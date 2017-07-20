AMD, Nvidia, Intel: A Trio Valuation

The market has priced in AMD’s 2017 revenue growth rate at 12.5%, compared to consensus estimate of 12.9%, while NVDA only priced in 13.24% of the estimated 19.80%.

The “zero-sum gain” nature of the GPU and CPU markets restricts how AMD, Intel, and Nvidia should be valued relative to each other.

In light of the significant inflow of new information after the last quarterly earnings reports, GPU and CPU market shares are at the brink of being reshuffled. Among the three major players, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), significant changes in relative stock valuation may be on the horizon.

Since the last earnings calls:

AMD GPUs may not be what high-end gamers want. AMD Vega GPU performs at 113 dies out of a 300 mm wafer, worse than Nvidia GP104,f which performs at 180 dies out of a 300 mm wafer. This performance difference has led to the less popularity with gamers. The Steam June Survey indicated that Nvidia’s DirectX 12 GPU usage rate over AMD’s moved from 23% in May to 25.9% in June. Mid-range gaming systems grew from under one-third of the market to 35%, while high-end systems remained on top with 43% of the market share in 2016. Nvidia GPU market share up 2% in Q1 2017 at the expense of AMD; this represents the loss of market share from high-end gaming. Nvidia’s other wild card over AMD is the exponential growth potential on AI and self-driving technology. A report from TrendForce shows a 10% growth in Nvidia global server shipments since the first quarter. DRAMeXchange estimates 2H shipments will grow 10% compared to 1H’s. Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Vivek Arya provided positive Nvidia survey data on online graphics card sales, in addition to Nintendo Switch as an additional growth driver. GPU forward-looking market growth drivers include self-driving cars, and Cryptocurrency Ethereum up 2,800% YTD; AMD's GPUs can be used in the creation of such cryptocurrencies. While AMD experienced retail shortage, Nvidia has recently announced the production of a new card, which takes advantage of demand. Ryzen chips easily exceeded AMD’s promise of 40% faster processing than the previous generation. Ryzen Threadripper will feature 64 lanes of PCIe 3.0. This is well above the 44 lanes offered by Intel on their highest-end i9-7980XE processor. Though, Steam June Survey indicated that CPU usage rates between Intel over AMD moved from 60.2% at May to 61.9% at June. Paulo Santos estimated that AMD may gain 1-2% CPU market share over Intel. Yet, there is some concern that Ryzen may not deliver blow-out top line numbers as many have expected. These extra lanes on AMD's chip offer more options for connecting multiple graphics cards, storage devices and several other components that can take advantage of it. AMD has been estimated to have added 3.2% market share in 2Q17. AMD’s EPYC chips, launched June 20, are expected to be comparable to Intel’s Skylake processors, which are scheduled to launch on July 11. The preliminary evidence suggests that Intel's Core i9-7900X will maintain its dominance over AMD in the CPU market. The revenue from the accelerator ventures is expected to be relatively small in the near term. Ryzen 7 1800X launched on March 2. It is expected the Ryzen series will add 12% to Q2 revenue. On the other hand, Nvidia’s Volta, a "wild card" to AMD, is scheduled to launch in Q3 2017.

Zero-Sum Gain

This is a unique time for AMD, NVDA, and INTC. For one, each of them poses a significant threat to the others in various segments of the chip market, as many new products have been rolled out. In the meantime, the market is in the midst of a significant tech rally, every player is getting a different share of a growing pie. While the term “market share” implies a zero-sum gain, losing market share does not automatically equate to loss in revenue growth or loss in share values.

That being said, relative stock performance of each stock will be affected by the relative market share changes. Therefore, in addition to standalone valuation on individual stock, I incorporate that piece of information, which will enhance the accuracy of the stock valuation. Since Intel’s loss on CPU market share will be mainly AMD’s gain, the near zero-sum gain nature suggests that Intel CPU revenue growth will be negatively related to AMD’s. Consequently, their stocks should be valued in a way consistent with the tradeoff of their revenue growth.

Using the same logic, NVDA’s gain on GPU market will be AMD’s loss. NVDA should be priced fairly to AMD, relative to their respective GPU growth rates (Figure 3 and Figure 4). In all likelihood, as the relationship between any two stocks should be determined by the relative growth rates, three relative stock valuations should be held up simultaneously.

Revenue Estimate Revisions

Since we are not the only ones following the news, it stands to reason that professional analysts also did and revised their estimates accordingly. For example, after last earnings call, NVDA’s 2017 annual revenue estimate has been raised from $8.09 billion to $8.28 billion (Bloomberg). AMD’s revenue estimate has been revised upward from $4.73 billion to $4.82 billion, and Intel’s revenue estimate has been raised from $59.9 billion to $60.2 billion in the same time period (Figures 4A, 4B, 4C).

One interesting observation is that the similar timing of analyst revisions on 3 stocks may be a result of the recent tech sector move. It is also interesting to notice that upward revisions were often accompanied by simultaneous stock price increases for NVDA and AMD, suggesting that current stock prices may have factored in the expected revenue increases.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Valuations Under Zero-Sum Gain

The short answer is that AMD will not have positive profit in the near future, so the valuation cannot be on profitability. The long answer is that shareholders of these three players have been more focused on the new product revenue market shares; stock prices have not reacted to the earnings outlook. For that reason, I need a valuation model, which relates expectation of revenue growth to stock prices. The standard Sales Franchise Value Model (SFV), shown below, is used because of its emphasis on revenue growth.

On the relative valuation of these three stocks, I need to stress that the following three paired relations should be simultaneously held in order to ensure the zero-sum nature of the gain (after Table 1).

Based on the data inputs as listed in Table 1, the estimates on the implied revenue growth rates, which are priced in and the corresponding fair values are computed. From the estimated results, interesting insights may be summarized as follows:

If there is a three-way valuation relationship among INTC, AMD, and NVDA, that relationship will require that INTC’s fair value is $35, AMD’s fair value is $15, and NVDA should be traded at $182. This in turn suggests that both AMD and NVDA are undervalued at the current market levels, and INTC is fairly valued. If stocks were trading at these fair values, NVDA’s $182 has factored in 13.24% of the annual revenue growth rate. AMD’s $15 has factored in 12.5% and INTC’s $35 reflected 2.7% 2017 revenue growth rate. NVDA’s 13.24% implicit growth rate is far below analysts’ estimate of 19.8%. This in turn suggests NVDA has a significant upside beyond the $182 price target, if the actual revenue goes close to that end. AMD’s 12.5% growth rate is mildly lower than analysts’ consensus estimate of 12.9%. There is less of an upside over $15, compared with that of NVDA. For all practical purposes, INTC is fairly valued.

Finally, valuing three stocks simultaneously is superior to valuing three stocks independently, since the nature of zero-sum gain among AMD, Intel, and Nvidia provides additional information. The fact that the revenue growth rates estimated from the market prices come remarkably close to the independent analysts’ consensus estimates further validates the price targets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.