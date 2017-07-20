July 21 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This report covers the week ending July 21, 2017. Daily data for July 15 to July 20 is estimated. Daily data for July 21 is forecast. To read last week’s report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that total demand for American natural gas totaled just under 510 bcf this week (up 2.0% w-o-w, and up 3.5% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive, but was mostly unchanged from previous week (see the chart below). In absolute terms, the deviation (which is almost +20%) is quite significant – the largest we have seen since at least March 17, 2017 and is definitely the largest this summer. We estimate that national natural gas consumption has been rising for three straight weeks, reaching 64.6 bcf per day this week. In annual terms, however, consumption is mostly flat due to a very high comparison base from last year. Natural gas exports, which rose 40% y-o-y for the week ending July 21, remained the biggest contributor to the annual growth in aggregate demand. According to our calculations, based on Marine Traffic data, three LNG vessels with a total dry gas capacity of 11.0 bcf departed from Sabine Pass over the past seven days.

Source: Bluegold Research

* norm defined as simple average over the last nine years

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for seven consecutive weeks now. We expect this trend of positive annual growth to continue partly due to base effect and partly due to genuine recovery in output. However domestic gas output has been quite erratic lately and we believe producers are much more sensitive and reactive to lower prices this year than at any time in the recent past. Therefore, we do not expect production to accelerate significantly in the nearest future. Currently, we project that dry gas production will grow by 1.7% in July and will stay broadly flat in August.

Total supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 80.6 bcf per day for the week ending July 21, which is actually the biggest daily average supply rate that we have seen since April, 2016. Overall, total supply/demand (SD) balance should be positive and is estimated to reach just over 56 bcf this week. The volume is some 4 bcf smaller than a week ago and almost 31 bcf below 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below). In absolute terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bullish for natural gas prices.

Source: Bluegold Research

* note, that total SD Balance does not equal storage flows.

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 28 bcf. We expected an injection of 30 bcf (lower than the consensus of 32 bcf). Total storage now stands at 2,973 bcf, which is 141 bcf (or 4.98%) above 5-year average for this time of the year. To see our storage forecasting track record, please click here.

Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 23 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our latest projection is 5 bcf lower than the comparable figure in the ICE’s latest report for EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying a small potential for a “bullish surprise”. Overall, at this point in time, we expect flows to storage to average 22 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from 5-year average should decline from +4.98% today to +2.12% on August 4. We should mention, however, market is currently driven by two conflicting trends: narrowing annual deficit and widening 5-year average deficit. We will keep monitoring the situation closely. If you wish to receive daily update on key natural gas variables - production, consumption, exports and imports - consider signing up for our exclusive content.

See the evolution of storage forecasts in the chart below. Notice that storage forecast has been quite unstable lately. The total for three reports went up from 55 bcf on July 10 to 81 bcf on July 17 then down to 67 bcf on July 20. Part of the reason for this volatility has been continued disagreement between GFS and ECMWF weather prediction models. Recent price action, it seems, has mirrored that uncertainty. In relative terms the changes in storage forecast have been bearish, as we are still expecting more gas to be injected over the course of the next two weeks than we expected on July 10. At the same time, in absolute terms, injection figures are still quite bullish and are supportive of prices above $3.000 per MMBtu.

Source: Bluegold Research

