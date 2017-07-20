Home Depot: A Dividend Growth Stock With A 29% Increase This Year

Investment Thesis

Home Depot (HD) has been increasing its dividends consistently in the past several decades. It has a healthy payout ratio. Over the past decade, the company has been buying back its shares aggressively - even through loans. Given the strength of the economy and the company's superior management, Home Depot's earnings are expected to continue to grow in the foreseeable future. As a result, future dividend hikes are not out of the question. For investors whose focus is on seeking dividend growth, this is a stock to consider.

Business Fundamentals and Growth Prospects

Home Depot has enjoyed strong growth in the past few years. As the graph below shows, Home Depot's revenue has been going up almost every year except for the years between 2008 and 2010 when the world fell into a big recession. Since 2010, its revenue had grown from the low of $66.2 billion to the $94.6 billion in 2016. Its net income even tripled from $2.6 billion to $8.0 billion in 2016.

Source: GuruFocus.com

The company's revenue growth momentum is poised to continue. As Argus' report in May 2017 pointed out, Private Fixed Residential Investment is only at 3.6% of GDP. This number is near the 66 years low and is still below the average of 4.6% since 1946. This implies that there is still a lot of room for the company to grow. In addition, 70% of US homes are more than 25 years old and will need upgrades and repairs. Home Depot will benefit greatly in this economic expansion cycle.

In Home Depot's recent quarter (Q1 2017), the company witnessed 5% year over year growth in revenue. Its earnings per share also increased drastically by 16% year over year. This drastic increase is a combination of its aggressive share buyback and the company's superior management that made its store operations more efficient. The company currently has set a plan to raise the operating margin to 14.5% and its return on investment capital [ROIC] to 35% in the next three years.

Home Depot has a few strategic initiatives in place that will help them to continue to grow. The initiatives include collaborating with its supplier partners to bring innovative products, supporting services for professional customers, and integrating its online and in-store sales together. The integration of its online and in-store sales has worked very well as the company saw a 23% increase in its online sales in Q1 2017. In total, E-Commerce is now accounting for 7% of home depot's revenue. Its shop online and pickup in store strategy has performed very well. At the present, 45% of its online orders are of this type. Overall, Home Depot is expected to continue to grow its online and in-store business.

Dividend Sustainability

Home Depot has been paying its dividend for several decades and has consistently raised its dividend. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.89. This works out to $3.56 per year. The dividend is equivalent to 2.32% yield at today's price. Below is the graph that illustrates Home Depot's trailing 12-month yield in the past 15 years. As can be seen, except for the years between 2008 to 2012, Home Depot's yield has been trending up thanks to its consistent dividend increases.

Source: GuruFocus.com

As can be seen in the graph below, Home Depot's dividend increases are well-supported by its strong EPS increase per year. Its payout ratio has been consistently between 40~50% in the past 6 years. The management has recently raised its payout ratio target to 50% ~ 55%. Although this number is up from previously, it is still reasonably healthy. I would be worried if the payout ratio is above 70%. With a management team that is focused on improving its operating margin, and ROIC, Home Depot's EPS is likely to continue to grow. This will allow the company to hike its dividend and ensure its dividend sustainability.

Source: Created by author based on company data

Share Buybacks

It is important to note that much of its EPS increase is due to its aggressive share buyback program in the past 17 years. As a result, its total number of shares outstanding had reduced almost by half, from the height of around 2.35 billion shares in 2002/2003 down to 1.23 billion shares at the end of 2016. Had there been no shares buyback, its EPS in 2016 would have been diluted to $3.41 instead of $6.45. Since Home Depot's overall revenue and net income continues to grow, I do not see any threat to its dividend sustainability.

Source: GuruFocus.com

Debt Load is Worrisome

In the past few years, Home Depot had taken on a huge debt to buyback its shares. The chart below shows the worrisome trend of Home Depot's long term debt. As it can be seen, at the end of 2016, its long-term debt has reached $22.3 billion. Because of the increase of liability, its debt-to-equity ratio has skyrocketed to 5.4. This ratio was below 1 prior to 2014.

Source: GuruFocus.com

While the debt-to-equity ratio is alarming, its debt service remains very healthy at the present. Its interest expense continues to remain relatively low to its debt thanks to the historical low interest rates in the past few years (see the graph below). There appears to be no immediate concern about its large debt and high debt-to-equity ratio as long as its interest expense remains low as is the case for Home Depot. However, taking on a large debt may hamper Home Depot's future to finance for further growth, to weather off an unexpected storm, or to stop its share buyback plan. The trend is worrisome, but not uncontrollable given the company's good growth prospect in both revenue and earnings.

Source: Created by author based on company data

Source: GuruFocus.com

Investor Takeaway

Home Depot's revenue and profit are expected to continue to increase as the economy expands. Its increase in EPS along with a revised targeted payout ratio of 50~55% will ensure Home Depot's dividend to continue to grow in the foreseeable future. However, investors should continue to monitor the company's long-term debt to ensure its leverage and debt-interest coverage remains reasonable. Other than that, Home Depot appears to be a good choice for investors seeking long-term dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.