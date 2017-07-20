CymaBay Therapeutics' Strong Cash Raise Points To Near-Term Upside

Share price action through the recent secondary indicates further upside in the near term.

Initiation of a pivotal program could come sooner than expected, as a higher dose group appears not to be necessary.

The drug appears to be a real competitor to Intercept's Ocaliva, as seladelpar's efficacy appears to increase over time and confirmatory decreases in other measures were observed.

Shareholders of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) received welcome news when the company announced encouraging interim data from an ongoing phase 2 study of seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

CBAY data by YCharts

Patients with a high risk of disease progression who did not respond well or were intolerant to standard of care treatment ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) were treated with the 5mg or 10mg dose of seladelpar on a daily basis.

A measure of AP (alkaline phosphatase) values was utilized as a surrogate marker of disease progression. An interim analysis after 12 weeks of treatment revealed AP reduction from baseline of 39% in the 5mg dose group and 45% reduction for the 10mg dose. Additionally, 45% of the 5mg patients and 82% of the 10mg dose group possessed AP values of less than 1.67 times the upper limit of normal.

Figure 2: Robust decreases in AP (Source: Corporate presentation)

Confirmatory decreases in liver markers of cholestasis such as total bilirubin and gamma glutamyl transferase were also observed while treatment with seladelpar was also associated with improved inflammatory and metabolic biomarkers.

Figure 3: Reduction in other parameters of interest (Source: Corporate presentation)

The treatment appears to have a solid safety profile, with no serious adverse events or safety transaminase signals observed. Quite the opposite, transaminase levels continued to decrease over the course of treatment! Another factor in the treatment's favor was the absence of a signal for drug-induced pruritus.

With the FDA's blessing, the company plans to continue seladelpar treatment in the study for a longer term. Additionally, a 2mg dose will be tested to find the minimum effective dose while a higher dose group will not be necessary. The end result is that a pivotal program could be initiated sooner than anticipated.

Initial Thoughts

There exists a large valuation gap between the company's shares and those of competitor Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT).

ICPT Market Cap data by YCharts

CymaBay's seladelpar might actually be the better drug (in both terms of safety and efficacy), although obviously results should be taken with a grain of skepticism due to the low number of patients involved.

Pruritus (itch) was the most common symptom associated with the treatment utilizing Intercept's Ocaliva in its pivotal trial, occurring in 56% of patients receiving 5 to 10mg and 68% of patients receiving the 10mg dose. Other undesired side effects included fatigue, abdominal pain, arthralgia, thyroid function abnormality, and eczema.

A Strong Secondary

Management shrewdly took advantage of the encouraging news to raise cash, with 13 million shares sold in a secondary offering priced at $6.50. I enjoy analyzing activity in these events, as they often yield clues as to where shares will head in the near term.

CBAY Price data by YCharts

Based on how shares have reacted and not shown signs of weakness, I would say that demand is strong and the share price is headed north. Keep in mind that pricing in the mid to high $5s was expected.

Final Thoughts

This story reminds me quite a bit of when I identified Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) at $7, with the thesis being that the valuation gap as compared to GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) was going to close. In that thesis, I believed that the market capitalization difference should have been 1:8 instead of 1:30.

In this case, I believe that CymaBay could double from present levels and still be significantly undervalued. Ocaliva peak sales are estimated to be in the range of $1.6 to $8.6 billion, should it show efficacy in the NASH indication.

Earnings for the first quarter revealed a net loss of $5.4 million, with cash and equivalents of $23.4 million. Management previously projected it had sufficient resources to fund the next 12 months of operations, but after the current secondary offering, I expect investors needn't worry about further dilution until mid 2018.

Keep in mind it has another late stage asset in the form of arhalofenate, an oral, dual-acting treatment for gout. The company stands to receive a $10 million milestone payment in the near term from Kowa, as well as up to $190 million in sales and development milestones plus tiered double-digit royalties on sales of arhalofenate.

For readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story, I'd suggest initiating a pilot position in the near term. This is a very intriguing revaluation story, and as more analyst upgrades roll through and institutions establish positions, the share price could catch up to highs made in 2015.

After establishing an initial position, investors could employ a "buy the dips" strategy, taking advantage of volatility and any possible correction to add to their positions.

Risks include the possibility that future data for seladelpar disappoints Wall Street's higher expectations, clinical setbacks including safety signals, regulatory setbacks that could push out timelines for designing and implementing a pivotal trial, and competition. As stated before, in the absence of a partnership or other form of funding, future dilution is expected by mid to late 2018.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on due diligence and making trades. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.