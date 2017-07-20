Exxon Mobil: Buy Now

When we look at the total activity that has been seen in the global financial environment over the last year, it can be argued that the major standout has been the extreme decline in energy markets. This has put Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on the defensive once again, and many investors are wondering about whether it is time to throw in the towel on this dividend giant. But when we combine the changing interest rate outlook in the US with the extremely low valuations seen in the company, the outcome is a strong buy signal for investors that are able to enter long with patience and remain content with the elevated dividend that is offered by the company. These declines into the low $80s suggest that now is the time to buy XOM, as further extensions to the downside are unlikely.

The reasoning behind why energy markets have struggled as much as they have is something of a mystery. But many analysts seem to have become increasingly obsessed with the idea that the days of the bull market in oil are over and that it is only a matter of time before it becomes a useless commodity. The CEO of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) recently suggested that the need for oil will drop-off dramatically over the next 25 years, and British Petroleum PLC (NYSE: BP) actually went as far as to suggest that the death of oil will arrive on June 2, 2042. Of course, this will depend largely on the long-term success of companies like Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and their well-publicized promotion of electric car technology. But it will also depend on the longer-term trends in oil production, as there is more than transportation to consider when assessing the likely trajectory of crude prices over time.

That said, most investors are not basing their investment decisions over time frames that are this long. So if we are looking for dividend stocks that can enhance returns in the current market environment we will need to assess factors that are shorter-term in nature. Here, it can be argued that even with the mostly useless efforts of OPEC and other international oil producers to reduce supply levels, little has changed in the underlying trend. But a supportive interest rate environment at the Federal Reserve should create upside pressure in consumer prices that aids in the coming rebound for energy markets.

In the chart above, we can see that the dovish monetary policy stance that is now being promoted by the Federal Reserve ignores the clear upside trajectory that has been seen in price activity at the consumer level. So while consumers will not have the added credit constraints that are associated with hawkish interest rate policy, we could see stronger trends in consumer spending even as consumer prices are rising. This is a favorable context for oil, and a potential catalyst for energy companies that are still showing attractive valuations.

On a relative basis, XOM does not offer the same dividend yield as Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX), which now stands at 4.17%. But what we lose in dividends, we gain back in market valuation as CVX is currently trading at an extreme P/E multiple of 68.27. This is almost double the 33.69 valuations that is currently seen in XOM. Similar positives can be seen when compared alongside Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU), which is associated with a 45.69 P/E and a lower dividend yield at 3.18%. This puts XOM in a unique position for dividend investors who are looking to gain exposure to a potential rebound in energy markets.

Sideways trading activity has been the theme since February, and valuations in XOM seem to be magnetically attracted to the 80 level. Since the major declines have stopped, we can start to expect additional evidence of a reversal given the fact that we are seeing a bullish divergence using the Commodity Channel Index on the daily charts. We are holding near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 66.95, and this is the key support zone that investors can use to position long. This limited downside enhances risk-to-reward levels in very favorable ways and with quarterly reports showing quarterly revenue growth of 29.69 % on a year/year basis. Forecast earnings growth for Exxon Mobile is expected to show gains of 45.46%, far above the expectations for the industry as a whole which are currently seen near 28.16% and so the fundamental and technical outlook are lining up nicely for dividend investors ready to start building long exposure. The 3.81% dividend yield will continue to create an exceedingly rare opportunity given the current Fed stance, and so the evidence for buying XOM stock right now is looking more and more attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.