to widen by 83 Bcf from the current reported difference.

What's our forecast?

Our EOS forecast is currently 3.72 Tcf. In order to get to our forecast of 3.72 Tcf, total injection for the next 16 weeks would have to equal 747 Bcf or roughly ~47 Bcf per week or 6.71 Bcf/d.

The only way for injections to total this level from now till November is if injections for the next 16 weeks are equal or similar to 2016's total of 737 Bcf (7/21 to 11/3 week).

What's the likelihood of this happening?

Recent fundamental trends are showing signs of further tightening in the fundamentals. Power burn has been steadily increasing, while Lower 48 production lags. Below is a look at the daily implied balance in 2017 vs 2016:

Source: HFI Research

While some readers might disagree with our forecast, we think given the current fundamental trajectory, there's a good chance that storage will at least come in below the five-year average of 3.861 Tcf. In the likelihood that fundamentals are similar to 2016 levels, injection totals will see natural gas storage finish at our forecast of 3.72 Tcf.

