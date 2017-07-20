Cohu Has A Compelling Turnaround Growth Story That You Need To Know

COHU has a price target of $25 per share that offers secondary investors an upside potential of around 27.1% in the coming quarters.

There are several upcoming products in COHU’s pipeline that would help them continue the top line growth in coming quarters.

COHU’s Malaysian operation is the main catalyst behind their recent improvements in margin, which is likely to help scale net income if sales growth continues.

Since B. Riley reiterated a Buy rating on Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) on July 10, their stock price has increased from $16.32 per share and it is currently trading at $19.67 per share, representing an increase of 20.53% over the last ten-day period. After analyzing their recent financial performance in the last few quarters, we believe Cohu Inc.’s management has gotten their acts together and found a way to improve their internal efficiency. Given that several new products are in the pipeline that would help the company to increase sales in the coming quarters, we believe Cohu Inc.’s top line growth momentum would likely to be sustainable.

We believe Cohu Inc.’s stock price got the leg to climb further north as based on the current price target of $25.00 per share, it appears undervalued at the current price level. We remain optimistic about Cohu Inc.’s secular growth story and recommend that secondary investors increase their exposure to this company.

Cohu’s Recent Financial Performance Makes Us Optimistic

Figure 1: Cohu Inc.’s Stagnate Revenue Period Appears to Have Ended

Over the last five years, Cohu Inc.’s revenue curve had wild swings. At the end of 2014, Cohu Inc.’s quarterly revenue was above $90 million, which drastically reduced to below $65 million by the end of Q1 2015. Since then, Cohu Inc.’s management has struggled to deliver the growth, which they were able to deliver during 2014 that pushed the top line from $45 million at the end of Q4 2013 to over $90 million, a 100% increase, by the end of Q4 2014.

Since Q1 2015, Cohu Inc.’s revenue ranged between around $65 million to $75 million only. However, in Q1 2017, Cohu Inc.’s revenue came out at $81.01 million, highest in the last two years, which came out 23.29% higher compared to $65.78 million in Q1 2016.

Figure 2: Cohu Inc.’s Management Was Able to Increase Q1 2017 Gross Profit Margin to 39.77%

While we are optimistic about Cohu Inc.’s top line performance, it is worth mentioning that they also managed to increase their gross profit margin first time in the last 5-year period, which came out at 39.77% in Q1 2017.

Figure 3: Cohu Inc.’s Improved Gross Profit Margin Helped Them Post a $6.76 Million Net Income in Q1 2017

As a result, Cohu Inc. was able to deliver a $6.76 million net income in Q1 2017, which was considerably higher compared to the -$1.69 net loss in the same quarter last year.

Figure 4: Cohu Inc.’s Profit Margin Has Surged to 2014 Level in Q1 2017

We also found an interesting fact about the latest financial performance of Cohu Inc. regarding their net profit margin. Although Cohu Inc.’s quarterly revenue has yet to reach above $90 million, as it was at the end of 2014. However, because of the improving internal efficiency that helped them post a 39.77% gross profit margin in Q1 2017, their Q1 2017 net profit margin also increased to 8.34%, which is almost at the same level as in Q3 2014.

We believe Cohu Inc.’s management is on the right track to turn things around and if they can keep up the top line growth in the coming quarter’s their net income would likely follow, as it has in Q1 2017.

Conclusion

During Q1 2017 earnings call, Luis Müller, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Cohu Inc., mentioned that their Malaysian operation was responsible for over 90% of all handlers in Q1. We believe the low cost of operation in Malaysia was one of the catalyst behind their improved gross profit margin during the first quarter of 2017 that helped the company post a $6.76 million net income.

Furthermore, we also learned their Cohu Inc.’s test cell utilization rate across installed base was 86% during Q1, and we believe this acts as a signal to investors that the company’s internal efficiency is on the rise.

There are several major products under review at the moment that will help Cohu Inc. continue to enjoy the top line growth momentum. Especially, the new wafer level CSP prober is on the verge of completion, which they plan to ship multiple systems in the second quarter onwards. In addition, the orders were up by around 16% with their newly acquired Kita operation that makes us optimistic about the continuation of their top line growth.

As we mentioned earlier, Cohu Inc.’s management seems to have found a way to leverage their Malaysian operation to improve margins and sales growth would likely scale their bottom line in the coming quarters.

Currently, Cohu Inc. has a price target of $25.00 per share, and based on the current stock price of $19.67 per share, it offers secondary investors an additional 27.1% upside potential in the coming quarters. Therefore, we recommend that secondary investors consider increasing their exposure to Cohu Inc..

